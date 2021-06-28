News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6/28/21
O Lord, we praise you for you are the Great Physician. Amen.
Perryville teen and horse reach finish line of mustang competitionPERRYVILLE, Mo. On their 99th day together, Kylee Lukefahr, 15, and her mustang, Jade, set out to do their final entry for the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition their freestyle routine. "I can't believe she was wild," Lukefahr's grandmother...
Family, former employees gather to honor life, legacy of Bill Emerson3The Bill Emerson Reunion brought former employees and family members of Emerson's back to Cape Girardeau this past weekend to honor the 25th anniversary of the former congressman's death of lung cancer. The theme of the reunion was "In the Arena,"...
Minor flood warning issued for CapeA flood warning has been issued for Cape Girardeau. On Sunday, the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a flood warning from Monday evening through Friday for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. Sunday evening, the...
Cape Police, Cape Fire to host Grappling 4 Good charity tournamentThe Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau Fire Department will host a grappling tournament to benefit Special Olympics Missouri. Grappling 4 Good will be from 6 to 11:30 p.m. July 24 in the Eagles Banquet Hall at 321 N. Spring Ave. in...
Delmonico's grows, changes over years of serviceWhen Delmonico's Steakhouse in Jackson opened in 1985, it was quite different from what you see today. In it's 36 years, the family-owned restaurant has seen changes in trends, community need and a global pandemic, and general manager Blake Ackman,...
Photo Gallery 6/27/21Kylee Lukefahr and Jade freestyle routineIn the third part of the series on Kylee Lukefahr, 15, and Jade the mustang, they complete their final entry for the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition at Evans Equestrians in Perryville. Lukefahr spent about 100 days training a two year-old wild...
Construction underway for Cape utility billing center11Residents and businesses of Cape Girardeau will soon be able to pay municipal utility bills at the Osage Centre in the northwest part of the city now that construction has begun on a 1,000-square-foot customer service addition there. Currently,...
S. Illinois filmmaker films movie scenes in CairoIf you hear booms resembling cannon blasts near Cairo, Illinois, don't worry. You didn't accidentally stumble upon a battlefield. It's just Brett Ray filming his moving, "Letters Home." Ray, a filmmaker based in southern Illinois began filming...
Perryville man arrested on charges of child molestation, statutory rapeJose Gasca, 50, of Perryville was arrested by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning on five sex crime charges. Gasca's charges include one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory rape or...
Sewer work scheduled along Greensferry RoadSewer work scheduled along Greensferry Road A portion of Greensferry Road in Jackson will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, weather permitting, to allow crews to replace a failing sanitary sewer service line connection to the city's main sewer...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/28/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 24 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Cape County has no plan to follow Jackson's employee vaccination policy7At Thursdays regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, Presiding Commissioner Clinton D. Tracy responded definitively when asked by a resident whether the county had any intention to follow the lead of the City of Jackson when it...
Scott Meyer reflects on historic tenure as Cape Girardeau city manager3Scott Meyer, who has been chief executive officer of Missouri's 16th largest city for longer than anyone else since the job was created in 1966, is about to step aside for Kenneth Haskin, the first African American city manager in Cape Girardeau's...
Cape native ranks master chief in Navy6Cape Girardeau native Scott Enderle gives the credit for his recent promotion to master chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy to the sailors under his charge. "To get from petty officer, you know, just joining out of high school, to master chief,...
Cape Girardeau church's congregation building going up ahead of schedulePastor Billy Garner said The Church of the Rescued and Redeemeds new congregation building located north of the intersection of Lexington Avenue and North Sprigg Street is being worked on sooner than anticipated because of availability of the...
Chaffee brothers take on Nationals in National History Day in Missouri competition2With a family military background and love for history, two brothers in Chaffee, Missouri, made it to the National level in the National History Day in Missouri competition. The National History Day in Missouri program aims to "encourage young...
North Bollinger County Fire Protection District to receive grain rescue tubesThe North Bollinger County Fire Protection District is one of 48 fire departments across the country selected to receive free grain-rescue tubes and training from Nationwide Insurance. More than 1,000 fire departments and districts were nominated...
Marble Hill woman dies in one-vehicle accident1A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman died recently when she fell under her vehicle as she was backing up. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Hilary Cronk, 35, was pronounced dead at a Cape Girardeau hospital Monday morning after the incident,...
Cape man arrested for alleged drug violationsA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Wednesday for alleged drug violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Michael Vincent, 43, was arrested for alleged felony possesion of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of...
Sex-offense warrant leads to man's arrestAn outstanding felony probation/parole warrant led to a Cape Girardeau man's arrest Wednesday evening. Dillon Dougan, 29, was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. on the sex-offense warrant, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol warrant. He was...
Alabama man arrested after chaseMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested an Alabama man Tuesday after a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 and through Perryville, Missouri. A news release from the Patrol said Jody Lee Cooley, 39, of Brownsboro, Alabama, eluded Perryville...
Local News 6/24/21One City hires pastor as executive directorOne City founders Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson have searched for someone to head their not-for-profit since they started it nearly six years ago. On Tuesday, the couple announced they found the perfect fit. Taylor Smith, a local pastor and youth...
Local News 6/24/21Chaffee to stage first-ever bike rodeo; fireworks updateThe City of Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a children's event Saturday to register bicycles and to meet municipal police officers, city firefighters and members of the Scott County Sheriff's Office. "We have an assortment of bicycles right now and we...
Most read 6/23/21The Great Race: Cape natives strive to drive 3,000 miles in eight days3Over 100 classic and vintage cars passed through downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday night for the Great Race, the world's premiere old-car rally. Among them were Cape Girardeau natives Thom Hopen and Kenny Foeste. Hopen, along with his navigator,...
Most read 6/23/21Cape pastor takes diversity role at Ohio university19The Rev. Renita Green of historic St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, whose six-year ministry brought -- among other things -- a warming center to citizens in the bitter cold of winter, is moving to...
Most read 6/22/21Vaccination concerns brought before Jackson Board of Aldermen38Is the City of Jackson discriminating between city employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who aren't? The wife of at least one city employee thinks so and brought her concerns to the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night....
Most read 6/21/21SendAFriend: How a 21-year-old from Jackson formed a $7.5 million care-package business2Many 21-year-olds spend their time studying for college and working a part-time job between classes and enjoying their carefree early adult years. Not Tyler Macke. Tyler runs a $7.5 million business called SendAFriend out of his hometown of...
Most read 6/21/21River Eagle merges with distributorships in Sikeston, Kennett to create 3 Eagles DistributingAfter more than three decades operating as River Eagle Distributing, the Anheuser-Busch products distributor in Cape Girardeau is changing its name to 3 Eagles Distributing of Southeast Missouri. The name change, which goes into effect this week,...