News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Voices for Children/CASA Celebrates 30 Years
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Join Voices for Children as we kick-off our new annual fundraiser on September 11th. With food, live music from Up All Night, a live auction, a helicopter ball drop, and more, the Red Shoe Barbecue is the perfect way to support the local community while also celebrating our 30th anniversary!
Voices for Children is a local nonprofit that has been serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties for 30 years, and Scott and Mississippi counties since September 2019. With the help of our volunteers, we advocate for children in the foster care system due to abuse and neglect. Since 1991, concerned individuals have been investigating cases, facilitating the delivery of services, advocating on behalf of children, and monitoring cases to ensure that the best interest of the child is the main priority. Through various charity fundraisers like the annual Polo Classic, Voices for Children and CASA have been able to carry this mission out. Some of the other past events weve held include an annual Garden Party, a scavenger hunt, a Fun Run, and several lunch and dinner events. Unfortunately, like most, Voices for Children was not unaffected by the COVID pandemic and was not able to host events for the past year. Our fundraiser on September 11th will ensure that we are able to continue helping the children that need it most.
Doors to the Red Shoe Barbecue will open at 4:30 pm and dinner will be served at 5:30 pm. Wear your best red shoes or red attire and come support, learn, and celebrate with our organization! For more information or to purchase tickets, visit our website at https://www.voicesforchildrensemo.org/events/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cape.CASA
If you cannot attend, but would like to make a donation to our organization or find out how you can volunteer to help Change a Childs Story, please call us at 573-335-1726 or email Sharon at shileman@voicesforchildrensemo.org.
Comments
More to explore
-
Taxes separate dying Illinois from thriving Missouri1CAIRO, Mo. -- On the I-57 highway through Illinois, time seems to go backward with each southbound mile. The houses and cars in the yards get older. As years pass, town populations shrink. Eventually, homes turn back into piles of disconnected wood...
-
Region's hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients; case numbers rising29Fewer than one in five of Southeast Missouri hospitals' inpatient beds were available Tuesday, as hospitalizations involving COVID-19 continued to climb toward pandemic peak levels. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services,...
-
St. Vincent de Paul Parish 'does not believe' ransomware attack leaked personal or financial informationA ransomware attack against St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, has caused minimal damage, according to a representative of the parish's diocese. Maria Lemakis, multimedia manager of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, said the parish...
-
Pandemic sends patients to regions only free health care clinic4When Gwen Maloney first heard of COVID-19, she knew it would only be a matter of time until it came to Southeast Missouri. Maloney, a former nurse at Southeast Hospital, runs Samaritan Regional Health Clinic in downtown Cape Girardeau. As she...
-
Happy 200th Birthday MissouriDieter Jedan serves fellow museum board member Charlotte Slinkard a scoop of ice cream -- Missouri's state dessert -- at the Cape River Heritage Museum during its Missouri bicentennial celebration Tuesday. On Aug. 10, 1821, Missouri became the 24th...
-
SEMO pilot program ready to kick offThe debut of the Southeast Missouri State University's professional pilot program is less than two weeks away with the start of fall classes Aug. 23. Texas-based U.S. Aviation Group (USAG), which will be providing the instruction plus the aircraft...
-
Door access upgrades sought for Cape County JailThe Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a request by Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to advertise for proposals to upgrade the way 14 doors in the county jail in Jackson are accessed. "The (Information Technology) department has been assisting...
-
Fire damages house on Jefferson Street in Cape1A firefighter uses a hose to put out any remaining flames during a house fire Tuesday on Jefferson Street in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the first alarm fire at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. The house suffered extensive...
-
Local author publishes end of life plannerGraphic designer, author and Oran, Missouri, local Tiffany Schaefer recently published an end-of-life planner called the "Peace of Mind Life Planner." Schaefer is an avid planner herself and said the only thing she doesn't have a plan for is the...
-
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed11COLUMBIA, Mo. A Missouri judge on Tuesday ruled Gov. Mike Parson no longer can deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem in his order said Parsons administration must give Medicaid coverage...
-
Photo Gallery 8/11/21DCI's Drums Along the MississippiDrums Corps International visited Cape Girardeau Tuesday evening, Aug. 10, 2021 as their last stop on the Drums Along the Mississippi tour. The event was hosted by different highs schools from the region. The lineup included bands by the name of...
-
No mandated masks for new year in Cape Schools20The first day of classes in the Cape Girardeau School District begins in two weeks Aug. 25. No masks will be required for the district's 4,326 students but that could change if absenteeism reaches a certain level. In a specially called meeting...
-
Hospitals admitting unvaccinated COVID patients from several states16People with COVID-19 are coming to Cape Girardeau for their hospital care from coronavirus hot spots in several states because hospital beds are not available elsewhere. And almost all of them are unvaccinated. We are admitting patients from as...
-
Shock, sadness following death of former Cape city official Julia Jones2Julia Jones, the former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, died Monday at age 62. Family members confirmed to the Southeast Missourian that Jones succumbed to melanoma. Jones formally retired four weeks ago on July 12...
-
New downtown Cape floodwall mural set to complete by end of September3A new mural on the east side of Cape Girardeaus floodwall will be completed by the end of September, according to Old Town Cape board member Danny Essner. The new mural would replace a 30-year-old painting currently spanning from the floodwalls...
-
St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville faces ransomware attack1St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, was recently a victim of a ransomware attack, sources confirmed to the Southeast Missourian on Monday. A representative of the Perryville Police Department said an investigation into the...
-
Perryville health system names new CEO1The Perry County Health System Board of Directors has named Chris Wibbenmeyer to be the systems new chief executive officer. Wibbenmeyer, who has been with Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) since 1996, served as interim CEO for nearly a year...
-
-
Local News 8/9/21Missouri bicentennial: Gateway Arch 'the most definitive definition of Missouri'"(The Gateway Arch) may be the biggest thing that ever happened to Missouri after gaining statehood," said Nickell, referring to the 1965 completion of the stainless-steel monument at the St. Louis riverfront. It's quite a statement from the...
-
Local News 8/9/21One of the best: John Heisserer remembered for law, relationships2In his last conversation with lifelong friend and fellow lawyer Diane Howard, John Heisserer said he was very comfortable with his life and decisions and had no regrets as to how his life had gone. Heisserer died at age 64 after a courageous...
-
Most read 8/9/21Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is big business, and thats no bull2SIKESTON, Mo. Country music superstar Garth Brooks probably wasn't thinking about Southeast Missouri when he recorded "Rodeo" 30 years ago because most people don't associate bull riding, calf roping and bronco busting with this region. But this...
-
Most read 8/9/21'We're in a crisis,' retiring nurse says of pandemic24A friend of mine I'll call her "Jane" is a nurse at an area hospital. She has devoted more than 40 years of her life to the health care profession, caring for a wide range of patients orthopedic, neuro, emergency, surgical and many others. One...
-
Photo Gallery 8/9/21Great Big Family Reunion at the Cross 2021Bald Knob Cross hosted a sunset concert Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, with nationally recognized, award-winning Christian band Sidewalk Prophets as a part of their Great Big Family Reunion Tour. The outdoor concert brought more than 2,000 people from...
-
Cape First provides fun, outreach at annual Family DayCape First Church partnered with more than a dozen vendors to provide the Cape Girardeau community with free services, food and supplies Friday, Aug. 6, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The event also offered fun festivities for children and...
-
Hartzler: Top priority is facing down threats3Last month, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler became the first congressional official in Missouri to jump into the 2022 U.S. Senate Race. In the month since, Hartzler has already outlined several key issues she'd like to tackle if she's elected. Hartzler...
-
Center Junction completion in sight, contractor says12The diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction along U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson could be complete and open to traffic by early October, according to the project contractor. "That's the game plan, if we can keep the weather...
-
Bicentennial digest: ice cream socials mark Missouri's 200th birthdayTuesday marks the bicentennial of Missouri becoming America's 24th state, the first of the states entirely west of the Mississippi River, to become part of the Union. The State Historical Society of Missouri has asked all Show Me State communities...
-
69th annual rodeo to kick off Wednesday in Sikeston5SIKESTON, Mo. -- The 69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo officially kicks off Wednesday but there are plenty of events before and during to celebrate the annual event. On Saturday (Aug. 7) morning, the annual rodeo parade begins at 10 a.m....
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/9/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 5 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Most read 8/6/21Hovis, Burger react to call for special session on vaccine mandates59Two Southeast Missouri legislators reaffirmed Thursday their opposition to vaccine mandates in the wake of a new letter signed this week by six GOP state senators, including Holly Rehder (R-27-Scott City), asking Gov. Mike Parson to call a special...
-
Most read 8/6/21Driver of stolen truck wreaks havoc during car chase with Cape PD11In an attempt to avoid arrest, the driver of a stolen truck took the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a wild car chase Thursday leaving a trail of damages in its wake. A Cape Girardeau police officer observed a white truck traveling near the 1600...
-
Most read 8/5/21Cape County passes 10,000 virus cases25Cape Girardeau County passed a COVID-19 milestone Wednesday, as county health officials reported total cases in the county surpassed 10,000. According to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county has tallied 10,013 cases of the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.