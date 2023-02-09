Catholic Schools Week 2023

Catholic Schools Week was celebrated over parts of two weeks this year at Guardian Angel School in Oran. With the ice hitting us on Monday, January 30, Guardian Angel School was not in session from Monday-Thursday. They returned Friday, February 3 and went bowling, as planned, at West Park Lanes in Cape Girardeau, with a noon dismissal. It was decided to move the Monday-Thursday activities to the next week, from February 6-9.

The Catholic Schools Week celebration began at Guardian Angel on Saturday, January 28 with an all school Mass. Several students processed into church with Father Kelly and the servers. They carried the banners for St. Michael, St. Raphael, and St. Gabriel. At the end of Mass, the students who participated or were present for the Mass took a group picture with Father Kelly. Besides banner carriers and servers, the students were also the lectors, did the intentions, brought up the offertory and were ushers. The 7th & 8th grade students played the meditation song after Communion with the chimes.

As always, the students really enjoyed their bowling time, especially after being stuck in the house the past week. The 1/2 day of school made the day even better.

On Monday, February 6, the teachers reported to school early in the morning to make breakfast for the students, staff, coaches, volunteers, substitute teachers, dinner auction heads, and the Home & School, Parish Council and School Board officers. The students were also allowed to wear pajamas to school all day.

The students enjoyed a movie in the afternoon on Tuesday, February 7. They brought pillows and blankets from home and enjoyed soda & chips while watching the movie.

On Wednesday, February 8, parents and grandparents were invited to our annual chili/cinnamon roll meal. This meal is always looked forward to and usually brings in a large crowd. Thank you to the cooks, Denise Dirnberger, Susan Diebold and Agnes Moore, for making such a delicious meal. In the afternoon, we had relay races as a competition between the three archangel houses. St. Raphael's students won 1st place, St. Michael's was 2nd place, and St. Gabriel came in 3rd place. The amount of time in which each team finished was very close.

The last day of celebrating was on Thursday, February 9. After 8 am Mass, the students and teachers remained at church and prayed the rosary for world peace. Father Kelly and several parishioners also joined in praying with the Guardian Angel students and teachers. The last thing on the agenda for the week was that no students would be given homework that day.

It is a great joy to celebrate our Catholic schools with a week long list of activities. In the Catholic school system, it is such a great feeling to be able to pray for and with everyone, everyday in a Christian atmosphere. Here's to another successful Catholic Schools Week!!!