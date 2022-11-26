News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 11-27-22
Father God, thank you that we can freely read your Holy Word and worship you. Amen.
Ushering in Christmas
Sticker shock: Cape Girardeau County personal property tax bills arrive1Bills for 2022 personal property taxes in Cape Girardeau County are up -- in some cases, way up -- thanks to supply chain problems, microchip shortages and high inflation. The office of County Collector Barbara Gholson sent out more than 35,000...
Local help to get Real ID before the deadlineMissourians have a little more than five months left to get their Real ID cards if they wish to fly on a federally-regulated domestic flight without a passport or enter federal facilities and nuclear plants beginning May 3, 2023. Wayne Wallingford...
Cape school board praised in auditCape Girardeau School District Board of Education members approved a financial audit for 2021-2022 during a meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. Patrick Kintner, a certified public accountant with the firm Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/28/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Discussion and...
Jackson cancels "Flip the Switch"Due a forecast of rain, Jackson Community Outreach Board has canceled the annual Flip the Switch event in City Park, according to a text message from Parks Director Jason Lipe. The traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the...
Thanksgiving tradition
Drought among causes leading to increase in Cape water main breaks3A lack of water from the sky is among the causes leading to more water main breaks below ground in Cape Girardeau, according to municipal officials. Through October, 51 water mains have broken in the city, an increase of more than 25% from all of...
Local heart surgeon educates and operates in Tanzanian hospital1Just like the United States, the African country of Tanzania -- formally, The United Republic of Tanzania -- needs more medical personnel, and, just like all doctors and nurses, they need ongoing training. Bruce Jones, a cardiothoracic surgeon from...
Cape School Board moves forward with plans for new athletic facility8During a Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21, members authorized superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to build an indoor training and locker room facility at Central...
Cape school district receives grant to fund enrichment programs for two years1Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri presented a check for $799,940 to the Cape Girardeau School District at a Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21. Superintendent Neil Glass said the money will be used for before- and after-school...
David Limbaugh to sign books at Barnes & Noble2David Limbaugh, lawyer, political commentator and author, will be signing copies of his new book, "The Resurrected Jesus," on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Cape Girardeau Barnes & Noble located at West Park Mall. People can meet Limbaugh as he signs his...
SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge workSB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 77.6 to mile marker 77.4 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT...
Thankful People: Recent brain surgery patient graduates with master's degree from Missouri S&T2ROLLA, Mo. Creighton Miles has wanted to earn a masters degree in explosives engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology since age 12. He was just a few credit hours from achieving his goal last December when he stayed home...
Thankful People: John Stenger survives failing heart valveCAMPBELL, Mo. John Stenger knew something wasn't right. His daughter did, too. By the time June 1, 2021, rolled around, John had been feeling poorly for a while. Fatigued. Difficulty breathing. Just ... off. Throughout his life, he had been in...
'Messiah', 'Finlandia', 'Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1' to be performed next week at River CampusThe Southeast Missouri Symphony will be joined by two local choirs to perform the famous religious oratio "Messiah" by George Handel at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State...
MoDOT phasing out population info on 'Welcome' signage20The familiar green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state's cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life, said Mark Croarkin, Southeast District engineer for the Missouri Department of...
Flip the Switch is Saturday in JacksonThe traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the Switch event, will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park. Janna Clifton, executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will do the...
Jackson alters trash, recycling for the holidayIn observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Jackson's Sanitation Department will not pick up trash on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. If garbage would normally be collected on Thursday or Friday, it will instead be picked up Monday, Nov....
Route CC in Cape County closed for culvert replacementRoute CC in Cape Girardeau County, between Route C and County Road 535, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday, Nov. 28,...
PORCH Initiative seeks to help prospective homebuyers in effort to revitalize South Cape Girardeau5Prospective homebuyers sat with representatives of real estate and lending institutions at a dinner sponsored by the PORCH Initiative on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member...
Contractor approved for permanent Central Pool structure6Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve a contractor for Central Municipal Pool renovations. The $6 million project has been awarded to Penzel Construction Co., a frequent contracting...
Local EV readiness plan given final OK4A 193-page Plug-in Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan was approved by a local transportation council Wednesday, Nov. 16. "Drafts of the plan have circulated since May and we've had several rounds of comments incorporated making for rather large...
