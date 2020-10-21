Prayer 10-21-20
O Lord God, may we seek justice, love mercy and walk humbly with you. Amen.
Local News 10/22/20Scott City police chief Culler resigns; Rutherford takes overScott City government has announced the resignation of police chief Michael Culler to seek a position outside of law enforcement, according to an announcement on the municipal website. Capt. Larry Rutherford has assumed Cullers duties as interim...
Local News 10/22/20Coronavirus takes eight lives in regionArea health officials attributed eight deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Five of the deaths came Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County, bringing the countys total number of virus deaths to 49. The deaths involved one person in the 70-79 age...
Miner board in upheaval; mayor under fireMINER, Mo. Since June, the Miner Board of Aldermen has dealt with physical altercations, allegations of illegal meeting practices, along with several resignations by board members, culminating with a motion to remove the citys mayor...
Chief clarifies comments on Cape police morale3Thirty days after telling the Cape Girardeau City Council morale in his department was bad, Cape Girardeaus police chief said it is the national narrative about law enforcement not the response of city residents that has had a deleterious...
First Black student to graduate from Central, Clara Daniels, dies at 854Clara Daniels, the first Black student to receive a diploma from Cape Girardeau Central High School, died Oct. 13 in Topeka, Kansas. Daniels, 85, passed away at her sons home following a long battle with cancer. Daniels was permitted to attend...
Jackson firefighter completes course of studyJackson Fire Rescue Capt. Greg Hecht recently graduated from National Fire Academy and completed the Managing Officer Program, the department recently announced. Hecht is one of only nine individuals in Missouri to complete the program, according...
'The New Normal' set to stream from River Campus next monthStudents in Southeast Missouri State University's Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance will perform in a new medium next month when "The New Normal: A Collection of Short Plays" streams from the River Campus. "The New Normal"...
New rates recommended for Jackson Civic CenterRental rates and other fees at the Jackson Civic Center will increase next year if the Jackson Board of Aldermen accepts a new rate schedule recommended by the citys park board. The Jackson aldermen reviewed the revised rental rates during their...
Jackson Recycling Center updates operating hoursJackson Recycling Centers fall and winter hours will begin Nov. 7. Starting on that date, the centers hours will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays. The seasonal schedule will continue through March...
Dozens of new coronavirus cases reported; no new deaths18More than 150 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the region Monday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 60 new cases 21 Saturday,...
CARES Act funding available for Cape airport plan16This story is updated. Significant monies from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act are available to help cover costs associated with the Terminal Area Master Plan (TAMP) for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City...
Bethel Assembly organizes food program for at-risk children in communityCars lined up in the pouring rain Monday afternoon to receive free meals, snacks and milk for children as part of the Bethel Assembly of God of Cape Girardeau At Risk Food Program, distributed at Arena Park under the 4H barn. We love being able to...
Jackson seeks alternatives to health insurance plan for city employees2The cost of providing health insurance to Jackson city employees could increase more than 20% next year if the city renews its existing health care plan. The potential rate increase is due, in part, to several large medical claims filed by municipal...
Jackson board schedules vote for mayor, aldermenAlthough the November general election is just two weeks away, the Jackson Board of Aldermen is turning its focus to a municipal election next spring. At their meeting Monday night, the aldermen set April 6, 2021, for the city's next election for...
Upgrades coming for Jackson's Safety CitySafety City in Jackson City Park, the brainchild of the Jackson Noon Optimists Club, now has a brand-new sign and upgrades are on order. The miniature town with paved roads has been teaching traffic safety rules to young children since Safety City...
Cape County commissioners approve dump truck purchase1During a brief business meeting Monday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission voted to replace a 13-year-old dump truck with a newer, more fuel-efficient model. The Freightliner vehicle will be purchased from TAG Truck Enterprises at a cost of...
Tamatha Crowson: Rising from homelessness2Tamatha Crowson of Cape Girardeau is a successful personal trainer, business owner and founder of the largest boot camp challenge in the nation. Over the past four years, she has immersed herself in a mindset of perseverance, hustle and drive. She...
Annual Project Homeless Connect offers relief, hope to those in need1Hundreds of lower-income and homeless community members in Cape Girardeau were able to receive assistance at the annual Project Homeless Connect on Friday. The Project Homeless Connect event provides lower-income people with employment, education,...
Cape County clerk addresses voter concerns53Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the November 2020 general election has posed a multitude of challenges for her office. With record-breaking numbers of voter registrations, changes in voting options and policies due to the...
Chester Bridge/Highway 51 in Perry County to be reduced for repairs1The Chester bridge on Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 7:30 a.m....
Local News 10/17/20Six coronavirus deaths reported in region10Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported by area health officials Friday. The deaths from the disease related to coronavirus came in the same week regional officials attributed nine other deaths to the virus. Four of the newly reported fatalities...
Local News 10/17/20Junior high renamed for 'Mr. CHS' Kitchen: Formal dedication honors longtime coach, teacher, district booster2Cape Girardeau's public school district honored one of its own Friday by formally commemorating Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in honor of the former Central athlete, longtime coach and athletic director who passed away last year. Family...
Most read 10/17/20Local Covid deaths, young children, and some remarkable optimism about the future13Here is a round-up of news about coronavirus in our region -- and the larger world. Statistics underline that COVID-19 is dangerous to the elderly but less of a concern to young adults. Still, younger people who become infected can carry it to those...
Most read 10/16/20State reports coronavirus cases within school district boundaries12COVID-19 cases among school-age children and young adults have risen in the past two weeks, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state tracks virus cases of those age 5 to 19 within a school districts...
Most read 10/16/20Mom: Boy killed by car left note that he was running away3MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. An 11-year-old who was upset about being grounded was fatally struck by a car after writing a note explaining he was running away from his suburban St. Louis home, his mother said. Zaelynn Wiseman walked about 2 miles before...
Most read 10/15/20Nine area deaths attributed to coronavirus11Area health officials reported nine COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday. Six of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County, while Scott and Bollinger counties in Missouri and Union County, Illinois, each attributed one death to the disease...
Most read 10/15/20Some medical marijuana dispensaries opening soon, but area outlets could take longer2Medical marijuana could be available in parts of Missouri within days, but it could be November, if not December or January, before dispensaries open in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. We could see product sold to patients as early as this week,...
Most read 10/14/20Seven coronavirus deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties34Area health officials reported seven COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six deaths from the disease...