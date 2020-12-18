Prayer 12-18-20

More to explore
-
Southeast students say school failing to address sex assault claimsSoutheast Missouri State University has come under fire with some students accusing university administration on social media of dismissing and covering up sexual assault cases. Multiple female students at the university have come forward on the...
-
Area VA facility expecting COVID vaccine soonOfficials at John J. Pershing Veteran Administration (VA) Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, are expecting what is being termed "a preliminary supply" of COVID-19 vaccine doses as early as next week. The VA will inoculate its nursing home...
-
Video gaming at Cape Central having fun, learning life skillsZoe Johnson is one of two girls in the boy-dominated 30-person Game Club at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. "The boys underestimate me sometimes, not often, but I'll joke with them and then try to beat 'em," said...
-
Lane wins inaugural SEMO football law enforcement awardWhen Nason Lane went to work at Weaver Popcorn on Wednesday in Malden, Missouri, he had no idea his life was about to change dramatically. Lane, 28, was surprised at his place of business by Southeast Missouri State University head football coach...
-
County commissioners put cap on HVAC, dispatch projectsCape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday voted to initiate a certificate of completion for a $4 million project repairing and replacing HVAC and other infrastructure, and purchasing new equipment for dispatchers. "The county issued 2020 COP...
-
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter arrested for violating bond conditionsA Jonesboro, Arkansas, man who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in February has been arrested again for violating bond conditions. Fabian Thomas, 42, was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center just after noon Wednesday for...
-
Jackson announces holiday trash collection scheduleResidential trash collection in Jackson will be delayed next Friday, Christmas Day, and Jan. 1, New Year's Day, until the following Monday in both cases. "So if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, Dec. 25, it will instead be picked...
-
Building People: Missouri Vocational Enterprises transforms livesWhen David Love speaks about the process of woodworking, its clear he loves what he does. Love, who is incarcerated at the Southeast Correctional Center (SECC) in Charleston, Missouri, has been employed through the U.S. Department of Labor at...
-
One City accepting applications for minority police academy scholarship4One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, has begun the application process for a scholarship created to fund a minority candidates tuition to the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy beginning in January....
-
-
SoutheastHEALTH employees receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses in region12Five front-line health care workers became the first in Southeast Missouri to receive doses of a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, three nurses and two doctors, employees of SoutheastHEALTH, took their first dose of the...
-
Local reaction mixed to COVID-19 vaccination25Will you take a COVID-19 inoculation when it becomes available in Southeast Missouri? Some say "yes," others "no," while it seems a smaller group is undecided. A Gallup poll released Dec. 8 found 63% of those surveyed plan to accept a vaccine dose....
-
Four more deaths in area attributed to coronavirus2Area health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday Two of the deaths involved Scott County residents, and one death was reported in each Stoddard County, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau County. The most recent numbers of...
-
Cape schools to spend $400k on student devices2The Cape Girardeau School Board voted unanimously this week to purchase 1,540 new Chromebooks at a cost of $400,370.66 for students at Central High School and the district's alternative school, Central Academy. A Chromebook is a laptop or tablet...
-
You're Not Alone: Experiencing grief and loneliness during the holidays1Its been said the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year but for those experiencing grief, loss or loneliness, it can also be the most difficult time, especially in 2020. Celebrations have been cancelled or postponed. Funerals...
-
Photo Gallery 12/17/20Jaycee Toybox deliveries 2020Toybox changed their collection and delivery process during their 46th year of delivering toys because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Santas were required to wear face masks when delivering bags of toys to the door of recipients and only went...
-
Photo Gallery 12/17/20Alma Schrader Elementary dresses up for ChristmasEmployees of Cape Schools Assistant Superintendent Josh Crowell as Mickey Mouse, Principal Julia Unnerstall as Elf on the Shelf, Psychological Examiner Stephanie Craft as a Christmas tree and Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass as Buddy the Elf greeted...
-
Local long-term care facilities expect COVID vaccine soonThis story is updated. Cape Girardeau's Lutheran Home, 2825 Bloomfield Road, is expecting COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive by Dec. 28, said Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development. The Lutheran Home and Chateau Girardeau --...
-
Cape health care facilities begin coronavirus vaccinations10Two Cape Girardeau health care facilities began COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday. SoutheastHEALTH gave the first of its vaccine doses to health care workers, and Broadway Long Term Care Pharmacy began its role in providing vaccine doses to those in...
-
Cape County approved to receive Moderna vaccine2Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the county has been approved to receive doses of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which should be available within days. The county has ordered doses through the...
-
Speculation about moving school board races finds tepid response in Cape7Count the Cape Girardeau School Board as less than enthralled with a proposal to move Show Me State school board races from the spring to late fall. Currently, a candidate seeking a seat on a school board in Missouri runs in the April general...
-
Cape man wanted for drug trafficking in custody1A Cape Girardeau man wanted for multiple drug-related felonies was apprehended Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Jordan, 40, was arrested after information about his whereabouts developed on charges of...
-
Collecting Cape Girardeau: Collector Bonnie Kippler shares Old Town Cape ornaments1Bonnie Kippler says she isnt quite sure what keeps her collecting. Maybe its the joy it brings her or the thrill of adding one more piece to the puzzle. Shes collected a piece of Cape Girardeau every year since 1996: a Christmas ornament,...
-
Photo Gallery 12/16/20Health care workers receive Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccineFive employees from SoutheastHEALTH were the first health care workers of the organization and first in the region to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Dec. 16,...
-
District Judge orders reduction of punitive damages in dicamba case18District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. ordered Nov. 25 that punitive damages awarded to Bader Farms Inc. in its lawsuit against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. be reduced. Limbaugh originally ordered Feb. 15 that Monsanto and BASF pay $250 million in...
-
State receives first COVID-19 vaccine dosesThe first doses of several vaccines to prevent COVID-19 arrived in Missouri on Monday. Today is an exciting day for Missouri as we have received the first of many shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Mike Parson said. We have been preparing...
-
-
Cape County candidacy filings begin Tuesday for health board, municipal racesKara Clark Summers credits her Cape Girardeau County clerk predecessor, Rodney Miller, for bringing a bit more order to the filing process for candidates seeking public office. Miller instituted a policy Summers, clerk since 2007, continues to use...
-
Photo Gallery 12/14/20Lynwood holds annual Christmas concertLynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau held their annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13. The concert included featured a variety of classic holiday songs, and performances from volunteers, Lynwood's student and kid's...
-
Most read 12/12/20Cape community college concept moving forward16More than a decade after it was first proposed, the idea of establishing a two-year community college in Cape Girardeau is once again moving forward. A letter of intent was submitted Tuesday to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education...
-
Most read 12/12/20James Baughn: History and bridge lover, friend to many12The world lost a remarkable individual last week when bridge-lover, history buff and webmaster James Baughn died after losing balance at the edge of a bluff at Trail of Tears State Park. He had been taking photos, something he did most weekends, on...
-
County officials: Virus vaccine doses to arrive next week19Hours before a federal advisory panel signed off on emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Cape Girardeau County officials discussed distribution plans for the county. Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, told county...
-
Cape's nightlife struggling through coronavirus pandemic23When Gov. Mike Parson issued the "Stay Home Missouri" order in April, requiring Missourians to avoid leaving their homes and shutting down non-essential businesses because of COVID-19, Cape Girardeau's nightlife suffered. Now that the state has been...
-
Scott City woman killed in one-vehicle crash Wednesday morningA Scott City woman was killed Wednesday morning when the vehicle she was driving ran off County Road 313, hit an embankment and overturned. Jessica N. Doria, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Amick. According to a...
-
Most read 12/10/20Cape County updates quarantine guidance8Cape Girardeau County public health officials revised COVID-19 quarantine guidance this week. Tuesday, they reported five additional virus-related deaths of county residents. Three of the fatalities involved patients in the 70 to 79 age group,...
-
Most read 12/10/20A taste of Chicago: Italian Beef10If you have driven down Broadway in Cape Girardeau within the past couple of months you may have noticed a black sign with bright red letters announcing the arrival of something new sharing the corner with well-known local establishments such as...