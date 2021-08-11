Voices for Children/CASA Celebrates 30 Years

Join Voices for Children as we kick-off our new annual fundraiser on September 11th. With food, live music from Up All Night, a live auction, a helicopter ball drop, and more, the Red Shoe Barbecue is the perfect way to support the local community while also celebrating our 30th anniversary!

Voices for Children is a local nonprofit that has been serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties for 30 years, and Scott and Mississippi counties since September 2019. With the help of our volunteers, we advocate for children in the foster care system due to abuse and neglect. Since 1991, concerned individuals have been investigating cases, facilitating the delivery of services, advocating on behalf of children, and monitoring cases to ensure that the best interest of the child is the main priority. Through various charity fundraisers like the annual Polo Classic, Voices for Children and CASA have been able to carry this mission out. Some of the other past events weve held include an annual Garden Party, a scavenger hunt, a Fun Run, and several lunch and dinner events. Unfortunately, like most, Voices for Children was not unaffected by the COVID pandemic and was not able to host events for the past year. Our fundraiser on September 11th will ensure that we are able to continue helping the children that need it most.

Doors to the Red Shoe Barbecue will open at 4:30 pm and dinner will be served at 5:30 pm. Wear your best red shoes or red attire and come support, learn, and celebrate with our organization! For more information or to purchase tickets, visit our website at https://www.voicesforchildrensemo.org/events/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cape.CASA

If you cannot attend, but would like to make a donation to our organization or find out how you can volunteer to help Change a Childs Story, please call us at 573-335-1726 or email Sharon at shileman@voicesforchildrensemo.org.