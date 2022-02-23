UNITED WAY OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI APPOINTS NEW BOARD OFFICERS, NEW MEMBERS

United Way of Southeast Missouri announces recent changes to its Board of Directors with the appointment of new officers and the addition of three new members. Newly appointed Board officers include Brandy McIntire as President, Jay Wolz as Vice President, and Jane Myers as Treasurer. Recent additions to the Board of Directors include WyKeshia Atkins, Brad LaBruyere, and Brooke Roth. Current Board members are Phil Roop; Jack Geissinger; Darren Burgfeld; and William (Bill) Kuecker.

WyKeshia Atkins, Director of Learning Assistance Programs, Academic Support Centers has been named to United Way of Southeast Missouris Board of Directors. In her role at Southeast, Ms. Atkins oversees and supervises services provided through Supplemental Instruction (SI) and University Tutorial Services. In addition, Ms. Atkins assists students in improving academic success through academic coaching and mentoring. Ms. Atkins is active within various committees and organizations focused on academic resources and student support and development. In addition to her service on United Ways Board of Directors, Ms. Atkins serves as the President of the Heartland Chapter of the College Reading and Learning Association (CRLA) and the Marketing and Communications Officer for the Missouri Chapter of the National College Learning Center Association (NCLCA). Ms. Atkins received her Masters in Higher Education Administration from Southeast Missouri State University.

Brad LaBruyere, partner at the law firm of Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane, Berens & Billmeyer, L.C., has been named to United Way of Southeast Missouris Board of Directors. Mr. LaBruyere was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but has spent the majority of his life in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, graduating from Cape Central High School and then Southeast Missouri State University. In addition to his service on United Ways Board of Directors, Mr. LaBruyere serves as a board member on the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Advisory and Foundation Boards, as well as the American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri. He is married to Kristen Ford LaBruyere and they have two sons.

Brooke Roth, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones in Jackson, MO, has been named to United Way of Southeast Missouris Board of Directors. Ms. Roth desires to make a difference in the lives of her clients and the community that she serves through helping others plan their financial future. Ms. Roth is a graduate of Central Michigan University where she majored in Dietetics. When she's not working, Ms. Roth enjoys spending time with her husband, Justin and their daughter, Toby Grace. She also enjoys staying active, spending time outdoors, cooking and volunteering with various organizations in the community.