Prayer 4-12-23
O Lord Jesus, may we be strong and courageous, finding our strength in you. Amen.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new terminalCity of Cape Girardeau officials, contractors and consultants donned white construction hardhats and brandished golden shovels Tuesday, April 11, as they ushered in the start of construction on the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Jackson man killed in Army helicopter crash lost but not forgottenZachary G. Esparza lived his life to the fullest while defending his country and traveling the world. He was Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the U.S. Army, with a host of awards and decorations. Esparza, 36, of Jackson was one of nine service members...
Designs for new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal presented TuesdayThe architect for the new terminal project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport helmed a presentation at the Airport Advisory Board meeting Tuesday, April 11, that outlined design plans for the interior and exterior of the new facility. Stephanie...
Motorcycle accident leaves two dead1A motorcyclist and his passenger from Arkansas both perished in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night, April 8, near Doniphan, Missouri. James W. Franks, 39, and Rebecca J. Franks, 41, of Pocahontas were driving westbound on U.S. 160 when their 1988...
Local officials call for more tornado sirens in Bollinger County1A week ago, people throughout Bollinger County were jolted awake by an emergency warning on their cellphones around 3 a.m. Some have a weather radio that warned them a tornado was coming. There were no tornado sirens prior to the twister that ripped...
FEMA: Glen Allen does not meet threshold to receive funding following tornado7Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed officially on Monday that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief. Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger County...
Real estate group announces plans to redevelop mall11A group of Southeast Missouri developers has announced plans to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. River City Centre LLC. acquired ownership of the retail stalwart and stated its intentions to return the mall to its former place as "one of...
Rep. Smith visits Bollinger County tornado victims11GLEN ALLEN, Mo. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, visited with relief workers and tornado victims Monday, April 10, in Glen Allen. The tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County...
Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick to retire4The City of Cape Girardeau announced Monday, April 10, that Public Works director Stan Polivick will be retiring from his post effective Saturday, July 1. Casey Brunke, former assistant director of Public Works, was named Polivick's successor April...
Federal agency to conduct damage assessments in wake of tornado2The U.S. Small Business Administration will be conducting joint damage assessments in the aftermath of the deadly tornado that ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, last week. Gov. Mike Parson announced via a news release Monday, April 10, that...
Chronic wasting disease found in 4 deer in Perry CountyMissouri Department of Conservation reported Monday, April 10, that out of more than 33,000 whitetail deer and other members of the deer family tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) between July 2022 and April, 117 tested positive, including four...
Woman charged for allegedly assaulting Cape Girardeau police officers after Lexington wreck5A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly assaulting multiple police officers following a wreck Wednesday, April 5, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department incident report, Ashley...
Walks Foundation raises money for testicular cancer patientsThe third annual LemonDrop Long Drive fundraiser was held April 1 at the TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau. The event, which raised $41,482.19 for local cancer patients and families, was put on by The Walks Foundation. "We are so thankful for the...
Arts Council to hold third annual Afternoon Tea-LightArts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold its third annual Afternoon Tea-Light next week to benefit the organizations programs. There will be two seatings -- a morning seating from 10 a.m. to noon, and an afternoon seating from 1 to 3 p.m....
Accident takes life of toddler in Dunklin CountyAn accident Saturday, April 8, claimed the life of a toddler. According to the state Highway Patrol, a 3-year-old boy was struck and killed on Route AC, west of Cardwell, Missouri, when a pickup truck made a right turn and struck him. The accident...
Sikeston man dies in single-vehicle crashMOREHOUSE, Mo. A Sikeston, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, April 10, in New Madrid County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on US 60, half a mile west of Morehouse, as the westbound...
US 61 in Perry County reduced for pavement workU.S. 61 in Perry County -- from Route M to County Road 812 near Brewer, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Local News 4/10/23Remembering the old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee1CHAFFEE, Mo. The old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee that had been abandoned and overgrown for years was burned down by the Chaffee volunteer firefighters April 2. More than 30 people watched as the town landmark was demolished and burned down....
Local News 4/10/23KRCU to bring Music on the River later this monthKRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's radio station, will be holding its first Music on the River on Saturday, April 29, at River Campus Park, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with seating limited...
Photo Gallery 4/9/23Easter Sunday
Free food in Glen Allen Sunday for those impacted by storm; other resources availableResources for Easter Sunday will be limited due to the holiday, but Bollinger County Sheriffs Office said residents affected by Wednesday's tornado and volunteers will have free food provided to them Easter Sunday, according to a news release...
'The SpongeBob Musical' opens Wednesday at River CampusThe volcano, Mount Humungous, is soon to erupt and destroy the town of Bikini Bottom, but SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends have vowed to save the fate of their undersea world. That is the plot of "The SpongeBob Musical", opening Wednesday,...
Woman charged in crash on Lexington Avenue8One woman has been charged in connection with a Wednesday, April 5, crash on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau that shut down the roadway. Ashley Rhymer, 31, has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with alleged...
Slain Cash App founder had ties to Cape Girardeau1Bob Lee would give you the shirt off his back. That's how Lee's father, Rick Lee, described his son, who died early Tuesday morning, April 4. "He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy," Rick lee wrote in a...
Most read 4/7/23Bollinger County tornado victims identifiedThe Bollinger County (Missouri) Coroners Office released the names of the five people killed Wednesday, April 5, when a tornado ripped through rural towns in the area. The five Glenn Burcks, 62; Susan Sullivan, 57; Jimmy Skaggs, 37; Michael...
Five killed, homes destroyed by tornado in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. A deadly tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County early Wednesday morning, leaving five dead, five injured and more than a dozen homes destroyed. It's the deadliest tornado in the state since...
Glen Allen resident rides out tornado in bathtubGLEN ALLEN, Mo. First responders and local residents roamed around a subdivision in Glen Allen in rural Bollinger County on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, with heavy equipment and chain saws clearing debris from roadways and houses. It had been...
Recovery activities in full swing in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- More than 25 agencies have responded to the GlennAllen area of Bollinger County to aid with rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of a tornado that killed five people early Wednesday morning, April 5. The tornado is...
Most read 4/5/23Both Jackson school propositions fail23Jackson school officials and supporters of two propositions on the Tuesday, April 4, election ballot got none of what they wanted. Proposition I, seeking a $0.47 increase per $100 of assessed valuation for an operating levy centered on teacher...
Most read 4/5/23Former Chaffee assistant principal wins settlementThe Chaffee (Missouri)School District will pay a nearly $375,000 settlement to a former administrator to bring an end to two lawsuits she filed against the district. Mary Hall, former Chaffee assistant principal and curriculum coordinator, sued the...
