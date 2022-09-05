World Economic Forum and Global Shapers in Cape Girardeau

Submitted photo by TJ

What do Cape Girardeau, Algeria, Kuwait, Gambia and Lichtenstein have in common?

They are all newly-formed hubs of the Global Shapers Community sponsored by the World Economic Forum.

Cape Girardeau is hub No. 481 in the world.

Global Shapers Communitys mission: We believe in a world in which young people are central to solution-building, policy-making and lasting change.

If there was ever a time in which strengthening local communities and empowering youth leaders were paramount, now is that time, said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum and the Global Shapers Community.

Its membership grew to more than 14,000 Shapers and alumni worldwide in 2022.

Why Cape Girardeau?

Awareness started with Kalyan Gautham, age 31, who relocated to Cape Girardeau with his start-up, WATT, recipient of last years 1st50K from Codefi. It was always his passion to connect with globally-minded people and joining Global Shapers in Bangalore, India, changed his world.

I would travel the world as a business consultant and be immediately welcomed into vibrant communities through Global Shapers, all seeking to make a difference, Gautham said.

When relocating to Cape Girardeau, Gautham learned the Global Shapers community had yet to start a hub in Missouri. The closest chapters are in Nashville and Chicago.

Missing the caused-based camaraderie, Gautham explored starting a hub, literally putting Cape Girardeau and Missouri on the map for World Economic Forum and Global Shapers.

Having lived in the UK, Dubai, Manila, Hong Kong and Singapore, I have always been involved in social initiatives through Global Shapers, contributing to a greater cause, Gautham said. For me, members of Global Shapers are like family. And I wanted to bring that experience and opportunity to Cape Girardeau.

It was a challenge for a city more rural than others in the network. To succeed, Gautham knew he needed help. Enter Courtney Cannell.

Cannell relocated to Cape from Portland with her own startup opportunity. Having lived abroad in Ecuador and Peru, she also worked for the government of Spain on immigration issues and with U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley in Oregon, which were precursors to her move to Cape and quest for a cause-based community.

We found we had similar personal pillars and a passion to make a difference, Cannell said about Gautham.

Gautham agreed.

We both knew there was work and opportunity here, but we needed community support, Gautham said.

Cape Girardeau stepped up. Their efforts to establish a hub received written support and encouragement from former city mayor Bob Fox, Mayor Stacy Kinder, Southeast Missouri State University, Codefi and local media, including the Southeast Missourian.

When submitted, their application was well-received by the decision-making Global Shapers board.

My relationship with the leaders of the Global Shapers Community, the overwhelming support from local leaders of the community and a more rural city designation helped our application, Gautham said.

The application was accepted in April.

Cape Girardeau became the worlds 481st hub and the first city in the state of Missouri to join the World Economic Forum initiative Global Shapers.

Gautham and Cannells next task was to recruit members. Gautham and Cannell reached out to early supporters and stakeholders for names. Tiffany Comfort, Leadership and Involvement Coordinator at SEMO, introduced Gautham to Kate Appleton, an MBA candidate at Southeast Missouri State University. After learning more, Appleton was soon on her way to become the local Hubs next vice-curator, joining Cannell and Gautham, founding curator.

According to Appleton, joining was an easy yes. Doing good in the world in her hometown was an attraction for someone who had never traveled abroad.

Meeting Kalyan and Courtney, learning more about world issues and the chance to make a difference in my community attracted me, Appleton said.

Appletons local experience and understanding gives the Global Shapers community its local tie to the Midwest and a better understanding of its opportunities. The MBA candidate with a focus on health brings her experience as secretary of SEMOs Student Government as well as president of the Red Cross Club and Board of Directors of the SEMO Northeast Arkansas Chapter.

I love Cape Girardeau and want to stay here to be a part of its growth, Appleton said. So, it was refreshing finding Global Shapers with its initiatives in health, climate, education and more. Anyone can identify with its cause-based agenda.

Together with Gauthams initial interest on climate and health issues, the curators also recognized the more immediate needs of Cape Girardeau after meeting with Cape leaders, including Kinder, who shared the history of each ward in the city. After learning more about Cape Girardeau, they decided to focus on reskilling, education and health as their priorities.

Gautham said this will be achieved in three ways: bringing global knowledge and awareness to the local community, creating public and private collaborations, and volunteering to support.

Recruitment and project identification are the current tasks of the hub now months into its formation. Youth is on their side.

Youth are not only the hope of the future, but they are the hope of today, said Wadia Ait Hamza, head of the Global Shapers Community. 50% of the world population is less than 27 years old and are therefore critical to defining the future of their societies as whole. The Global Shapers Community supports young leaders who are exceptional in their potential, their achievements and their drive to contribute to their communities by shaping local, national and regional agendas.

To learn more, Gautham, Connell and Appleton invite young people between ages 18 and 27 years old to apply to join. Visit the website globalshapers.org and search hubs and Cape Girardeau, or email Gautham at cape-girardeau@globalshapers.org.