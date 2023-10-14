Prayer 10-15-23

More to explore
-
Cape Council to consider final portions of West Park Mall projectCape Girardeau City Council members will consider the potential final step in their process of approving a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16. In a departure from routine, the second and third readings of an ordinance...
-
SEMO set to screen Faulkner documentary next monthSoutheast Missouri State University is known across the globe for its William Faulkner collection. That collection, housed in Kent Library as part of the Center for Faulkner Studies, is now part of a documentary. Retired university professor and...
-
Jason Smith laments Missouri woman's death in IsraelCalling it "barbaric, pure and simple", Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith has condemned the deaths of at least 25 Americans in Israel this past week, including 50-year-old Deborah Matias, born in Boone County, Missouri. Matias and her...
-
SEMO uses programs, location to prepare for enrollment cliff1While student enrollment has declined at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) over the last decade, it's far from the only university showing such trends. Full-time and equivalent enrollment at SEMO has declined 18% since a high in 2014,...
-
Cape PD investigating shooting injuryCape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that injured one and left bullet holes in two residences. At about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Cape Girardeau officers responded to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a report of shots fired. Once...
-
Dunklin County man killed in two-vehicle mishap near MorehouseA pre-dawn crash Wednesday has taken the life of a Malden, Missouri, man. According to investigators, 23-year-old Steven W. Childers II died at the scene when a 2006 Ford F-150 truck failed to yield on U.S. 60 and Route E near Morehouse, Missouri,...
-
Cape Girardeau County man charged with sex crimes spanning many years1Cape Girardeau County authorities have charged a man with various alleged sex crimes. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Adam Kerr, a Cape Girardeau County resident, has been charged with first-degree rape,...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Oct. 16, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Oct. 2 Financial...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Oct. 16, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 City Hall Presentations n Employee Health Insurance Renewal Presentation Communications report n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/16/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Oct. 2, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Pavement work to reduce NB I-55 in Scott CountyPavement work to reduce NB I-55 in Scott County Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from Mile Marker 66 to Mile Marker 7,5 will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make...
-
SEMO announces 'Transforming Lives' capital campaign with goal of $60 million4Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced the largest capital campaign in the universitys history at a Homecoming Block Party on Friday, Oct. 13. In front of Academic Hall, Vargas said the universitys Transforming...
-
Missouri cannabis sales closing in on $100 million monthly3Missouri's Marijuana Legalization Initiative made sales of adult-use marijuana legal early in 2023 and, since then, revenues for recreational marijuana have soared from $71.7 million in February to $97 million in August, the last month for which the...
-
SEMO's Esports club offers many marketable skills beyond fun, gamesSoutheast Missouri State University's Esports club boasts over 500 members and is one of the largest student organizations on campus. The club's gaming room, the Arena, is located on the first floor of the Towers Complex residence hall and has over...
-
Firefighters association calls for public safety priority, more resources9Cape Girardeau Firefighters Association has taken to Facebook to express its concerns about loss of employees and to request the city's support and attention. While commending city leaders for their efforts to enhance the community, the group...
-
'Perforation innovation': Cape plant produces new type of Charmin rolls6The Procter & Gamble plant in Cape Girardeau was at the forefront in manufacturing a new kind of toilet paper. "For the first time in over 100 years, we're redefining (toilet paper) as people know it," Gregg Weaver, a senior scientist at Procter &...
-
SEMO parade to result in restricted parking areasCape Girardeau police will restrict parking Saturday, Oct. 14, along the route of Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming parade. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday...
-
Cape public library holding Native American story nightsCape Girardeau Public Library will have two Native American storytelling nights this month, Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 23. Alli Boyer, the library's youth services coordinator, said the events are part of National Native American Heritage...
-
Vehicles reported stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership5Seven vehicles were stolen from a Cape Girardeau auto dealership, according to police, but six of them were recovered within hours. Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, police responded to the 300 block of Siemers Drive for an alleged burglary....
-
Suspect taken into custody in connection with shooting1A Cape Girardeau man has been charged in connection with a Sept. 17 shooting. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said police, assisted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office personnel, arrested Kalum Campbell, 28, on Thursday, Oct....
-
Woman shot during struggle in Scott CityA struggle between two people resulted in one of them being shot, according to Scott City police. A social media post said officers responded Sunday, Oct. 8, to a report of a female with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a...
-
Human remains found in Bollinger CountyAuthorities found human remains in rural Bollinger County, Missouri, on Thursday, Oct. 12, during a search for a missing St. Louis woman. A social media post from Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said authorities served a search warrant at a...
-
Rain, rain stay away! SEMO officials keep close eye on homecoming weather forecast2Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming parade is an annual must-see event for many in, around and beyond Cape Girardeau. And this year's parade will be bigger than ever as it is part of the university's sesquicentennial celebration....
-
Cape Girardeau County may have another record-breaking revenue year7October's general tax revenue figures are in from the state Department of Revenue, and Cape Girardeau County seems poised for another potentially record-shattering annum. In 2022, the county's general revenue surpassed $9 million for the first time...
-
New Centenary Methodist pastor to hold homecoming service SundayCentenary Methodist Church's newly appointed pastor, Carl Palmer, is set to lead a homecoming service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. This service, a celebration of homecoming during Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming weekend, will be...
-
-
Most read 10/11/23Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In to feature Taylor Swift concert5Calling all Southeast Missouri Taylor Swift fans. Were you not able to attend an Eras Tour concert or want to try and relive the experience? The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, located at 272 Drive-in Lane in Chaffee, Missouri, will be featuring the "Taylor...
-
-
Jason Smith assails new student forgiveness plan9U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is condemning the Biden administration's plan announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, to cancel $9 billion in student debt for 125,000 borrowers. The move comes as the pause of loan repayment by U.S. Department of Education ended Oct. 1...
-
Cape Girardeau most expensive Missouri metro14According to second quarter 2023 data tracked by Missouri Economic Research & Information Center (MERIC), Cape Girardeau was the most expensive metropolitan area in the Show Me State in terms of cost of living. The most affordable in-state metro,...
-
-
Woman dies at St. Vincent football gameA woman at the St. Vincent High School football game in Perryville, Missouri, died Friday night, Oct. 6. According to an eyewitness, the elderly woman was in the stands at the game. Perry County, Missouri, Coroner William Bill Bohnert confirmed...
-
Most read 10/7/23Jackson school officials tightening fiscal belt12The Jackson R-2 School District continues to evaluate and adjust to its budgetary situation following the defeat of two tax initiatives in March. The district has made approximately $500,000 in cuts this year, including about $182,000 from staff...