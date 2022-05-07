Cape Chamber making a difference for members, regional economy

The Cape Chamber of Commerce had a busy 2021.

They started Speed Networking rounds where Chamber members can meet each other at a local restaurant for an hourlong structured networking session.

They also provided support to see through the passing of the use tax.

The chamber launched Show Me Careers for education professionals to learn firsthand about relevant career pathways in todays business and industry settings.

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

And on top of all that, they hired new president and CEO, Rob Gilligan, who started in the role April 11. The Cape Chamber board and selection committee are thrilled Gilligan accepted the position.

Robs perspective gives us an opportunity to leverage the strong foundation of the Cape Chamber to continually grow our businesses and our community for the future, said search committee member Cliff Brooks.

With 790 members, the Cape Chamber doesnt want anyone to feel left out. Compared to years past, the chamber is making a more intentional effort to get to know each of their members on an individual basis through one-on-one visits with their board members.

The Cape Chamber boasts a wildly diverse membership, which means each of our members are incredibly unique, and we work hard to treat them that way, said membership and events specialist Dana Brune.

Hosting events with a variety of sponsorship opportunities, the Cape Chamber looks for new and current members to invest in the future of Cape Girardeau as the regional hub for business, education and health care.

Chamber membership is not a one-size-fits-all, and our membership benefits reflect that! Brune said.

Keeping 2022 as busy as last year, this June the Cape Chamber will host Show-Me Careers Educator Experience, a professional development program for educators, counselors and administrators to learn firsthand about relevant career pathways in todays business and industry settings.