JHS FBLA MEMBERSHIP COMMITTEE HELPING A SMALL BUSINESS

The Jackson High School FBLA membership committee completed their project to promote the business "Mississippi Mutts" a small locally owned cat and dog shop. This committee may be small consisting of 4 members but they are hard workers and committed. Their goals for this business were growth, increase profit, and publicity. They have created an event to hold pop-up shops for this business to promote them and gain more profit for them. Not only have they taught FBLA members what it takes to make a business but they have made them strong leaders! Every member has spent time on this project inside and outside of school hours whether it was staying up creating events for Mississippi Mutts or if it was just informing members about dates. The membership committee has dedicated their time and effort to this project. This project will be submitted for the Missouri FBLA State Conference for competition, held in April.