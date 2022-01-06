Grandparenting: Stories from local grandparents
Grandpa, grandma, papa, nana, grampa and gigi: There is an abundance of names associated with the cherished role of grandparent, just as there is an abundance of ways to fulfill this role. No single guidebook exists on how to navigate each particular, unique grandparent/grandchild relationship. As with parenting and life, grandparenting is a continual learning process founded in love and care.
Here, local grandparents share their joys, challenges and what the role of grandparent means to them.
In-town grandchildren
Carole Baugh of Jackson has four young grandchildren, all boys ranging in age from two to eight. When the grandboys visit her, she says they do a little work and a whole lot of playing. The work can include everything from picking berries in the backyard garden to collecting trash in the front yard or trimming the lawn with hand-trimmers.
They really are helpers when they come over, especially the older ones, Baugh says. Then, the younger ones see them doing that, and they want to help, too.
As a retired elementary teacher, Baugh incorporates her skills into grandparenting by constantly finding ways to educate her grandboys through visiting the nature and history centers, working in the garden or playing music.
One of the boys favorite activities is listening to Baugh play ukulele and sing songs such as Shell Be Coming Round the Mountain. Instead of sitting down to listen, the boys join in by banging on tambourines or strumming ukuleles upside-down while running in dizzying circles around her living room.
I think you seem a little more relaxed [as a grandparent] because youve been down that road before, Baugh says. Also, it is a little different because theyre your grandkids, so you want to spoil them a little more than you wouldve done as a parent.
Baugh says having grandchildren in town is the best, because they will stop by to visit often.
I enjoy the boys a lot. We have a lot of fun, and if I got one, I try to include them all, Baugh says.
Long-distance grandchildren
Wayne and Paula Givens of Jackson have six young grandchildren, ranging in age from 5 months to 8 years old, with another on the way in February. None of their grandchildren live in the area, but they still find ways to see them often.
Paula says she sees her grandchildren every week and will babysit for weeks at a time if theyre sick or their daycare is closed. She says she always has her suitcase ready and is out of town often. Wayne jokes Paula will drop everything like a hot potato for the grandkids.
Most of the Givens grandchildren live in Columbia, Mo., and St. Louis, but once the new grandbaby is born in Texas, Wayne says he plans to travel there more frequently.
As a retired pediatric physical therapist, Paula says she is always doing therapy while shes playing with her grandchildren. She watches their development of sensory skills and core strength while correcting bad habits like W-sitting, which is harmful for their hips and knees.
Paula believes the main role of a grandparent is to make sure the grandchildren have fun while teaching them to be loving and kind.
I worked all the time when my kids were little, so now, I make sure every second, were playing, acting silly or doing something fun. I feel like Im getting to relive my kids, since I didnt get to play with them as much as I would have liked, Paula says.
For the Givens, being silly means not just watching the grandchildren, but getting on the floor and playing with them. Wayne says, The kids probably think were crazy, since the two join in on all the pillow fights, games and dancing. Paula says the biggest challenge of being a grandparent is staying in shape for them, which she remedies by attending weekly yoga and barre classes.
When the grandchildren are in town, Paula says she wants everything to be fun and magical, which is why she plans activities she knows she would have loved as a child.
Shes like a grandma on steroids, Wayne jokes. Im the photographer, the chauffeur. She dreams up all these things to do, and Im the one that gets them there.
Adult grandchildren
Terry and Jane Wright of Cape Girardeau have one grandson, 26-year-old Josh Moore who got married in October of 2020. After his wedding, Moore moved to Paducah, Ky., which was a difficult transition for the Wrights.
That rocked our whole world, because we had been so close, Jane says.
Growing up, Moore lived with the Wrights off and on, so he could attend school in the Cape Girardeau school district. Terry says theyve always had a great relationship, and when Moore turned 12, they took him on a long road trip out West, ending in San Diego. During the trip, Jane made Moore journal each night, and she says, He was a man of few words, writing only simple sentences about where they went that day.
Now that Moore is grown up, Jane says they tease him about being an adult and adulting. Even as an adult, the Wrights find ways to have fun with their grandson. Terry says both he and Moore enjoy going to movies together and still schedule times to see movies when Moore visits.
In spite of their grandson growing up in their household, the Wrights still believe there is a significant difference between parenting
and grandparenting.
Its different. Your whole mindset is different. [When youre a parent,] youre learning, and youre growing up yourself. Now, we feel like weve matured. We havent got a lot smarter, but maybe we got a little smarter, Terry says.
To this day, Terrys and Janes grandson still refers to them as Papa and Nana.
For Baugh, the Givens and the Wrights, grandparenting looks quite different, but the love for their grandchildren and their desire to implement fun in the relationship remains the same. As Wayne says, Its like the parents are the adults, and [the grandparents] are the fun ones.
-
Some Southeast Missourian subscribersDue to equipment problems, subscribers who receive the Southeast Missourian via mail will not be receiving a Thursday newspaper today. Rack, store and carrier copies were unaffected. Both the Southeast Missourians primary and backup labeling...
-
Wayne Wallingford's former seat one of multiple vacancies in Missouri House6As of today, six of the 163 seats in the lower house of the Missouri General Assembly do not have representatives with all six unfilled seats previously held by the GOP. Republicans now hold 108 House seats because of the vacancies, one shy of the...
-
Jackson School District pays $4 million in long-running lawsuit12Jackson School District recently paid more than $4 million as part of a long-running lawsuit, according to an email sent to the districts employees. The payment came after the state Supreme Court denied an appellate court application in the...
-
Public Works prepares for winter weatherCape Girardeau Public Works Department is ready for winter weather, according to Public Works assistant director Casey Brunke. "We're confident we'll have enough folks to do what we need to do, particularly for this event," Brunke said Wednesday of...
-
John Voss to run for Wallingford's former state legislator seat7Former Cape Girardeau City Councilman John Voss, who retired in 2019 after a 33-year career with Procter & Gamble, announced Tuesday he will run for the Missouri House District 147 seat vacated Sunday by Wayne Wallingford, the new director of the...
-
Illinois-based clothing company Grind Hustle Motivation starts new podcastWhen Illinois native brothers Cameryn and Jordan Curtis started clothing company GHM (Grind Hustle Motivation) in 2018, their plan behind the clothing was to spread motivation and positivity. They're now looking to also do that with new podcast,...
-
Lengthy boil order in Cape County district persists for two weeksA boil order issued to customers of a Cape Girardeau County water supply district is still in effect two weeks after it began Dec. 22. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a boil order for customers of Cape Girardeau County...
-
Benton teen pleads guilty to murder chargeA teen has entered a guilty plea in the 2020 murder of an Advance, Missouri, man. According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, on Monday, Evan Schrader of Benton, Missouri, entered a guilty plea to the charges of second-degree...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/6/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 30 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Request to bid for HVAC...
-
-
City of Cape to seek federal grant for business park improvements14It's been nearly three years since the Greater Cape Girardeau Area Business Park gained a new tenant. In an effort to attract new businesses, the City of Cape Girardeau will apply for a federal grant to help bring improvements to the business park....
-
Bluegrass is back in Cape Girardeau County, lifting heavy hearts1Tammy and Bull Harman are going ahead with the 15th annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival on Jan. 20, 21 and 22, in Fruitland, but the couple -- promoters and organizers of the yearly event -- thought momentarily about canceling because of a natural...
-
School board filing period ends in Cape, JacksonFiling periods for open school board positions in Jackson and Cape Girardeau School District ended Dec. 28. Voters will have the option to vote for school board candidates in the April 5 general election. There are two openings on the Cape Girardeau...
-
Travis Tritt's Set in Stone Tour comes to SEMO's Show Me Center6Musical artist and country singer Travis Tritt announced dates for his new tour Set in Stone. The tour takes place from March 11 to May 1. On April 1, Tritt will be coming to the Show Me Center. He'll be playing songs from his new album, "Set in...
-
Most read 1/5/22Drivers fret about food, fuel while stranded on highwayRICHMOND, Va. -- There was no food, water or sleep for Susan Phalen as she spent a frigid night inside her car stopped on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Meera Rao and her husband were only 100 feet past an exit but were unable to move for 16 hours. Sen....
-
Pharmacies grapple with shortage of COVID-19 tests10Those looking for rapid or at-home coronavirus tests may have a long search. In the last few weeks, local and nationally-owned pharmacies and coronavirus test providers have reported shortages of the COVID-19 tests. Derek Palisch, director of...
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport sees cancellations, some pandemic related5A total of six scheduled SkyWest flights to and from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport did not fly Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Radar 24. The Sunday flights were impacted by weather and mechanical issues while the Monday cancellations were...
-
Pump station to boost water pressure for east side of Scott City4A new development in Scott City will soon boost water pressure to close to a third of the city's residents. Work has begun to install a water booster pump station to bring residents higher water pressure in the eastern side of Scott City, an area...
-
-
Multiple bidders seek Jackson's City Park bridge work1Jackson's Board of Aldermen were told in study session Monday no fewer than six bids were received for the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a Millersville firm the lowest received at $549,538.50. Putz Construction's bid was $38,504.50...
-
-
Most read 1/3/22Rejuvenating an institution Cape Girardeau Country ClubThe members of the historic Cape Girardeau Country Club, now in its second century of operation, are facing the future with newfound confidence thanks to a decision made three years ago. The club, which celebrated its 100th year in operation in...
-
Deere family of Sikeston meets goal of spending 1,000 hours outside4After looking at the constant stream of children's TV shows and online activities affecting her kids, Sikeston, Missouri, mother Taylor Deere wanted to see a change. Near the end of last year, Deere set out a plan she found on a blog, for her and...
-
Moroni, Southeast Missouri's representative on House redistricting, confident of deal6The 20-person panel appointed by Gov. Mike Parson charged with redrawing Missouri House legislative districts in light of population realignment in the 2020 U.S. census, has come up with two tentative plans a Democratic version and a Republican...
-
Most read 1/3/22Pursuing perfect beer a microbrewery in downtown Cape1Many Good Things Brewing LLC, 121 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, owes its existence to a memorable trip to northern New England. "Our owners, Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart, went to Vermont to do some mountain biking," said Haley Yancey,...
-
Rematch looms in Jackson's 4th aldermanic ward1Steven Lee will again challenge incumbent Joe Bob Baker for the Ward 4 alderman seat this April in the City of Jackson. Baker defeated Lee in June 2020 with 69.5% of the vote in retaining the seat the retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs stormwater plan1Cape Girardeau Countys MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) permit was renewed for a five-year period in October and in accord with the renewal, the County Commission greenlighted the proposed Stormwater Management Plan by unanimous vote...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/3/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Dec. 20, 2021 Financial affairs n Motion approving the...
-
Most read 12/31/21Domestic assault results in shooting death of teenager, injury to his mother2SIKESTON, Mo. Police are investing a domestic assault that resulted in the Wednesday shooting of a Sikeston woman and the shooting death of her teenage son. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen, just after 5 p.m....
-
Not-for-profit still has time to rehab downtown building8In September, the City of Cape Girardeau granted a not-for-profit organization 90 days to fix the dilapidated facade of the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre. Now, more than 90 days after a hearing for the extension was held, the group...
-
Millersville man in jail on sex charges6A 39-year-old Millersville man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday for sex charges involving a minor. Bryan Reid of Cape Girardeau faces one unclassified felony account of first-degree statutory or attempted rape and two...
-
Crime show features 2020 assault on youth in downtown Cape Girardeau2An assault in Cape Girardeau captured on a viral Facebook livestream was recently the focus of an episode of "Crimes Gone Viral." Investigation Discovery's TV show featured the 2020 assault of dancer Ethan Hagler in an episode that aired Monday...