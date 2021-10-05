News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-5-21
O Heavenly Father, bless those who are struggling, that they may feel your presence. Amen.
Developer proposes turning dilapidated midtown building into police substationDeveloper Scott Blank presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday his proposal to turn an endangered downtown building into a new police substation. Blank bought the property at 629 Good Hope St. to spur redevelopment in the area. Upon...
TTF6 appropriation would pave way for roadway improvements throughout cityCape Girardeau has come a long way since the first Transportation Trust Fund tax approved by voters in 1995 helped pave the last gravel streets in the city. More improvements will soon come Cape Girardeau's way. At Monday's City Council meeting,...
Cape Girardeau County OKs tax abatement for planned new rice millBy a unanimous vote, the Cape Girardeau County Commission has given approval to a 50% tax abatement over the next decade for a planned rice processing plant on 12 acres along the north side of Nash Road to the Diversion Channel levee and east of the...
Town hall scheduled to support Jackson use taxOn Nov. 2, the City of Jackson is making a fourth attempt since 2014 to convince residents to pass an online sales levy or use tax and is inviting residents to a town hall meeting at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's new office at 1846 E....
Cape County 'I Voted' sticker contest now open4The Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office is once again calling for design submissions of "I Voted" stickers. A Facebook post from the office's page announced Friday the 2022-2023 contest is now open for submissions. Designs will be voted on to...
Life Chain Sunday observed in Cape1Members of Cape Girardeau Life Chain are joined by members of the community to observe National Life Chain Sunday 2021, a nationwide "peaceful and prayerful pro-life witness," on Sunday afternoon at the corner of William Street and Silver Springs...
Theft reported on Broadway; suspect not found4A Cape Girardeau man became a victim of theft Friday evening when he allowed an unknown man to use his cellphone. At approximately 6 p.m., the victim was leaving a business in the 800 block of Broadway when the suspect approached him and asked to...
3rd annual Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk ~ Saint Francis FoundationSaint Francis Foundation held the 3rd annual Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The race began at 10 a.m., with all proceeds benefitting the Dig for Life program at Saint Francis, which provides free...
Cape man's legacy: rules to live and work by4"You, who are on the road, must have a code that you can live by." --Crosby, Stills, Nash (CSN), 1970. The late Robert W. "Bob" Stephens of Cape Girardeau, a fan of the folk-rock musical group CSN, left behind his own code of conduct when he died...
Crowell named to Magnet board3Cape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Jason Crowell to the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet board Thursday. The county's second seat was vacated after John Thompson was unanimously chosen in September to serve as Magnet's interim director. Crowell...
No virus deaths reported Friday in region9After a rash of COVID-19-related deaths in recent days, health officials in the area reported no new fatalities in their Thursday/Friday updates. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said the county's virus death toll remained...
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 10-4-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda Public Hearings Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of Sept 20, 2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-3-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Update from the Planning and Zoning Commission n...
Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement workU.S. 61 to close overnight at Center Junction As construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) reaches its final stages, there will be nightly closures of U.S. 61 from Monday through Oct. 22....
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/4/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Sept. 30, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau...
Burger, Francis with wish list for revenue from new state gas tax hike28The first increase in Missouri's fuel tax in 25 years takes effect today, the first of several hikes intended to raise Missouri's 17-cent-a-gallon tax to 29.5 cents per gallon in July 2025 and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue...
Cape police arrest final suspect for Sept. 23 homicide6Cape Girardeau police arrested the third and final suspect Wednesday for the Sept. 23 homicide of David Flores. Officers arrested Mylik Starnes, an 18-year-old male from Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police are holding Starnes on an active warrant...
VintageNOW fashion show to raise awareness, funds for Safe House of Southeast MissouriFun, fashion and fundraising await at this year's VintageNOW fashion show. The 11th VintageNOW will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "A Tale of Time: 1920 to 2021," and will take those in...
Southeast Missouri native's feature film to be shot in Poplar Bluff area1A Southeast Missouri native who went on to become a producer and director in the entertainment industry has co-written a feature film he plans to shoot in the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area early next year. Details about the production -- including...
Beer Institute names Blunt 2021 Beer Champion12Other states, take note. This is how you brew it. The Brew Institute named U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri one of its 2021 Beer Champions this week for his sponsoring of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act. The 2020 legislation...
Longtime vehicle stuck in Mississippi River retrieved4A vehicle stuck in the Mississippi River for several years finally made its way back onto dry land. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the vehicle was found unoccupied Wednesday just south of the Red Star boat ramp in Cape...
Perryville police investigating series of catalytic converter thefts1The Perryville (Missouri) Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts, according to Assistant Chief William Jones. Jones said the department has received seven reports of catalytic converter thefts this year. "They're...
U.S. 61 to close overnight at Center JunctionAs construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) reaches its final stages, there will be nightly closures of U.S. 61 from Monday through Oct. 22. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
Photo Gallery 10/1/21Project Hope ~ Cape Girardeau 2021The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri held Project Hope Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. The event provided access to birth certificates, drivers licenses and social security cards, as...
Local News 9/30/21PORCH names Tameka Randle as new executive director6After a monthslong search, a local initiative dedicated to enlivening the south side of Cape Girardeau has announced its new executive director. Tameka Randle will assume her new role Monday. The position was vacated by Julian Watkins in December....
Most read 9/30/21A&E show spotlights murderer of five Cape women in the '70s, '80s8Don Call remembers Jan. 27, 1982, with utter clarity recalling the moment when he heard his mother, 57-year-old Margie Call, had been found dead, a strangulation victim, in her home in the 1800 block of Brink Avenue in Cape Girardeau. She was...
Most read 9/29/21Cape County health board takes no action on trustee's mask motion97A motion by a member of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees to disavow government face mask recommendations died when it failed to receive a second during a virtual meeting of the board Tuesday afternoon. Board member...
Most read 9/28/21Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against participating in One Chip Challenge9The Cape Girardeau Fire Department's emergency services unit investigated a case of someone becoming ill Sunday after attempting to consume a tortilla chip, part of the "Paqui One Chip Challenge" by Austin, Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands,...
Most read 9/28/21Tensions rise as Cape school board votes to keep mask, quarantine procedures27With a 6-1 vote Monday night, the Cape Girardeau School District board voted to maintain the district's current masking and quarantine procedures. The decision was met with vocal disagreement from a crowd packed into the district's typically barren...
Cape store closure will leave 'big' void8Curt and Penny Johns have a big customer base. Literally. For more than four decades, Curt and Penny have owned and operated Guy's Big●Tall in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center, catering to the clothing needs of men who are taller...
Cape native named president of Southwest Airlines3Cape Girardeau native Mike Van de Ven has been named president of Southwest Airlines, one of the nation's largest air carriers. A 1980 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Van de Ven joined the Dallas-based airline in 1993 and has served...