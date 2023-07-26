News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-26-23
Lord Jesus, thank you for grace that we can have eternal life through you. Amen.
Paddle-wheeler cancels all Cape Girardeau stops this season3American Heritage, a five-decker paddle wheel boat, will not be stopping as scheduled in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 29, according to a news release from VisitCape. In fact, all scheduled dockings at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park for...
Man hangs on 'for dear life', rides out tornado in truck3Gerald Scott was driving an MFA truck down Scott County Road 532 on Monday, July 24, to drop fuel for a customer when he had to pull over because of the heavy rain. "I couldn't see out the windshield no more because it was raining so much," Scott...
Cape Public Schools hopes to boost teacher leadership and developmentRepresentatives of Cape Girardeau Public Schools assessed the district's professional development opportunities for its staff as above average. James Russell, the assistant superintendent for academic services, gave a report on the program for staff...
SEMO Pets holds dog clearance eventThere's a problem at animal shelters this summer. Too many dogs need homes and not enough adoptions are taking place. Southeast Missouri Pets, 180 Weston St., in Cape Girardeau, offered to adopt out canines at least 6 months of age for no charge in...
United Way of Southeast Missouri collects school supplies for students in needUnited Way of Southeast Missouri's Stuff the Bus campaign is back. Stuff the Bus is an annual campaign that raises school supplies for students in need. This year's event -- intentionally scheduled during Missouri's tax-free weekend -- will be held...
Scott City woman arrested for alleged murder6A Scott City woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday, July 24, that left one man dead. A social media post from Scott City Police Department said officers responded to the 200 block of Keeley Avenue and found a 50-year-old man...
Route AB in Cape County reduced for intersection workRoute AB in Cape Girardeau County -- between County Road 303 and Cross Road near Scott City -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make intersection improvements. A Missouri Department of Transportation...
Experts advise eclipse watchers next year should have plan B1The weather on the day of total solar eclipse taking place Monday, April 8, shows a 60% chance of the skies over Cape Girardeau being partly cloudy to cloudy. For this reason, experts speaking during the Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo panel discussion...
Storm causes damage in rural Scott CountyAn intense storm roared through Scott County shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, destroying a grain silo and a metal building near Bertrand, Missouri. A social media post from SEMO Electric Cooperative included a photo of the silo and pieces of...
James Stapleton to leave Cape Girardeau with Codefi expansion2James Stapleton, who co-founded Cape Girardeau's Codefi coworking space and technology incubator in 2014 and is chairman of SE MO Redi economic development team, announced Monday, July 24, he is relocating to Springfield, Missouri, effective Monday,...
Old Cape Girardeau City Hall sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation2Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first, second and third readings of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Stacy Kinder to execute a special warranty deed to The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation, for property at 401 Independence...
Cape Farmers Market moving to new spot at West Park Mall2Cape Farmers Market is moving but not too far. The farmers market is currently held in the parking lot of the former Macy's store at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, but beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, it will move to the mall's west side, in front...
Backyard Bash returns next month in ChaffeeThe Backyard Bash is back for its seventh year. This year, the Bash will be Saturday, Aug. 5, and will be hosted by WarChild RC at the WarChild RC Clubhouse, 12122 Hwy 77 in Chaffee, Missouri. This will be a one-day event from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The...
Part of North West End Boulevard to close intermittently1Cape Girardeau city officials are warning of the intermittent closure of North West End Boulevard between New Madrid and Rose streets as work begins in the final section of the West End project. Work along the project is ongoing with construction...
Five taken into custody after alleged fight in Cape Girardeau12Five people were taken into custody early Sunday morning, July 23, after two women allegedly got into an altercation and then others allegedly refused police orders to disperse. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says an officer...
Seal coat operations to impact traffic on Route CC, West Outer RoadRoute CC in Cape Girardeau County, from Route C to County Road 535 near New Wells, will be seal coated by Missouri Department of Transportation crews, a MoDOT news release indicated. The work is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. The...
Most read 7/24/23Grace Coffee & Cafe to open in Cape Girardeau9Sixteen months after the original announcement, not-for-profit Grace Coffee & Cafe is finally ready to open at 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, with a grand opening and block party slated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29. "We've had so many...
South Side Farms project moves one step closer to completion4South Side Farms project cleared another hurdle July 17 after the Cape Girardeau City Council approved a recommendation to allow development on its farm site. Now that the council has approved the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation, the...
State lawmaker Chris Dinkins mulls seeking Senate seat held by Thompson Rehder15Calling herself a "constitutional conservative Republican", state House Rep. Chris Dinkins of Lesterville, Missouri, has launched an exploratory committee for a possible 2024 run for state Senate District 27. Incumbent GOP Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder...
Most read 7/24/23Cape Girardeau bankers on expected new Fed interest rate hike1Federal Reserve Board is expected to announce resumption of interest-rate hikes during its scheduled two-day meeting Tuesday, July 25, and Wednesday, July 26, despite data showing inflation cooled sharply in June. Local bank executives surveyed by...
Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center property in Kennett deemed dangerous1KENNETT, Mo. The former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center property in Kennett has been deemed dangerous, and will be secured so no one may enter. The decisions were made after a public hearing Thursday, July 20. Code enforcement officer Victor...
Family offers reward in 2020 death of Butler County womanA $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction of suspects in a 2020 Butler County, Missouri, homicide. The body of 29-year-old Jessica Mackenzie Holland was found Sept. 17, 2020, in the area of Butler County...
'What's Your Picnic Vibe?' Cape Public Library offers suggestions for summer readingCape Girardeau Public Library is always adding ways to find what type of book a patron should read next, as well as incorporating what the focus of the month is about. July is National Picnic Month. On Wednesday, July 19, the library posted a small...
Local News 7/22/23Dexter man dies in motorcycle crashA Dexter, Missouri, man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Bollinger County, Missouri, A state Highway Patrol report says Harold Walker, 78, was traveling northbound on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 51 north of Zalma,...
Most read 7/21/23Anticipating Oppenheimer debut, SEMO professor, Cape mayor weigh in8Nearly 78 years ago, an American B-29 bomber nicknamed "Enola Gay" dropped the world's first atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan. The date was Aug. 6, 1945. The blast instantly killed an estimated 80,000 people with tens of thousands more succumbing...
Most read 7/21/23Missouri resident wins $1M playing PowerballThe latest Powerball cycle produced a $1 million winner in Saline County, Missouri, as the billion-dollar cycle was concluded with the Wednesday, July 19, drawing. The winning ticket matched all five drawn white-ball numbers, missing only the...
Most read 7/20/23Cape Girardeau County receives almost 3 inches of rain, with more to come5National Weather Service officials in Paducah, Kentucky, estimate 4 to 8 inches of rain fell this week in Cape Girardeau County and Union and Alexander counties in Illinois. Though rain that fell Wednesday, July 19, has not been added, total...
Most read 7/19/23Thompson Rehder responds to California AG's Missouri travel ban36State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City had a quick retort Tuesday, July 18, when asked about a recent announcement by California's top law enforcement official restricting state-funded travel to Missouri and two other states due to passage...