Sushi eatery to open this week in downtown Cape Girardeau

Spend a few minutes with Angel Carrasquillo, owner and proprietor of Omakase by Sushi by Angel  expected to launch Thursday in Cape Girardeaus Scout Hall at 430 Broadway  and youll quickly discover youre talking to an energetic entrepreneur with impressive life experience on his resume.

Carrasquillo expects to graduate from Southeast Missouri State University in December with a degree in hospitality management and a minor in finance.

He is clearly a non-traditional student, having joined the U.S. Army in 1997 upon graduating high school in his native Puerto Rico.

Rising to the rank of sergeant, Carrasquillo spent four years in uniform and did tours in Afghanistan and Bosnia as part of the 82nd Airborne Division, 3rd Combat Battalion.

The military gave me the drive to be organized, gave me a better sense of time management and also a sense of pride, said Carrasquillo, who has been serving as team lead head chef at Cape Girardeaus Sedona Bistro while attending classes at Southeasts Cape Girardeau campus.

Carrasquillos new bricks-and-mortar operation, the restaurateur said, will emphasize freshness plus a clean and inviting atmosphere.

A customer should expect unique seasonal items flown in from different fish vendors basically from all over the world, he said, noting Omakase, Japanese for leave it to the chef, will receive fresh deliveries every Tuesday and Thursday.

According to www.japan-talk.com/jt/new/japanese-food, the omakase concept works best at small restaurants offering considerable social interaction with the chef.

Carrasquillos restaurant will feature 16 seats in a 500-square-foot space.

It will be intimate and were going to have a sense of exclusivity, he said, adding Omakase by Sushi by Angel will most likely be reservation-only and open initially Tuesdays through Saturdays.

I want things done right the first time, so I want to use the best materials and ingredients I can find, Carrasquillo said, adding the oak bar in the establishment has been put together by a carpenter of Japanese descent, for authenticity.

Great sushi and service second-to-none are our aims, he said.

Visit Omakase on social media at www.facebook.com/omakase424.

