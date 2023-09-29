News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-29-23
O Lord Jesus, we trust in you, the author and perfecter of our faith. Amen.
More to explore
-
SoutheastHEALTH's $50 million renovation project completeWielding a gigantic pair of scissors, Ken Bateman and Lauren Thomas cut through a pair of ribbons Thursday, Sept. 28, symbolizing the completion of SoutheastHEALTH's renovated 1708 Lacey St. building in Cape Girardeau. Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH's...
-
Bus ridership up almost 100% since 2022 in Cape GirardeauBus ridership in Cape Girardeau has increased by almost 100% since last year, Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority officials reported. "In July of 2022, our total monthly ridership was 819. It slowly increased every month and, by May, it was up...
-
Local bands to march for the 79th year at Jackson festivalThe annual Jackson Band Festival, featuring high school bands from throughout the region, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3. This is the 79th year the festival has been held. The day's event will start with the Parade of Bands through Jackson at 4 p.m....
-
Did you know - Disclosures necessary in a Missouri home saleThe largest single financial transaction in the lives of most Americans is the sale or purchase of a residence. There are requirements baked into state law, known as Revised Statutes of Missouri, which govern the sharing, or disclosure, of...
-
Cape schools to hold free child developmental screeningsCape Girardeau Public Schools will host free developmental screenings for children, ages 6 months to 34 months, who reside in the district. According to a CGPS news release, screenings will be held Friday, Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Dec. 1, Feb. 9 and March...
-
Fraternal Order of Police says five arrested in Cape GirardeauFive people were arrested in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 27, after an alleged vehicle theft. According to a social media post from Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51 -- an organization comprised of Cape Girardeau police officers --...
-
Kennett woman sentenced to prisonA Kennett, Missouri, woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug and firearm charges. A release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming said U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. in Cape Girardeau...
-
Traffic crash in Cape Girardeau County injures twoA man from Advance, Missouri, was seriously injured and a Ste. Genevieve County man was also hurt in a two-vehicle mishap Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Cape Girardeau County. State Highway Patrol said Cody G. Gaither, 34, was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza,...
-
-
-
Officials address homeless people camping along LaCroix Trail10Homeless people camping near Cape Girardeau's walking trail is an infrequent but steady issue being addressed by the city. For example, the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 26, found an individual camping near the trail, and simply...
-
Basketball courts renovation in Jackson 'the city listened'Josh Lukefahr's vision of rehabilitating basketball courts he grew up playing on as a child in Jackson's City Park is coming to fruition. A GoFundMe account the 1997 Jackson High School graduate started in the spring of 2022 has netted more than...
-
Community Sadness -- evolving along with local music sceneBand names often tell a story, even if the true origin might be a little fuzzy. Local band Community Sadness has a story behind its name a true one. Lead singer Dyami Cluney said the band didn't begin as Community Sadness but rather a version of...
-
Picture this: New selfie studio coming to Cape Girardeau1A new business in Cape Girardeau aims to be the first of its kind in the region. Selfie Street, located at 1606 Independence St., will open Sunday, Oct. 1. The business is a self-guided selfie experience where customers can pose for photographs with...
-
State treasurer brings unclaimed property auction to Cape2Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek is in Cape Girardeau to host the department's annual unclaimed property auction. The auction began Wednesday, Sept. 27, and continues Thursday, Sept 28, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Convention Center,...
-
Did you know? Civil War battles in Southeast MissouriMissouri was a border state during the American Civil War, and Missourians fought on both sides of the war. Battles raged across every corner of the state. In Southeast Missouri, close to the vital Mississippi River, the war was unavoidable. Several...
-
-
Deadline fast approaching for veterans to enroll in Veterans Affairs health careVeterans who meet certain conditions have an opportunity for a special enrollment for Veterans Affairs health care. Until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care and left active duty...
-
-
Cape Girardeau man charged with drug possession, resisting arrestA Cape Girardeau man was arrested Sunday, Sept. 24, when he allegedly tried to flee from a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer and allegedly was discovered to possess drug paraphernalia. Authorities said the officer made contact with Dakota...
-
Despite occasional flare-ups, COVID cases remain low in Cape Girardeau County3Forty-two months ago, COVID-19 was perhaps the best known acronym in America. Not so much these days. News of the perilous and sometimes lethal coronavirus disease, which burst onto the American scene in March 2020, plunged the United States into...
-
PORCH begins rehab on multiple south Cape Girardeau homes1Cape Girardeau's PORCH Initiative has begun to rehab four houses the not-for-profit purchased in south Cape Girardeau to make them available for first-time homebuyers. PORCH, an acronym standing for People Organized to Revitalized Community Healing,...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves funding for completion of indoor athletic facility1The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized superintendent Howard Benyon to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction for the completion of the final phase of the indoor athletic facility at the Cape Central High School...
-
Second annual Riverfront Fall Festival coming to downtown Cape GirardeauThis year's Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday Oct. 21. It is the second year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation parking lot,...
-
Video of Neelyville school board meeting provides reasons behind resignations2A video of the Neelyville Board or Education meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, when four board members resigned was provided Monday, Sept. 25, to the Daily American Republic newspaper. The video revealed comments from each person on why they were...
-
-
Four Neelyville School district board members resign ThursdayNEELYVILLE, Mo. Four Neelyville Board of Education members resigned Thursday night, Sept. 21, after reading statements to those attending the regular meeting. Resigning were president Vernon Barker, vice president Dean Fisher and members Robert...
-
Former auto dealership location sold in JacksonThe former Ford Groves dealership property at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson sold Aug. 31 to an investment buyer planning to use it as a leased location, according to Lorimont Commercial Real Estate's Tom Kelsey. No sales price was disclosed for...
-
Most read 9/23/23Community comes together to support one of their own2Chaffee, Missouri, residents have pulled together to support a young man injured in a recent vehicle crash. On Thursday, Sept. 14, Seger Ruiz was in a three-car accident. Ruiz was a passenger of one of the vehicles and sustained severe injuries....
-
-
Most read 9/22/23Did you know? 5 unusual traditions in Southeast Missouri3Southeast Missouri is known for many things but has a few unusual traditions. To those living in the Cape Girardeau area, the idea of the Southeast Missouri State University gum tree easily passes through our minds with little thinking as it has...
-
Most read 9/22/23Cape Girardeau police officer running for Scott County sheriff2Hunter Juden wears many hats -- patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and chief of police in Morley, Missouri, among them -- and now he's throwing his hat in the ring to become sheriff of Scott County. "I have always enjoyed being in...