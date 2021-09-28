News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Professional Home Economists Present Scholarships
The Professional Home Economists of Cape Girardeau met recently for their annual September meeting. The highlights of the meeting was to award scholarships of $750 each to two undergraduate students from Southeast Missouri State University. Yearly, the recipients of the competitive scholarships are outstanding students majoring in academic programs historically identified within the field of Home Economics. This year's undergraduate recipients are Dailey Bond and Zoe Fuhrhop. An annual graduate scholarship was earlier awarded to Kourtney Wilham, a post-bac student currently completing a dietetics internship outside of Cape Girardeau. The Professional Home Economists group meets 6 times a year with interesting programs and provides scholarship support for outstanding students. Anyone interested in joining the group, should email goschem@missouri.edu
