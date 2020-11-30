Prayer 11-30-20

More to explore
Local News 11/30/20Missouri November firearms deer harvest smallest in six years, MDC reportsAccording to the unofficial count from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), hunters took the smallest number of deer during the Nov. 14 to 24 firearms season since 2014. Show Me State hunters took 176,604 deer during the 11-day 2020...
MDC: Deer census not needed within Cape16Ron Duff saw the unexpected Tuesday morning as he drove southbound on Perryville Road not far from St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau -- an antlered buck whitetail deer standing in the street. "It was a very foggy day; the buck held [its]...
Ten virus-related deaths reported throughout area18Area health officials reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in recent days. Six of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county's 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began. Officials reported more than 300 new virus cases...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/30/203Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Nov. 23 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
FISH Pantry weathers pandemic storm, reduced donations2Her story, though unusual, wasn't extraordinary. A single mother raising a teenage son. Another single mother with a teenage son comes to visit and asks to borrow her car to run errands. She never returned. Two mouths to feed were now three. Into...
With coronavirus raging, annual flu season begins20Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials have continuously tracked and posted COVID-19 data on social media throughout this ongoing pandemic, but that virus isn't the only health threat they are watching. With the influenza season still...
Cape couple helps customers 'keep' time1Sean and Nancy Barnes used to hold conventional jobs but now devote themselves to a business fixing mechanical clocks. Called S&N Clock Repair, the couple works out of a shop next to their home in Cape's Rolling Hills Subdivision. Sean, a Jackson...
Santa arrives Friday, but don't sit on his lap1Santa Claus arrives at West Park Mall Friday, but this year his visits with boys and girls on his "naughty" and "nice" lists will be "socially distanced" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Visits with Santa is such a time-honored tradition, and while...
Local News 11/26/20New book celebrates Cape native Gen. McKee's life2Capturing the essence of Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps, Jerry Ford and Dr. Frank Nickell tell the story of the Cape Girardeau native in their newly released book, "Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee." McKee, who died...
Local News 11/26/20Veterans' Christmas stockings campaign underwayBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Veterans' organizations are encouraging individuals not to forget our military heroes this holiday season. With most veterans' homes not allowing visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas will be tough this year for...
Nine virus-related deaths reported15By Rick Fahr Southeast Missourian Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday and Wednesday by area health officials. Four of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the countys 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began....
Escrow info missing from Cape County tax bills5Thousands of Cape Girardeau County residents are opening their county real estate tax bills this week and wondering whether they need to write a check to the county even though their taxes were held in escrow. The countys tax bills typically...
When thousands of turkeys ran the streets of Cape Girardeau15While on one of my lunch-hour trips down to Annie Lauries antique store a few weeks ago, I came across a unique photograph. The mounted image appeared to date from around the turn of the last century and was found among a group of known Cape...
Gov. Parson announces launch of new coronavirus vaccine website for Missourians10JEFFERSON CITY, MO As research and development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines continue to show promising safety and effectiveness findings, Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents....
'Tigers' the choice a century ago for Cape Central5It is difficult to imagine a school district sans a moniker, without a name to identify it beyond its location. For that reason, virtually every school, be it public, private or parochial, has such an appellation. Notre Dame Bulldogs, Oak Ridge Blue...
Thankful People (and animals): Mac's Mission is thankful for 'unicorn puppy'As he waddles around his domain, Narwhal can see the good he is doing. Perhaps the most famous beagle-dachshund mix in the world, the "unicorn puppy" with a tail growing out of his forehead has helped expand Mac's Mission in two big ways, according...
Most read 11/24/20Blunts talks COVID vaccine, election results and Trump legacy29Sen. Roy Blunt says the United States has written two new chapters on how to respond to a pandemic, one on testing and another on vaccines. The senator spoke with me Friday afternoon on several topics, including the good news about multiple COVID-19...
Thankful People: Graham beats coronavirus with lots of helpIn the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, intubation was often a precursor to death. Patients sick enough to require help breathing usually didn't live. Dr. Keith Graham of Cape Girardeau was one of those patients. The pulmonary/critical...
Five virus-related deaths reported in region5Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 5,231 total cases Monday, with 3,761 recoveries and 63 virus-related deaths. There were 1,407 active cases in the county...
Cape County benefits from lower 2021 workers' comp costThe Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Monday to accept an adjustment of nearly $50,000 in the county's 2021 workers' compensation cost -- in the county's favor. "We received our annual work comp invoice for 2021 and the premium came in at...