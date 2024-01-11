Local employees travel internationally for work
Work travel accounted for 19% of global travel and tourism expenditure in 2022, down only 1% from 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Statista. As the world has opened back up for travel post-pandemic, the advantages of traveling for work are many: Meeting in-person helps to build stronger relationships, strengthen communication and deepen understanding across cultures within a company. And the insight gained can be brought back and applied to the day-to-day operations of the company.
Here, three local employees discuss what theyve learned from traveling abroad on work trips and how its helped them in their jobs back home: BioKyowa quality manager Kitrina Prino shares about her travels to Japan, Procter & Gamble Family Care Cape Girardeau integrated work systems director Arnold Brewer shares about his travels to France, and Cap America senior vice president of overseas operations Sarah Page shares about her travels to Bangladesh, China and Vietnam.
Kitrina Prino
BioKyowa Quality Manager
Japan
Kitrina Prino, quality manager at BioKyowa in Cape Girardeau, traveled abroad for the first time in July 2023, to go to Tokyo for a week-long qualitative department meeting with BioKyowas parent company KHB, which is headquartered in Japan. As a company that makes amino acids, the BioKyowa plant in Cape Girardeau is the companys only manufacturing site in the United States; at the meeting, representatives from the organizations other sister plants in Thailand, China and Japan were also present.
In addition to being her first time abroad, this trip also marked Prinos first time flying in an airplane a flight that was a little longer than 13 hours; before this trip, she says she had rarely left Missouri.
I have never really branched out much. Im very humbled here in Missouri I like being here; I was very scared to go to Tokyo, Prino said. But I definitely encourage everyone to take those jumps and go explore. Go see new places. I would do it a hundred times again.
While there, Prino says she discovered many workers in Japan have a hard work ethic; she says they shut the lights off in the office building at 8 p.m. each night, so employees have to go home. In addition, she learned about communicating effectively: Patience and understanding are two virtues shes applied to her work since being in Japan.
I talk very fast with a very Southern accent they dont understand half of what Im saying, but they were so patient with me, trying to convey what I needed and what they needed, Prino said. That is definitely something that I took away, was how to better communicate, how to be more patient and understanding of the differences in cultures.
Prino traveled with one of her coworkers who is originally from Japan; in addition to working, they also got to explore the culture while there. Prinos favorite part was visiting shrines and temples: At one, they got to see a traditional Japanese wedding occurring, which Prino says she learned is rare; she says she felt humbled by being there to witness it.
The cleanliness of the city of 13.96 million people struck Prino; there are no public garbage cans or trash anywhere, she says. Her coworker told her it is because the people who live in the city use reusable cutlery, plates and cups, rather than to-go items like in America. Prino says there is also an absence of siren sounds. The food, too, is different: Prino says it is all very fresh, and portion sizes are much smaller a large drink at Starbucks is like a small in America.
Prino says traveling for work is beneficial because it allows employees to better understand how the work they do fits with the work others are doing within the companys different locations.
[Travel] allows others to see were all on a different path, but we all have different motivations, and seeing those other cultures, their experiences, what they are working towards, definitely helps to open our eyes up to the bigger picture, Prino said.
Arnold Brewer
Procter & Gamble Family Care Cape Girardeau Intergrated Work Systems Director
France
As the family care Cape Girardeau integrated work systems director at Procter & Gamble, Arnold Brewer is responsible for maintaining various work systems used to eliminate losses within the organization.
To see how other Procter & Gamble sites across the world are doing this, he recently traveled with four colleagues to Amiens, France, and Blois, France, to see the ways plants there are implementing world-class practices, which is part of the companys mission.
While there, Brewer and his colleagues benchmarked the differences between what the French sites do differently from the Cape Girardeau site and how they can apply what works well for the French sites in Cape. Brewer said he realized how discipline seems to be ingrained in French culture.
Within P&G, it doesnt matter if youre in the U.S. or if youre outside of the U.S., we utilize the same systems and have a very similar approach, Brewer said. The thing that we noticed more than anything else was just the discipline that they had [in France] whenever it came to those various systems. That rigor that they had in those systems was just a whole other level.
In France, Brewer looked at each sites Compelling Business Needs (CBN) to see what drives the employees to achieve world-class results. He found the Blois site had a unique, strong statement that tied to elements that are a part of the city, such as including an image of the Jacques-Gabriel Bridge the city is known for with the goals and mission statement for the site. This helped create a culture of local pride for employees, which translated to their work.
From this idea, Brewer revised Cape Girardeaus CBN to include more elements from the Southeast Missouri region. He rolled out the new CBN at the sites recent engagement event, at which Procter & Gamble employees discuss their goals for the year and serve the local community. This year, approximately 300 employees worked at 28 service projects throughout the area over two days.
Brewer has also visited the P&G site in Canada on business travel, as well. He said travel can help people understand the similarities between cultures and workplaces.
Whenever it comes to the folks in the U.S. or the people in France, you could see that theres so many similarities there, and its just always about understanding the people and what are the things that drive them to want to achieve greatness? Brewer said. You just have to understand that as a leader.
Sarah Page
Cap America senior vice president of overseas operations
Bangladesh, China and Vietnam
Sarah Page, Cap America senior vice president of overseas operations, loves travel: She studied abroad in Great Britain while in college and has continued traveling while working at Cap America in Fredericktown, Missouri.
One to two times each year, Page takes two-week trips to develop and maintain relationships with Cap Americas overseas partners in China, Vietnam and Bangladesh. She also travels abroad to find other factories to work with and has been to Thailand, the Philippines, South Korea, Nicaragua and Mexico for this endeavor.
Page says although communicating by utilizing technology works well, it is important to physically be in the facilities with their partners face-to-face, as well as to eat together and get to know their partners.
While in-country, Page and her team of colleagues tour the factories to check for compliance, meet new team members and see new machinery the factory is implementing. She also meets with executives at the factories to discuss topics such as tariffs, pricing, production time, new decorating techniques and new fabrics being utilized in markets outside of the U.S.
Page says people in China, Bangladesh and Vietnam are a dedicated workforce, which is proven by the fact that the area she travels to is the leading manufacturing region in the world.
At the end of the day, we all work to make money. And that is a commonality between all of our cultures. And we can partner with these people, Page said. They want the quality, they want the workmanship, they want to do as much as they can for productivity, and in turn, were wanting to sell as much as we can.
Outside of work while in China, Page has visited the Great Wall of China, the Beijing Olympic Village and the Tsingtao Brewery Museum in Qingdao, China. One of her favorite countries shes traveled to is Bangladesh; she says she enjoyed visiting temples and gaining a better understanding of Buddhist culture there.
Page says its interesting to understand how different parts of the world affect each other. From their profits, Cap America makes contributions to the local schools in Fredericktown and Marquand, Missouri, where many of their approximately 400 employees children attend school. They also are active in the Salvation Army and Camp Hope, a military veterans organization in Farmington, Missouri.
By utilizing these overseas connections, it does help us to then take what were able to accomplish and put that out into our communities, Page said. Cap America is a big part of Madison County, and its because were able to do this type of business that weve been able to help those in our own communities those overseas partners are in essence helping the residents of Madison County. Its a mutual connection. Its very cool.
Page says traveling for work has helped her to be more organized, which she says is a necessity when doing her work on an iPad, laptop or phone during long days traveling from country to country. She says traveling helps people become more well-rounded.
Travel is something that in order to really, truly understand the way the world works, you have to do it, Page said.
Governor, lt. governor promote Missouri on international trade missions
With more than 700 international companies in Missouri, according to Welcome to the Middle of America: U.S. Midwest offers affordable labor, low taxes and friendly faces from Investment Monitor, Gov. Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe work to strengthen relationships with business leaders who already have a presence in Missouri and to encourage business leaders whose corporations are not currently located in Missouri to help them consider investing in the state through international trade missions.
The goal of trade missions, according to Parsons office, is to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouris strong capacity for trade.
In November 2023, Kehoe traveled to Germany for a trade mission, where he met with executives from Boeing, Merck and BASF, as well as Lufthansa Airlines, to discuss expanding the number of flights between Germany and Missouri, according to the story Kehoe Represents Missouri in His First-Ever Trade Mission Overseas from Missourinet.
Parson traveled on a trade mission to Japan in October 2023. His visit marked the first time in 20 years a Missouri governor has visited Japan on a trade mission, according to the story I-70 improvement project part of Parsons business talks in Japan from Fox 2 Now.
The story stated Missouris largest trading partners are Canada, Mexico, China, Japan and Belgium; in 2022, Missouri exported $455 million in goods to Japan, including processed foods, chemicals and electronic products. While in Japan, Parson met with Hitachi, Kawasaki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Nidec, Panasonic, Toyoda Gosei (TG Missouri), and ZEN-NOH.
Missouri has historic ties to Japan, and we look forward to strengthening this vital international relationship through our Trade Mission, Parson said in a news release. Leading Japanese companies are already operating in our state, contributing to our economic growth and creating jobs for Missourians. We are excited to promote Missouri as a prime business location and to encourage continued investment and mutual success.
In March 2023, Parson traveled to Sweden and Germany on a trade mission. In 2022, Missouri exported $29 million of goods to Sweden, including electrical equipment and fabricated metal products, and $680 million of goods to Germany, including chemicals and pharmaceutical products. While in Sweden, Parson met with executives from DeLeval, a global leader in milking equipment for dairy farms, which has a presence in Missouri, in addition to participating in a multi-sector and ag-tech roundtable. In Germany, he met with executives from Merck KGaA, Heraeus and Lufthansa Airlines.
Parson embarked on his first trade mission in 2019 to France, Germany and Switzerland; later that year, he also went on a trade mission to Australia. In March 2022, he traveled to the United Kingdom and Ireland for a trade mission, followed by a trade mission to Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Greece in November 2022.
Trade missions are funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, which is funded by businesses across Missouri. For more information, visit hawthornfoundation.org.
No upcoming trade missions are currently announced.
Comments
-
NWS issues hazardous weather outlook1The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, expects plunging temperatures to create hazardous conditions in the coming days, with a possible chance for a couple of inches of snow Sunday night, Jan. 14, into Monday, Jan. 15. The area could...
-
Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration starts ThursdayThe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration will start with an event Thursday, Jan. 11, leading up to the federal holiday Monday, Jan. 15, in Cape Girardeau. The day will also mark the 30th anniversary of the National Day of Service Act that...
-
Abbey Road Christian Church brings back pastor Rodger KiepeAbbey Road Christian Church in Cape Girardeau has welcomed back Rodger Kiepe as interim pastor. Kiepe is familiar with the area and congregation as he was at Abbey Road from 2004 until 2014 before traveling around the state doing ministry. He has...
-
Local advocate continues campaign against gun violenceLeslie Washington, an area survivor of domestic and gun violence, is on a mission to raise awareness for the sixth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week. This year, it will be held from Monday, Jan. 22, to Friday, Jan. 26. It is normally held...
-
SEMO's River Campus announces spring season performancesSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus will present many performances during its spring season. From theater and dance programs, such as the Winter Dance Collection and the "The Wizard of Oz", to musical events such as guest pianists and...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1-11-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Injured Hotshots shooting suspect faces weapon charge1A man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a gunfight in A man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a gunfight at Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau last March was booked into the county jail Monday, Jan. 8,...
-
Missouri senator to speak at SEMO's annual MLK Celebration Dinner2Southeast Missouri State University announced this year's keynote speaker for the university's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. State Sen. Brian Williams will present this year's address at the dinner, which will be held at 6...
-
Remembering former university president Bill Stacy's time with SEMO2Former Southeast Missouri State University president Bill Stacy died at the age of 85 on Thursday, Jan. 4. The president served the university from 1979 to 1989, with many of his actions laying the foundation for present fixtures of the college....
-
Buck McNeely, producer of 'The Outdoorsman', dies at 635Buck McNeely, a local man who produced a popular outdoors television show, died Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a Facebook post authored by his son, Max McNeely. He was 63 years old. Buck McNeely's show appeared on more than 500 television stations in...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Library awarded $11,000 grant for summer reading program3The Cape Girardeau Public Library received an $11,033 grant from the Missouri State Library for the institution's annual summer reading program. According to a Cape Girardeau Public Library news release, part of the funds will be used to hire...
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves placing property tax increase for public safety on April ballot19Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Jan. 8, approved putting a property tax increase on the Tuesday, April 2, ballot to increase pay and benefits for the city's police and fire department personnel. Council members voted on an ordinance to...
-
Document: Bollinger County homicide victim found gripping knife; suspect invoked Biden statement2Weeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriffs Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe...
-
Faith, family leads Wilferth to Chateau Girardeau; longtime Saint Francis VP leaves after 10 years3Jimmy Wilferth wasn't looking for a new job opportunity, but sometimes they simply present themselves. On Thursday, Jan. 4, Chateau Girardeau retirement community announced Wilferth as its new chief executive officer. He had spent the previous...
-
Finalized budget presented to Cape Girardeau County commissioners2Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier presented Cape Girardeau County commissioners with a final budget for the 2024 calendar year during the regular commissioners meeting Monday, Jan. 8. "As always, they're just adjustments that have taken...
-
-
County Road 244 in Cape Girardeau County closed for culvert replacementCounty Road 244 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of road is at the junction of Route N and County Road 244, but...
-
Cape Splash fiscal year report shows $100,000 operational loss due to staffing shortage12A recent Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center 2023 fiscal year report showed a operating loss of $104,266.68 at the end of its 2022 season. The loss was attributed to losing 17 operating days because of a shortage in staff. Cape Splash's fiscal year...
-
Bootheel Bluegrass Festival brings 3 days of music later this monthBull and Tammy Harman will be continuing their annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The festival is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 20. Bull Harman said the Bluegrass Festival brings people...
-
Most read 1/8/24Something to smile about: Cape Girardeau dentistry wins national design award7The best-designed large dentist office in the country is right here in Cape Girardeau. It's not hyperbole. Owner and dentist Ross Bennett of Bennett Family Dentistry has the certificate from the American Dental Association (ADA) to prove it. His...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council to consider water main improvements for Century Casino HotelCape Girardeau City Council members will consider the acceptance of water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8. The council will hold second and third readings of ordinances for vacating the city's...
-
Students give tips for attracting talent to area10When it comes to inspiring the next generation, who could give better advice than the next generation themselves? That was the prevailing line of thought during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee event Friday,...
-
-
Jackson man injured in one-vehicle crashA Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Jan. 6, in rural Cape Girardeau County. A state Highway Patrol report says John Crites, 38, was southbound on County Road 465 south of County Road 450 when the...
-
Bomb threat made to Malden schools Thursday afternoonMALDEN Police and bomb squad personnel responded to the Malden School District on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, after a bomb threat was made against the school on social media. The threat was found to be a false alarm, but students were evacuated to...
-
Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies9Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me...
-
Cowboy Church celebrates 20th anniversary Sunday2Pastor Jim Matthews preaches with his cowboy hat on. That is just one of the many things that make the Cape County Cowboy Church a little different. Matthews said the Cowboy Church was founded 20 years ago on Jan. 4, 2004, with a mission to reach a...
-
Wilferth named CEO at Chateau Girardeau3Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of support services for Saint Francis Healthcare System, will become the new chief executive officer of Chateau Girardeau. Wilferth joins the retirement community's leadership after close to a decade at Saint Francis,...
-
Most read 1/5/24CEO Ken Bateman sees bright future with Mercy acquisition7SoutheastHEALTH is now officially part of the Mercy organization. The acquisition process, which began in August, was completed Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the groups received all the necessary third-party approvals. Southeast Hospital in Cape...
-
Most read 1/4/24Jackson school district shows huge gain in state report12Jackson School District scored 85.5% on the state annual performance report for the 2022-23 school year. That was an almost 10% increase over the previous year. The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its report Dec....
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.