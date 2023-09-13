*Menu
Paint for a Cause/Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship Fundraiser

User-submitted story by Lauren Berry
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Aaron Horrell (Paint for a Cause), Barb Bailey (Paint for a Cause), and Varina Luttrull (Program Director MVTH) with the new mural.

Paint for a Cause has completed a fundraiser mural for Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH). Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey own the Painted Wren Art Gallery and also run Paint for a Cause. They create a mural and have the community donate $1 to paint a portion of the mural. Over 600 people helped paint a mural and donated over $2000 towards MVTH's equine assisted therapy program. The mural has travelled all over Southeast Missouri! The mural will soon be unveiled at MVTH's facility in Oak Ridge. MVTH provides equine assisted therapy to children and adults with disabilities in the community and provides physical, emotional, and social benefits to all or their participants. Participants in the program have the opportunity to ride and interact with the horses pictured in the mural. MVTH is incredibly grateful to Paint for a Cause as well as the community in supporting our program and beautifying our facility with this gorgeous mural.

The horses of MVTH
If you would like to become involved with our program, consider donating your time and volunteering with MVTH! Check out our website, ridemvth.org for more information!

