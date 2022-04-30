Return of travel, new construction shows signs of progress in Southeast Missouri

This is our annual Progress Edition for B Magazine  a look at whats working, what construction projects are popping up, profiles on visionary leaders and other business stories of advancement in Southeast Missouri.

As I sit here in my hotel room in Orlando, Florida, where Ive been the last few days for a newspaper conference, the fact is not lost on me that one bit of progress is business travel is beginning to return. This particular conference Ive been attending, much like others across all industries, was canceled last year due to COVID-19. While virtual zoom meetings have played an important role, theres certainly no substitute for in-person gatherings.

Certainly from a business standpoint, its important to many industries  hotels, restaurants and airlines being at the top of the list. But travel, business or pleasure, is not limited to major metros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cape Girardeau was still able to attract visitors to town  in part due to traffic from St. Louis and Illinois where virus restrictions shut down many businesses and events. Still, the pandemic had an impact on many events and travel. Thats starting to change, according to Brenda Newbern of Visit Cape.

Newbern said the horizon looks good for this sector, and business travel is expected to increase through the upcoming year  though she cautioned the unknown of new COVID variants. She added that leisure travelers are ready to experience new things and business travelers realize virtual meetings dont replace in-person networking.

Travel is not the only area where progress is taking place. Construction continues across the area, particularly in Cape Girardeau where health care is leading the way.

The Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital started seeing patients last spring. The 102-bed hospital, a $33 million project, is a joint operation between Universal Health Services (UHS) and SoutheastHEALTH. It provides inpatient and outpatient mental health services to adults, adolescents and geriatric patients. Previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian noted that at full staff, the facility will employ 180 individuals.

SoutheastHEALTH is also in the middle of another major project, this one the largest expansion project in the hospitals 100-year history.

The multiphase project includes a 70,000-square-foot building on South Mount Auburn Road south of Highway 74 that will include an orthopedics and sports medicine center as well as a facility for womens integrated health services. Total cost: $75 million.

The hospital is also working on a $20 million ambulatory surgery center, which will also be located on South Mount Auburn Road.

Saint Francis Healthcare had its own project in Jackson with the August opening of a 23,000-square-foot clinic on E. Jackson Blvd. Known as Saint Francis Clinic Jackson, the project totaled $7.5 million and includes primary care, counseling services, on-site lab, imaging and extended urgent care services.

Of course, health care hasnt been the only industry with major construction projects. The Cape Girardeau City Hall opened within the last year. The $12.5 million project converted the former Common Pleas Courthouse and library to create a new City Hall.

A story in this edition of B Magazine looks at the impact of the new center junction connecting Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Businesses located near the junction are starting to see the benefit of the new traffic flow, and local leaders believe this area, which is near the sportsplex and I-55, is prime for development.

There are other stories about progress in Southeast Missouri in this edition, from the business of college sports to a new president and CEO at the Cape Chamber. Plus youll find countless stories from area businesses that are doing important work in our region.

Reading this annual look at progress is a reminder of why Southeast Missouri is a great place to live, work and raise a family. We have visionary leaders, great companies and an excellent quality of life. Its all of part of the progress story.

Lucas Presson is the publisher of B Magazine and assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.