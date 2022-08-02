*Menu
Cape Girardeau County Tax Liens July 2022

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during July are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

Creative Trim and Performance Inc., IRS

Bening Motor Company of Jackson, IRS

Edgewater Glass Company Inc., IRS

Custom Cuit Fabrication LLC, IRS

Advance Pest Control Systems Inc., IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Charles K. Moore, Missouri Department of Revenue

Cathy M. Fowler, IRS

Mark Rademaker, Tia Rademaker, IRS

Southeast Snacks Inc., IRS

Real Time Loans LLC, IRS

Bening Motor Company of Jackson Inc., IRS

Steven L. King, IRS