Prayer 9-19-21
Thank you, O Lord Jesus, that it is by grace we are saved through faith in you. Amen.
More to explore
Cape, Scott City gear up for internet sales tax campaigns7Retired banker Danny Essner, long active in community organizations such as Old Yown Cape, is taking on a new short-term challenge. Essner will gather this week with other like-minded businesspeople to game out a marketing strategy aimed at...
Shipyard Music Festival hooks crowd of area residents, travelersAt its essence, a shipyard is a place where vessels and people of the world collide. Shipyard Music Festival is no different. Shipyard set sail Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, drawing a crowd mixed with area residents and travelers. Kayla...
Virus cases remain high throughout SE MissouriNo COVID-19-related deaths were reported in nearby Missouri counties Friday, but active virus case counts remained elevated. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 53 new confirmed virus cases, along with 36 new probable...
Signal improvements slated for Scott City interchangeSignal improvements slated for Scott City interchange The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to install flashing yellow arrows at the Interstate 55/Route AB interchange (Exit 91) in Scott City. According to a MoDOT news release, the...
Scott City School District extends mask mandate; Chaffee School District initiates one8During a meeting Wednesday described by Board of Education president Gary Miller as "vocal," the Scott City School District board voted to extend the current mask mandate at the "Orange" level until the board meets again Oct. 20. Michael Umfleet, in...
Jason Smith's stop at SEMO District Fair kicks off livestock auction4Congressman Jason Smith kicked off the livestock auction at the SEMO District Fair by praising sellers and thanking buyers. "When I found out this was happening today, I said, 'I have to stop,'" he told the group assembled in the livestock arena....
East Perry Community Fair returnsThe East Perry Community Fair, known as the "Best Little Fair in the Land," returns Sept. 24 and 25, to Altenburg, Missouri, following last year's absence. The fair was founded in 1937 and it has been held in the same location every year since,...
Walk to End Alzheimer's slated for Oct. 9 in Cape GirardeauFor Sarah Kellogg, the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is a personal experience as much as it is an advocative one. She has attended each walk since 2017 in support of her two aunts who have Alzheimer's and in memory of her grandmother who died...
Humane Society to hold 3rd annual Pet Expo, Fall FestivalThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is bringing back the largest mobile pet adoption event in the area later this month. The third annual Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Pet Expo and Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept....
Cape man arrested for alleged feloniesA Cape Girardeau man was arrested Monday in connection with a vehicle crash. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jakob Payne, 25, was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated and felony leaving the scene of a crash. He was taken...
Cape woman arrested in Stoddard CountyA Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Tuesday night for alleged felony drug possession. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, authorities arrested Lillian Belcher, 18, for allegedly possessing methamphetamine in Stoddard County,...
East Prairie man arrested for child pornAn East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday afternoon on three counts of alleged felony possession of child pornography. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Avery Yancy, 20, was taken into custody at about 1 p.m. He was taken to...
Charleston man arrested for alleged property damageA Charleston, Missouri, man was arrested Tuesday for alleged felony property damage. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Chante Lyons, 36, was arrested at about 1 p.m. in Scott County for alleged felony property damage and on a New Madrid...
Shipyard Music Festival sets sail this weekend in downtown CapeIt's "aboat" time for downtown Cape Girardeau's third Shipyard Music Festival. The event will be held Friday and Saturday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau and feature two stages, one sponsored by Southeast Missouri State University and one by the...
Historic downtown steps in Cape getting faceliftMotorists and pedestrians in downtown Cape Girardeau are noticing an upgrade underway on the steps leading from North Spanish Street to the mid-19th century-built former Common Pleas Courthouse -- the latter of which is now part of the new City Hall...
Area hospitals waiting for details on staff vaccine order45A week after President Joe Biden announced sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandates for the nation's 17 million health care workers, hospitals say they are waiting for definitive guidelines before deciding how to respond. "We are trying to figure all...
Heartbroken - Van Buren business owners, community deal with major loss after fire destroys The Landing1VAN BUREN Smoke still rose above the Current River on the west side of Van Buren Wednesday morning, hours after a fire destroyed The Landing, an icon in the community for decades. Were heartbroken, obviously, but we care as much for the...
Five virus deaths reported in region16COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Southeast Missouri, albeit at a slow pace, while cases of the virus are increasing more rapidly in most places. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three virus-related deaths...
See You at the Shipyard Year 3 spans Friday and SaturdayThe Shipyard is back after a brief pandemic hiatus for its third year of food, fun and your favorite people in one place, raging to your old favorite bands and discovering new music to put on repeat. This year, we're on The Grounds at Century Casino...
Southeast extends face covering order by 30 days4In a late afternoon email Wednesday to the Southeast Missouri State University campus, SEMO president Carlos Vargas announced the current mask mandate will be continued until at least Oct. 15. The original Aug. 16 order, which applied "with some...
Fight regional food insecurity at SEMO Food Bank eventsOne in five people in Southeast Missouri don't have enough food to eat, according to Southeast Missouri Food Bank. To shine light on hunger here and around the nation, the organization will host a series of events and activities throughout September...
AFP-MO releases state lawmaker 'grades,' Rehder rated 100%1The conservative advocacy organization Americans for Prosperity-Missouri (AFP-MO) released this week its 2021 Legislative Scorecard. AFP-MO took positions on 11 pieces of legislation in the Missouri General Assembly this year and Sen. Holly Rehder...
The Landing to cease dining, floating operations for the year after fire4Van Buren police officers evacuated about 16 occupied rooms at The Landing shortly before 1 a.m., when a fire at the Carter County hotel and restaurant was called in. Personnel from the Carter County Sheriffs Department and Missouri State...
Most read 9/15/21Parents voice mask-mandate concerns at Jackson school board meeting30Parents with children in Jackson School District schools spoke at the chool board meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns with the district's mask policy. Jackson's current mask policy highly recommends students and staff to wear face...
Photo Gallery 9/15/21Paint Wars at Cape Lynwood Baptist Church 9/15/2021Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau held Paint Wars Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, for the second year. The outreach event was held at the church, located at 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau, for students grades 7 through 12.
Most read 9/14/21Jackson athletic director: Virus rumors not true5Since the COVID-19 virus found its way to Southeast Missouri, information about its spread has been at once easy to come across but at times difficult to confirm. Student populations have been among the most commonly mentioned groups regarding the...
Most read 9/13/21Cape County canoeist's 'grand adventure' river ride from Mont. to Mo.4Nick Earley's story is not one a person hears every day. Earley, a 1992 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and an oceangoing tugboat captain on the West Coast for nearly three decades, makes his permanent home in Cape Girardeau County. "I...
Most read 9/11/21Cape man robbed, assaulted in driveway; Suspects remain unknown6Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information on a group involved in an alleged robbery and assault Friday afternoon. Cape officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of South Missouri Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday,...
Most read 9/11/21BoCo sheriff: Won't enforce federal virus order37The sheriff of Bollinger County, Missouri, announced Friday neither he nor department employees will enforce any of the executive actions announced Thursday by President Joe Biden in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Biden's sweeping...
Most read 9/10/21Cape County to follow state's lead on COVID emergency12The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously to follow Gov. Mike Parson's lead Thursday in ending a formal state of emergency, which had been in effect in Missouri since March 13, 2020. The county's emergency management agency director,...
Most read 9/10/21Virus case counts climb in local schools8COVID-19 cases among students have increased in local schools. Cape Girardeau School District reported 56 active positive cases among its 4,475 students Thursday. The district totaled 28 cases Sept. 1. Student cases at the Jackson School District...