Senior Moments: Reflections on Graduating From High School

Photo by Rut Miit via Unsplash

As I write this, the internal countdown thats been ticking away inside me for the past four years is five hours away from running out. In just five hours, Ill be one person in a line of more than 100, in a blue gown that becomes suffocating after 10 minutes, the ugliest hat Ive ever worn and so many decorative things around my neck I feel like a Christmas tree. In five hours, my senior class will be walking down a dressed-up gym in two rehearsed lines that conjure up the pastel images and rhyming stanzas of the childrens book Madeline. In five hours, Ill be handed a piece of paper in front of the friends and family of all my classmates, and be sent off towards whatevers next with a handshake.

I dont know that Ive fully realized whats happening yet. I took all my final tests, handed in all my textbooks, cleaned out the locker a part of me has been living in for the past four years, but it feels like Im just watching all of this happen from outside myself. There are two sides inside of me warring. Theres the side thats ready to be done with high school and all of the not-quite-kid but also not-quite-adult irritation that comes along with it, but theres another part of me thats always been needlessly sentimental. Its the part of me that cant throw away a single card or written note Ive ever received and aches a little at garage sales, watching belongings float away. That feeling tells me that even if these werent the best four years of my life, its still the end of something big, something that formed me. Since my freshman year, a majority of my life was in some way tied to that building and the people in it. I left my mark on it, and in return, it left its mark on me. Even if I want to dismiss it all with a its just high school, I know the time I spent there will have an impact on the decisions I make in the next few years. The person I become.

The next few hours are going to feel really big, and Im realizing that feeling is a scale of my own experience. In reality, graduations happen every year, over and over, for thousands of people. Im not the first person to graduate, and I definitely wont be the last, so why does it feel that way? Its a testament to how little Ive actually experienced so far, how much growing up I still have to do. I can only guess  and hope  this feeling wont cease to exist in the future, but will latch itself on to new experiences, new firsts, and this one instance will fade away until its just a landmark in my mind.

Even if my high school graduation wont loom as large a week, a month or a year from now, at this moment, its a reason to mark the calendar, circle the date in a bright color and fill the box up with little scribbled stars. Im excited to graduate. Im excited to exist in a way I never have before, and Im excited to see what comes next.

Mia Timlin is a recent graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She's lived in Cape Girardeau for five years and loves reading, dancing, watching movies and listening to music by The Beatles.