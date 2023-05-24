News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-24-23
Lord Jesus, may we treat others as we would want to be treated. Amen.
Governor addresses child care 'deserts' in Cape Girardeau remarksGov. Mike Parson took special note of a commitment made five months ago to elevate child care to a "top priority" of his administration in a keynote address at the Tuesday, May 23, Hawthorn Foundation board meeting at University Center on the...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves districtwide raisesCape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved a salary increase of about 3% for district teachers, administrators and other district employees. The new salary schedule will take effect for the 2023-24 school year. At a board...
Sam Beggs, Pioneer Orchard Market founder, left a legacySam Beggs, a 1962 Jackson High School graduate and founder of iconic Pioneer Orchard Market, is being remembered for his friendliness, commitment to family and willingness to lend a helping hand following his death May 14. Nancy Collier, one of...
Lambert's Cafe praised by travel guide1Miner, Missouri's iconic Lambert's Cafe has made Travel Lemming's list of "150 Best Things to Do in the USA" this summer. Lambert's, 2305 E. Malone Ave. and originally launched in Scott County in March 1942, is No. 33 in Travel Lemming's lineup....
Suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau burglariesA Cape Girardeau man is a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said merchandise worth several thousand dollars was...
Sikeston educator played role in creating Senate billSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston R-6 educator played an instrumental role in the creation of a Missouri Senate bill that changes provisions relating to background checks. In her weekly legislative column, which addressed the Missouri General Assembly's...
Sikeston man arrested after allegedly brandishing weaponSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man was arrested after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a city lake Saturday, May 20. According to Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at 7:44 p.m., DPS officers responded to the Sikeston Sports...
Scott County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers impersonating law enforcementBENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Sheriff's Office warns about scammers impersonating law enforcement in order to extract money and personal information. Scott County detective Eric Dunn said over the last couple of days, several citizens have contacted...
Jackson seeks grant for next bridge projectJackson officials are looking ahead to yet another bridge project in the Cape Girardeau County seat municipality as they seek state money to replace the nearly 60-year-old Sunset Bridge off U.S. 61. City engineer Anna Bergmark said Jackson is...
Former astronaut Godwin honored at Cape County History CenterFormer astronaut and Jackson native Linda Godwin spoke at the opening of an exhibit celebrating her career Thursday, May 18, at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson. Being honored as a Cape Girardeau County hero, Godwin spoke about...
Moms Demand Action, SNAP plan event for gun-violence prevention4Local groups Moms Demand Action and Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) will gather Friday, June 2, for a Wear Orange event to call attention to gun violence. The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at Peace Park, at the corner of...
Boil water advisory lifted in JacksonJackson officials announced Monday afternoon, May 22, that a boil-water advisory for portions of the city has been lifted. The advisory included Trail Ridge Subdivision, Kimbel Woods Subdivision, East Ridge Subdivision and along Old Cape Road from...
5 ways to enjoy downtown Cape Girardeau this springWith the arrival of spring, it's a time for renewal and enjoying the outdoors after being stuck inside during the winter. Andrea Hamm, assistant director of Old Town Cape, said there are a number of outdoor events, dining options, and shops to...
Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Jackson1A water main break in Jackson compelled officials to issue a boil-water advisory Sunday, May 21. Affected areas are Trail Ridge Subdivision, Kimbel Woods Subdivision, East Ridge Subdivision and all of Old Cape Road from Kimbel Woods Drive to Gloria...
Equine-assisted therapy center opens location in Sikeston area1SIKESTON, Mo. A not-for-profit equine-assisted therapy center has expanded to the Sikeston area. Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, or Hope Center, aims to improve the quality of life for special-needs children and adults by providing...
Poplar Bluff postal worker must pay restitution for stolen gift cards5POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff postal worker who admitted to stealing gift cards from greeting cards was sentenced to probation Tuesday, May 16, and ordered to pay restitution. Brittney D. Bulliner, 29, appeared Tuesday before U.S. District...
Tablets changing jailhouse culture4Cape Girardeau County jail administrator Richard Rushin has had the better part of a year to assess the merits of digital tablets for the 240-plus inmates in the facility he oversees. Last February, the Cape Girardeau County Commission approved a...
Optimist Club honors first responders1The Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club held its annual Respect for Law Banquet Thursday evening, May 18. The banquet, held at VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau, honored first responders from Cape Girardeau County. The 2023 honorees were officer...
Tech-driven CarePortal is in Southeast Missouri1Shelly Gerard's day job is with Saint Francis Healthcare, for whom she works in wellness, specifically teaching arthritis-coping classes for 25 years. Her overarching passion, she said, is to help families and children in crisis avoid the foster...
Taste the Heartland coming to CapeArea residents of the who are interested in trying different food items from around the region will have an opportunity during Taste the Heartland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. This event will be held at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/212/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, May 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, May 18, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Local News 5/19/23Cape Girardeau County OKs animal control contract1Cape Girardeau County Commission approved Thursday, May 18, a three-year animal control agreement with Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Pets. The agreement, which runs through 2025, will pay the shelter, which operates a $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot...
Most read 5/19/23Authorities identify second shooting suspect4A second alleged suspect in a Tuesday, May 16, shooting at that left two people injured has been identified by authorities. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department identified the suspect as Markitrey Shemaj West, 22. He remains at...
Water attractions opening throughout the region7As summer approaches, area swimming pools are about to open. Cape Girardeau has many locations for children and family to enjoy both free and with a paid admission. From Cape Splash water park to Capaha Park Splash Pad there are options for...
Fire damages Cape Girardeau home6A fire damaged a home Thursday, May 18, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Fire Department says the fire occurred at about 8:30 a.m. at 1623 Lexington Ave. Firefighters controlled the blaze in about 20 minutes. All...
Most read 5/17/23Bishop meets with local departing Methodist churches18Representatives of six area congregations who have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church met Monday, May 15, in Cape Girardeau with Bishop Scott Jones of the Heartland Conference of the newly- organized Global Methodist Church...
