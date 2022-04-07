Tax liens for March 2022

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during March are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

* Engineered Audio International, LLC, IRS

* Southeast Snacks Inc., IRS

* Bening Motor Co. of Jackson INC, IRS

* Preferred Maintenance INC, Larry Ray Richardet, IRS

* Eyecandy Brows, IRS

* Robin W. White, Roy G. White, IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

* Casey Stuart, Jesse L. Stuart, IRS

* Christopher S. Wright, Rachenl I. Wright, IRS

* David J. Donley, Sandra S M DEC, IRS

* Anthony H. Tucker, Rhonda J. Tucker, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Holly E. Statler, Stephen L. Statler, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Richard A. Wallace, Victoria A. Wallace, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Anthony R. Ulrich, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Dennis Stegall, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Sheila J. Brown, Terry D. Brown, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Anthony H. Tucker, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Rodger D. Reed, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Levi C. Pitchford, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Leslie H. Cook, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Ronnie I. Abraham, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Amy Brock, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Sarah E. Summers, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Mary A. Britzman, Missouri Department of Revenue

TAX LIENS EXPUNGED

* Ronald N. Lemonds, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

SCOTT COUNTY

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during March are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

* Michael Blissett, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Chad. G. Huckstep, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

* Matthew Curtis, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Walter A. Johnson, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Kimberly D. Jones, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Torya D. Steward, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Richard J. Bradfield, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Ronald N. Lemonds, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)

* Christopher A. Shy, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Tammy R. Walker, Missouri Department of Revenue (6)

* John W. Smith, Missouri Department of Revenue (6)

* Big Johns Bar & Grill, Missouri Department of Revenue (6)

* Donald Brass, Missouri Department of Revenue