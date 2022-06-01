For release immediately, with photo

June 1, 2022

CRUMP RECEIVES LIFE APPLICATIONS LEADER AWARD

Austin Crump of Eureka, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, was Life Application Leader in the Missouri East Region in May.

Crump has been with Modern Woodmen since August 2021. Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 744,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Austin at 636-202-2899 or call the Regional Office at 573-701-0163.

END