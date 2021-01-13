Prayer 1-13-21

More to explore
Cooped up: Raising backyard chickens has become a popular pastime during the pandemic2Pandemic boredom was one of the reasons Gerry Jones, a Cape Girardeau resident, purchased four chicks for his familys backyard. We were spending all our time at home, we werent traveling, we werent going out to dinner, we werent doing...
Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary seeks green lightWhat will likely be Cape Girardeau's first medical marijuana dispensary is one step closer to opening following an on-site inspection Tuesday. Developers of the Greenlight dispensary, 1001 Broadway, hope to receive a "green light" from the Missouri...
Community Partnership plans spring occupancy of old Cape police HQMelissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said Monday the $1.8 million complete remodel of the former Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters to accommodate the not-for-profit is on track...
MLK events scheduled for coming daysActivities to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feel different this year, with virtual events replacing in-person gatherings. This year's events begin Thursday and continue through Monday and will all be broadcast via Zoom. The call-in...
Selected roses saved to replant in Capaha Park4Renovations on the rose garden in Capaha Park on Monday did get rid of roses left behind by the local garden club, confirmed Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones, and interested people also have saved roses they wanted to...
Cape airport awaiting FAA OK for new terminal plan3Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos told the city's airport advisory board Tuesday she expects to have "a conversation" with the Federal Aviation Authority within two weeks about the airport's plan for a new passenger terminal....
Boil-water advisory issued for Scott CityA precautionary boil water advisory has been issues for a portion of Scott City. The affected area is east of Pennington Street to 12th Street and the south side of Main Street to Ash Street. The advisory went into effect Tuesday afternoon.
MSHP extends application deadline for next recruit classThe Missouri State Highway Patrol extended the deadline to apply for its next trooper recruit class. According to a social media post, the highway patrol has moved the application deadline for the 112th Recruit Class to Feb. 1. Interested applicants...
Cape County sales-tax receipts down from same time last year3January sale-tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County, which were based to a large extent on December taxable sales, were nearly 10% lower than the same month last year. The $612,957.74 the county received this month from the Missouri Department of...
COVID-19 vaccine wait list announced10A path forward for Cape Girardeau County residents wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine became a little clearer Monday as county health officials announced a vaccination waiting list. A Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center social media post...
Cape mayor has strong reaction to D.C. insurrection attempt18The City of Cape Girardeau debuted a multi-part online education program called One Cape Virtual Learning on Monday on Facebook and the citys first-term mayor did not hold back when asked by a citizen about last weeks attempted insurrection at the...
Mac, 10-year-old canine namesake of Mac's Mission, dies3Rochelle Steffen and Requi Salter, co-founders of Macs Mission, are mourning the death of Mac, the pit bulldog for whom the not-for-profit animal rescue organization near Jackson is named. Mac died (Sunday) night of cancer, said Salter, who said...
Cape County commissioners honor treasurer for 15 years of service1Cape Girardeau County commissioners honored Treasurer Roger Hudson for his years of service at the commissions regular meeting Monday. Hudson, 67, was recognized for serving the county for 15 years as of 2020. Every year, the county receives...
Sikeston's Acclaim Press makes tentative offer to Sen. Hawley25If Josh Hawley needs someone to publish his new book, a Scott County company may be willing to help out a Missouri neighbor, said Doug Sikes, president of Sikeston-based Acclaim Press. Simon & Schuster pulled the plug Thursday on the Missouri...
Two injured in head-on collision Monday6Two people sustained moderate injuries following a head-on collision Monday in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 7:40 a.m., a passenger vehicle and an SUV collided at the intersection of South...
Most read 1/11/21Business Notebook: PPP loans to begin again; medical marijuana outlets plan to open soonThe federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will reopen this week, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Friday. This new round of PPP loans is intended for new and certain existing PPP borrowers. Initially, only community financial...
Jackson senior among students selected for international science competition1Jackson High School senior Elijah Jones has been selected as one of the top 300 student scientists by Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, the nations oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high...
Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell looks at eminent Missourians1Frank Nickell was asked by the Southeast Missourian to identify a few notable citizens of the state since Missouri attained statehood two centuries ago. Four names came immediately to mind for the venerable historian ...
Most read 1/11/21From cakes to cactus: Casey and Stacey share retail space in JacksonAt first glance, you wouldn't think a cake and pastry shop could coexist with a business specializing in potted plants. But when you factor in the personalities of the business proprietors, Casey Rehkop and Stacey Roth, it's easy to see why they...
Missouri's Blunt among lawmakers announcing Capitol attack hearings12Missouris senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, has joined Michigans Gary Peters, Ohios Rob Portman and Minnesotas Amy Klobuchar in declaring bipartisan hearings will be held in the aftermath of the Wednesday attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C.,...
Local churches kick off new year with fast, prayers4Some of the most popular new year's resolutions year after year are to exercise more, lose weight, learn something new and find ways to save money. One practice that flies under the radar is fasting, and a few local churches are encouraging their...
Most read 1/9/21Dishonor, disgrace and tragedy: May we never see anything like this again89The mayhem of the riot has united most of the country in horror. This is not America has become a common refrain. Yet it happened, and the nation is at a crossroads. Will the mayhem of this day cause the country including the media and both...
Drive-thru COVID testing event to be held at Arena ParkThe Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and Community Treatment, Inc. are hosting a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event in Cape Girardeau. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Arena Park. Pre-registration is...
Cape P&G leaders outline response to pandemic, support of community6With 1,200 employees and an additional 500 contractors and vendors coming in and out Procter & Gamble's (P&G) Cape Girardeau plant on a weekly basis, leadership quickly devised a plan for worker safety and production continuity when the coronavirus...
SEMO to get nearly $4.1 million in federal money, will continue tunnel workSoutheast Missouri State University is receiving funding in the amount of $4,094,371 to repair and renovate some of the school's 66 underground tunnels which run over 2.2 miles beneath the Cape Girardeau campus. With the money, five tunnels will see...
More COVID -related deaths reported in area15Area health officials reported eight more deaths because of coronavirus-related complications Friday. Perry County health officials reported six more deaths, bringing the county's total to 32. The county recorded 27 new cases, and there are 76...
Saint Francis announces first birth of 2021According to a social media post from Saint Francis Healthcare, Collins Rebecca Wright is the first newborn of 2021 delivered at the Cape Girardeau hospital. The post said, "Brannon and Paden Wright of Jackson ushered in the new year at our Family...
Most read 1/8/21Local party leaders differ on D.C. chaos23The respective leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties in Cape Girardeau County had similar visceral reactions to the chaos at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. D.C., that saw the deaths of four people Wednesday. U.S. House members and...
Most read 1/8/21Appeals court upholds personal injury verdict for Cape couple6The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, located in Springfield, has affirmed the trial court in a 12-page ruling released Dec. 29 upholding a $427,500 personal injury award to a local woman seriously injured in 2013 after falling down the...
Most read 1/7/21'Too early' to identify new tenant for Macy's space; 'good momentum' on former Sears building1A day after it was announced the Macys department store at Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall will close this spring, the malls management company said Wednesday it is too early to formulate plans to find a new tenant for the Macys space. We...
Most read 1/6/21Cape Girardeau Macy's to close this spring10Macys in Cape Girardeau, one of the original anchor stores at West Park Mall when it was known as Famous Barr, will close this spring as the national department store chain pursues a multiyear streamlining strategy. After careful consideration,...