First Day of School at Guardian Angel School

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Fr. Kelly welcomes the students and staff back to school.

Welcome back students, parents, faculty, staff and Fr. Kelly. The first day of the 2022-2023 school year was Wednesday, August 24 at Guardian Angel School in Oran.

After the 8 am Mass, Fr. Kelly came to the school and gave a blessing to all the students, teachers, and staff and a blessing for the school building. He walked down the student & teacher filled halls, sprinkling holy water on everyone and then into the cafeteria to bless the cooks. Father welcomed everyone back to school!

May the Guardian Angel, of each one at our school, be present everyday to guard and guide each of us through each and every day.

The students and teachers line the halls waiting to be blessed by Fr. Kelly.
Kasyn Seabaugh assists Fr. Kelly, as Father give a Latin blessing to all.
Fr. Kelly takes his first day of school (at Guardian Angel) picture. Welcome back Fr. Kelly and thank you for blessing all of us and our school!

