Who is My Brother? Who is My Sister?

By Mary Koeberl Rechenberg

Truly I tell you whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me. Matthew 25:40 NIV. This verse is said to have been Mother Teresas favorite text in the Bible, which she often quoted.

Two year old Emmanuella was injured in the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti. A concrete block fell on her head, breaking her jaw on both sides. Like many of the other survivors, she didnt receive any medical treatment and the broken jaw joints healed into solid bone. For 6 years she could not open or close her mouth, meaning she couldnt eat properly or develop properly. Her mother searched for help, and in 2016 came to an organization named Respire Haiti where she finally received help in getting Emmanuella to the United States for surgery to fix her jaws.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Emmanuella spent 10 months with the Brown family in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Doctors performed a bilateral jaw replacement that finally allowed her to open and close her mouth.

She recently returned to the United States and the Brown family for a much needed second surgery. As her body matures adjustments to her jaws are necessary. Without it she will suffer from pain and an upper and lower jaw that are not aligned.

During her stay in the Cape Girardeau area, it was decided that Prodigy Leadership Academy was the perfect school for her because of their small class sizes and Christian focus. Prodigy educators are determined to meet her right where she is and give her the best learning support based on her ability. Presently, she is not fluent in English.

Russell Grammer, director of Prodigy said, When Emmanuella visited the school, she told us she loved the school. The students made her feel so welcome. It is important that we give her our very best. We are searching for partners to pray for her and help us with covering her scholarship fees.

Please consider Emmanuella your sister in Christ. Anyone compelled to be a part of this mission please go to the Prodigy website: https://goprodigy.org/donations/support-a-prodigy/ or you can text 325-420-1956 to give.

When you donate, please message Russell Grammer or email him at: r.grammer@goprodigy.org to confirm that your donation is ear-marked for Emmanuella.