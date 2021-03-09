Learning About Others
When events were cancelled and many places of business closed due to COVID-19 last summer, Josie Mainord wondered how to give back to the community while staying socially distanced. Mainord, who was then the community service chair for her sorority Sigma Sigma Sigma at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), reached out to her family friend Tammy Brands, a registered nurse at Bertrand Nursing and Rehab Center in Bertrand, Mo., asking if she thought the residents would be interested in doing a pen pal system with the sorority. Brands said yes, and the Pen Pal System was born.
I kind of wanted to find something that would keep us connected with people over a time, and I thought it would be really cool for our girls to kind of listen and see experiences that other people have had and for [the residents] to see what were experiencing, says Mainord, who is a sophomore at SEMO from New Madrid, Mo. It is a different world now from when they were our age in college.
More than 60 members of her sorority signed up to write letters, while approximately 50 people at Bertrand Nursing and Rehab Center expressed interest in having a pen pal. To ensure each member of the sorority had a pen pal and to spread more joy to area residents, the sorority expanded the project to include a nursing home in Illinois, as well.
Mainord says she wrote her pen pal six letters over the course of the fall semester, writing about how her sorority is involved in the community, different things happening in her life, and updates on school and the Cape Girardeau community. She says Brands told her that when residents received a letter, the atmosphere in the nursing home became filled with excitement. Mainord says that was her hope for the project: to make a positive impact in others lives during a time that was so crazy and uncertain.
Casimira Taylor, a freshman member of Sigma Sigma Sigma from Puxico, Mo., received two letters from her pen pal, in which her pen pal told her about his life and encouraged her in her studies to become a nurse.
Just impacting the other elderly people in the nursing home and everything, I really enjoyed doing that, Taylor says. I received a couple letters back, and I just thought it was so cool to learn about somebody else.
Although she was initially hesitant to participate in the project because she was worried she wouldnt have enough time to write letters, Taylor thought of her own grandparents and the fact that she didnt want them to be lonely during the COVID-19 quarantine; this helped her decide she wanted to help brighten someone elses day, too. Through participating in the project, she says she learned to reach outside of her comfort zone to do something to benefit another person.
Her and her sorority sisters efforts were not in vain; Brands says the residents enjoyed getting to learn about other people and hearing the college students stories. Doris Wheatley, a resident at Bertrand Nursing and Rehab Center who participated in the letter exchange, testifies to that.
I think it is good for the older people in the nursing home to learn about and get to know the younger generation, Wheatley says. Its always nice to get mail, especially during this time when we dont get to have visitors.
-
Cape County board drops mandate, but still recommends masks13In a unanimous vote Monday, the four members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees rescinded their order requiring face coverings in public places and replaced it with a statement saying the board continues to strongly...
-
Old Town Cape names Volunteer of the Year, Distinguished Service Award winnersOld Town Cape Inc. has named its first two award recipients in a week-long series of presentations. Former Old Town Cape Board of Directors president Danny Essner was named the recipient of the organization's Volunteer of the Year Award, and Chris...
-
One year later: An abridged coronavirus timelineWhat a long, strange trip it's been since Gov. Mike Parson announced the first COVID case in Missouri on March 7, 2020. In the last 12 months, virtually every aspect of life has been impacted. Certain words and phrases came into common everyday use:...
-
Former Missourian reporter Mark Bliss publishes mystery novel1Former Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss has published his first mystery novel. Bliss' new book, "Foul Rising," takes place in a fictional city of Elmwood, Missouri, and its neighboring village across the Mississippi River, East Elmwood,...
-
More than 1M receive one dose of COVID vaccineMore than 1 million Missourians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Data updated Monday showed 1,008,824 of the state's residents have received at least one vaccine dose,...
-
Cape County sales tax revenue on the riseAfter dipping slightly in January and February, sales tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County rebounded significantly this month, according to figures released Monday by the county treasurer's office. Just more than $775,000 in sales tax revenue was...
-
Chaffee woman injured in early-morning fire, home deemed total lossOne person was injured and a home was deemed a total loss in a fire early Monday morning in Chaffee, Missouri. According to fire chief Sam Glency, Chaffee firefighters responded to a report of a single-wide mobile home on fire at approximately 1:45...
-
-
-
Cape County mask mandate changed to 'strongly recommended'33The wearing of face masks in Cape Girardeau County is no longer required by the county health departments board of trustees. In a meeting Monday morning, members of the board voted unanimously to rescind the countys mask mandate, issued in July...
-
-
Top five reasons to hire a realtor in a hot real estate marketArea Properties Real Estate-River Region had a record-breaking year in 2020. With a decrease in inventory in 2021, having the right professional Realtor working on your behalf is crucial. 1. PRICING YOUR HOME ACCURATELY A Realtor that knows the...
-
Bootheel Lodging and the Waterfowlers WorldEvery fall, theres that one day when the temperature cools and you feel or sense Indian Summer will soon arrive. Days will shorten. Grasses and tree leaves will begin to turn colors. While these natural wonders start taking place, another natural...
-
-
Missouri bicentennial: Kindergarten's 'mother,' Susan BlowThe likeness of Susan E. Blow (1843-1916), sometimes called the "Mother of the Public Kindergarten Movement," is on one of the panels of famous Missourians found today at the Cape Girardeau waterfront. A native Missourian, Blow was born to a...
-
Cape Girardeau woman releases first book of historical romance trilogyElizabeth Armstrong developed a passion for writing when she was in second grade from listening to her grandmother's stories. Now she is a published author working on a planned trilogy of historical romance novels. Armstrong's new book, "Guardian of...
-
Dock project could boost Cape Girardeau's river tourism12Cape Girardeau is missing the boat -- literally. To be more accurate, Mayor Bob Fox and others say Cape Girardeau is missing many boats every year because it lacks a riverfront dock. "This is something that could really benefit downtown," Fox told...
-
Virus numbers continue significant drop51COVID-19 numbers continue to drop significantly in the region. In Cape Girardeau County, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 9,315 Friday, but in the past seven days, health officials have tallied an average of only two new cases per day,...
-
Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon11MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....
-
Juvenile arrested for allegedly lighting grass fires in Cape Girardeau [video]1A juvenile was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday night for allegedly starting two grass fires in the city. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PD and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/8/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
River & Rails Project: Developer plans renovations to 'ugly' warehouse in downtown Cape21A century-old warehouse in downtown Cape Girardeau, described by its owner as "the ugliest building" on the south end of Main Street, will be repurposed as retail and restaurant space, pending approval of tax abatement incentives by the city that...
-
Cape County Archive Center announces new hoursThe Cape Girardeau County Archive Center announced new hours Thursday afternoon. The archive center, 112 E. Washington St. in Jackson, will now be open Mondays, according to a news release from director Marybeth Niederkorn. The center's new hours...
-
State unveils new vaccine program1Gov. Mike Parson announced a new COVID-19 vaccine channel Thursday and also signaled a shift in geographic allocations of vaccine doses. Parson announced a plan to send 15% of the state's weekly vaccine allocation to pharmacies across the state....
-
Most read 3/4/21Cape County meets two of three criteria to eliminate face-covering order14For the first time since last fall, Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 data shows the county meets two of three criteria of several necessary for health officials to eliminate the countys face-covering order. According to information provided by the...
-
Most read 3/4/21Suspect in car chase with Cape PD in custody1A suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Deundra Laray Moore, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and...
-
Most read 3/3/21Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flights7For the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies. Today, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of...
-
Most read 3/1/21Becking seeks seat on Public Health Center trustees20Eric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
-
Most read 3/1/21Bailey family: Flavoring wine and spirits for four generations6If you've ever enjoyed a glass of Buffalo Trace bourbon, or wines from the vineyards of Robert Mondavi or Francis Ford Coppola, there's a chance it was aged in a barrel created out of American oak from within a 75-mile radius of Perryville,...
-