Hospital fundraisers talk virtual, hybrid fundraising strategies
For decades, not-for-profit organizations have looked to auctions for some of their largest fundraising events. Often these auctions take place in the form of grand gala events, offering attendees a night to dress to the nines, mingle and enjoy delicious food and first-class entertainment. From the standard live auction to silent auctions, and in recent years virtual auctions, the experiences have changed. Though some organizations have been utilizing the online auction for several years, others were pushed to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Darah Jirkovsky, executive director of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, told B Magazine while others may have implemented this in response to canceled in-person events, the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation found this beneficial well before the pandemic.
When we started the Cancer Gala in 2017, we decided to do this for a few different reasons, she said. Our first event sold out quickly, and we knew right then that a way for us to get other people involved would be to go online with our auction. Of course, with the pandemic it has been great. We actually utilized the system for a benefit concert that was completely virtual. Weve been able to use the system not just for the gala, but other auctions throughout the year.
As our world becomes more virtual, it is no surprise fundraising has moved into this space. It offers the ability to reach more people and in turn raise more money for these not-for-profit organizations.
Laura Propst, development officer and special events coordinator for the Saint Francis Foundation, indicated while they had not implemented a virtual component prior to the pandemic, it is something they had looked into previously.
We had already had the conversation about doing some sort of virtual component alongside our in-person auction, we just hadnt bit the bullet yet, she said. When the pandemic happened, it gave us that extra nudge to move forward.
This year, the Saint Francis Foundation plans to utilize both aspects at its black-tie gala benefiting heart and cancer patients.
It will be interesting to see after this year if we raised more money by having a virtual component compared to our in-person event in March 2020, Propst said. I definitely think we reach more people.
So, what is an online auction, and how does it work?
According to biddingowl.com, a not-for-profit online auction refers to a technique through which fundraisers raise money for a certain charity event through the internet. This tool is a powerful way to capitalize a not-for-profits strengths and minimize other inefficiencies associated with other types of auctions.
There are many different platforms available to host these events, but the general idea is the same.
Prior to the event, photos and a description are loaded into the platform. Once items are set and the auction is ready to go live, organizations will typically send out an email to their database so they know the event is coming. Most platforms have an app users can download from their phone. Once the virtual event opens, bidders can start placing bids on items.
Our system is actually pretty great, Jirkovsky said. You can set a max bid [on an item that you are interested in] and the platform will robo-bid for you, up until the max amount that you set. You can still manually bid through the app either way it will notify you when youve been outbid. From that point, you can increase your max bid if you wish.
Giving bidders the ability to participate from their mobile devices [or computers], means a lot of things for these events. Whether youre unable to attend the event or prefer to spend the evening socializing it gives everyone the chance to participate from wherever they are.
Our committee prefers attendees participate in virtual bidding from start to finish, without missing any of the other activities, Propst said. We have a lot of things going on during the evening from dinner and the band to other revenue enhancers. We are excited that guests receive text notifications if someone outbids them during the event. If they are on the dance floor and want to check on an item, they can do so from their phone. They do not have to go back to the auction area to submit another bid.
For others who may not be able to attend for various reasons, hosting these auctions online allows people to support the cause without being there in-person.
Last year [for our first ever virtual event] we had people that purchased things through the auction that may not have attended our gala, or hadnt attended our event in the past, Propst said.
Its growing, I think, Jirkovsky said. We encourage people to share the link with their friends and family. As more people are talking and hearing about [the virtual aspect], more people are getting involved.
The influx of participants because of the virtual nature is believed to result in a larger amount of donations for these not-for-profit organizations. While this would be a benefit, its not the only area that organizations are seeing the virtual platforms pay off.
When setting up their account for the event, bidders will input a credit card. Once the auction is over, the card will automatically be charged for the item(s) that the bidder has won. It really streamlines the process and makes it more efficient, Propst said.
Jirkovsky said it also helps with event personnel, requiring fewer people to collect sheets of paper at the end of the evening. All of that is done [through the app]; you literally just hit a button and check out, she said.
While there are many benefits to these virtual auctions, from the organization to mobility and the ability to reach more individuals, one thing remains true to the origin of these auctions: the most important part is that they are about raising money for a good cause.
I encourage people when they see these auctions to check them out, Jirkovsky said. Theres some really amazing items. Its for a great cause, thats the bottom line.
SoutheastHEALTH held its Journey Gala in January, and the Saint Francis Foundation will hold its Sixth Annual Friends of Saint Francis Gala in person in March, with an online auction component available.
Given our choice, we would rather have an in-person event versus a completely virtual event, Propst said. Were all about the relationships; being able to interact with people and share our stories. We know that this community responds well to that.
