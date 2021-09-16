News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-16-21
O Heavenly Father, with a humble heart may we seek your guidance. Amen.
Area hospitals waiting for details on staff vaccine order1A week after President Joe Biden announced sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandates for the nation's 17 million health care workers, hospitals say they are waiting for definitive guidelines before deciding how to respond. "We are trying to figure all...
Heartbroken - Van Buren business owners, community deal with major loss after fire destroys The LandingVAN BUREN Smoke still rose above the Current River on the west side of Van Buren Wednesday morning, hours after a fire destroyed The Landing, an icon in the community for decades. Were heartbroken, obviously, but we care as much for the...
Five virus deaths reported in regionCOVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Southeast Missouri, albeit at a slow pace, while cases of the virus are increasing more rapidly in most places. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three virus-related deaths...
See You at the Shipyard Year 3 spans Friday and SaturdayThe Shipyard is back after a brief pandemic hiatus for its third year of food, fun and your favorite people in one place, raging to your old favorite bands and discovering new music to put on repeat. This year, we're on The Grounds at Century Casino...
Southeast extends face covering order by 30 daysIn a late afternoon email Wednesday to the Southeast Missouri State University campus, SEMO president Carlos Vargas announced the current mask mandate will be continued until at least Oct. 15. The original Aug. 16 order, which applied "with some...
Fight regional food insecurity at SEMO Food Bank eventsOne in five people in Southeast Missouri don't have enough food to eat, according to Southeast Missouri Food Bank. To shine light on hunger here and around the nation, the organization will host a series of events and activities throughout September...
AFP-MO releases state lawmaker 'grades,' Rehder rated 100%The conservative advocacy organization Americans for Prosperity-Missouri (AFP-MO) released this week its 2021 Legislative Scorecard. AFP-MO took positions on 11 pieces of legislation in the Missouri General Assembly this year and Sen. Holly Rehder...
Historic downtown steps in Cape getting faceliftMotorists and pedestrians in downtown Cape Girardeau are noticing an upgrade underway on the steps leading from North Spanish Street to the mid-19th century-built former Common Pleas Courthouse -- the latter of which is now part of the new City Hall...
Shipyard Music Festival sets sail this weekend in downtown CapeIt's "aboat" time for downtown Cape Girardeau's third Shipyard Music Festival. The event will be held Friday and Saturday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau and feature two stages, one sponsored by Southeast Missouri State University and one by the...
The Landing to cease dining, floating operations for the year after fire4Van Buren police officers evacuated about 16 occupied rooms at The Landing shortly before 1 a.m., when a fire at the Carter County hotel and restaurant was called in. Personnel from the Carter County Sheriffs Department and Missouri State...
Cycle for a cause at 22nd annual Tour de Cape charity bike rideDon't be too quick to stash away your bicycle as summer comes to a close. On Oct. 2, the Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club and the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club will once again host the annual Tour de Cape charity bike ride. This is the 22nd...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/16/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Sept. 13, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Parents voice mask-mandate concerns at Jackson school board meeting29Parents with children in Jackson School District schools spoke at the chool board meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns with the district's mask policy. Jackson's current mask policy highly recommends students and staff to wear face...
Haskin, Fox push internet sales tax vote20Kenneth Haskin, Cape Girardeau city manager since July, has vowed to have a singular focus over the next seven weeks -- getting a 2.75% use tax, or internet sales tax -- approved by voters on the first Tuesday in November. "One of the things that...
SEMO art faculty, students collaborate on Shipyard Music Festival projectPrintmakers Hannah and Blake Sanders married at a collaborative art event in St. Louis after living in multiple places across the country. They competed for the same printmaking position at Southeast Missouri State University in 2014. Now, they are...
Cape Girardeau native Blattner to be sworn in to lead FontbonneNancy H. Blattner, a 1976 graduate of Notre Dame High School, will be inaugurated Sunday as president of Fontbonne University in Clayton, Missouri. Blattner has been serving in the role since July 2020 but her formal swearing-in was delayed because...
Ringing Bell of Remembrance for 9/11A member of Jackson Fire Rescue rings a bell as he enters the Sept. 11, 2001, monument, located at Fire Station 1 in Jackson. Jackson Fire Rescue held a memorial march and service Saturday to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks 20 years...
Cape Girardeau police investigating two Monday night shootingsCape Girardeau police are currently investigating two Monday night shootings occurring within 20 minutes of each other. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2800 block of WhitenerStreet at 7:20 p.m....
Inmate escapes in Scott County1Scott County authorities are looking for an escaped inmate. A news release from Scott County Sheriff's Office said Austin Mason, 20, escaped from Chaffee (Missouri) Police Department on Monday night. Mason was in custody for numerous felony charges...
Photo Gallery 9/15/21Paint Wars at Cape Lynwood Baptist Church 9/15/2021Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau held Paint Wars Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, for the second year. The outreach event was held at the church, located at 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau, for students grades 7 through 12.
Shipyard Festival returns this weekend what you need to knowThe Shipyard Music Festival is returning for its third year this Friday and Saturday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. Attendees can expect there to be lots of music and food, but also amenities and activities beyond that. "The idea of a shipyard is...
City gives not-for-profit 90 days to repair Broadway Theatre building3It seemed the Broadway Theatre building's future literally went up in flames March 31 when a fire damaged much of the structure's roof and second floor. Though, a condemnation hearing Monday determined it may still have some time left. The building...
Rehder joins formal call for special session on Biden vaccine mandate37Count state Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) among those in opposition to the Biden administration's COVID vaccine mandate. Rehder is a signatory along with 15 of her Senate Republican colleagues to a letter sent to Gov. Mike Parson asking...
Coronavirus cases taking toll on health officials in area12Some public health officials are becoming overwhelmed with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. According to a Scott County Health Department social media post, updating virus statistics is taking a back seat to contacting those who have tested...
Jackson athletic director: Virus rumors not true5Since the COVID-19 virus found its way to Southeast Missouri, information about its spread has been at once easy to come across but at times difficult to confirm. Student populations have been among the most commonly mentioned groups regarding the...
SEMO District Fair 2021 - Night OneThe SEMO District Fair returned to Arena Park in Cape Girardeau Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The fair includes carnival rides and games, food, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits and more, and will continue on through Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021....
Jackson firefighters hold 9/11 memorial march, serviceJackson Fire Rescue held a memorial march and service Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. Members of Jackson Fire Rescue marched 3.43 miles from Kohlfeld Distributing to Fire Station 1 in Jackson,...
Most read 9/11/21Cape man robbed, assaulted in driveway; Suspects remain unknown6Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information on a group involved in an alleged robbery and assault Friday afternoon. Cape officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of South Missouri Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday,...
Most read 9/11/21BoCo sheriff: Won't enforce federal virus order37The sheriff of Bollinger County, Missouri, announced Friday neither he nor department employees will enforce any of the executive actions announced Thursday by President Joe Biden in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Biden's sweeping...
Cape County to follow state's lead on COVID emergency12The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously to follow Gov. Mike Parson's lead Thursday in ending a formal state of emergency, which had been in effect in Missouri since March 13, 2020. The county's emergency management agency director,...
Virus case counts climb in local schools8COVID-19 cases among students have increased in local schools. Cape Girardeau School District reported 56 active positive cases among its 4,475 students Thursday. The district totaled 28 cases Sept. 1. Student cases at the Jackson School District...
Doug Gannon named parks director for City of Cape Girardeau3Doug Gannon, currently an assistant recreation division manager for Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, was named Thursday as the department's director by city manager Kenneth Haskin. "Doug is humble, poised and he doesn't get...
Motorcyclist dies in Cape crash2A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after colliding with a vehicle on South Kingshighway. According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department release, the 18-year-old male from Jackson died after the motorcycle he was riding in the 800 block of South...
Most read 9/9/21Hospitalizations for coronavirus rapidly increasing in Sikeston25COVID-19 hospitalizations at one of the region's medical centers are nearing their pandemic peak. According to officials with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, virus hospitalizations are continuing to climb. Monthly hospitalizations had...