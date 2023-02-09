*Menu
Catholic Schools Week 2023

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry, Weston Woods, Kasyn Seabaugh, Rylie Priggel, and Adisyn Seabaugh pose for a picture at the bowling alley.

Catholic Schools Week was celebrated over parts of two weeks this year at Guardian Angel School in Oran.  With the ice hitting us on Monday, January 30, Guardian Angel School was not in session from Monday-Thursday.  They returned Friday, February 3 and went bowling, as planned, at West Park Lanes in Cape Girardeau, with a noon dismissal.  It was decided to move the Monday-Thursday activities to the next week, from February 6-9. 

The Catholic Schools Week celebration began at Guardian Angel on Saturday, January 28 with an all school Mass.  Several students processed into church with Father Kelly and the servers.  They carried the banners for St. Michael, St. Raphael, and St. Gabriel.  At the end of Mass, the students who participated or were present for the Mass took a group picture with Father Kelly.  Besides banner carriers and servers, the students were also the lectors, did the intentions, brought up the offertory and were ushers.  The 7th & 8th grade students played the meditation song after Communion with the chimes.

  

As always, the students really enjoyed their bowling time, especially after being stuck in the house the past week.  The 1/2 day of school made the day even better.

Catholic Schools Week began with an all school Mass at Guardian Angel Church in Oran.  Pictured at the end of Mass are (front) Aubrey Graviett, Maverick Seabaugh, Berkley Dennis, Tucker Hahn, Layton Strobel, Jameson Levan and Victor Woods. (2nd row) Ashtyn Pobst, Andrea Pobst, Kyla Rains, Kambrie Seabaugh, Saydi Priggel, Elaina Hahn, Laynie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh, and Willow Fisher.  (Back row) Rylie Priggel, Kasyn Seabaugh, Weston Woods, Father Joseph Kelly, Dylan Levan, Jonah Dirnberger, & Porter Gadberry.

On Monday, February 6, the teachers reported to school early in the morning to make breakfast for the students, staff, coaches, volunteers, substitute teachers, dinner auction heads, and the Home & School, Parish Council and School Board officers.  The students were also allowed to wear pajamas to school all day.

The students enjoyed a movie in the afternoon on Tuesday, February 7.  They brought pillows and blankets from home and enjoyed soda & chips while watching the movie.

On Wednesday, February 8, parents and grandparents were invited to our annual chili/cinnamon roll meal.  This meal is always looked forward to and usually brings in a large crowd.  Thank you to the cooks, Denise Dirnberger, Susan Diebold and Agnes Moore, for making such a delicious meal.  In the afternoon, we had relay races as a competition between the three archangel houses.  St. Raphael's students won 1st place, St. Michael's was 2nd place, and St. Gabriel came in 3rd place.  The amount of  time in which each team finished was very close.

The last day of celebrating was on Thursday, February 9.  After 8 am Mass, the students and teachers remained at church and prayed the rosary for world peace.  Father Kelly and several parishioners also joined in praying with the Guardian Angel students and teachers.  The last thing on the agenda for the week was that no students would be given homework that day.

The banner carriers, Berkley Dennis & Layton Strobel (St. Gabriel), Kambrie Seabaugh & Mae Roper (St. Raphael), and Andrea Pobst (St. Michael), bring in the archangel house banners during the entrance procession.

It is a great joy to celebrate our Catholic schools with a week long list of activities.  In the Catholic school system, it is such a great feeling to be able to pray for and with everyone, everyday in a Christian atmosphere.  Here's to another successful Catholic Schools Week!!!

 

Pre-K students show off the pajamas they wore for PJ day.  (Front row) Bryson Bahr, Peyton Dirnberger, Hazel Wondel, Tate Mitchem, Hudson Seyer, Tate Webb.  (2nd row) Paxton Urhahn, Caroline Eskew, Bryson Bowman, Sadie Seyer, Kallon Graviett, Caroline Kyle, and Tuck McClard.  (Back row) Ivalyn Priggel, Presley Pinkston, Willow Fisher, Berkley Dennis, Clara Vetter, & Kase King.
Jonah Dirnberger shows off his skills during the relay races held during CSW.  The St. Gabriel house students watch and wait for their turn to go through the relay race games after Jonah.

