2020 Difference Makers: Benny Arends
Editor's note: This is one of 12 Newsmakers stories in B Magazine. To read other stories about area Newsmakers, click here. And to subscribe to the print edition of B Magazine, click here.
All kids can relate to the feeling of being bored. While some whine and complain about it, Benny Arends of Jackson takes action.
At 5 years old, while participating in a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Hospital, Arends began asking questions. He wanted to know more about the kids who lived there; what they played with, and how they spent their time. Concerned the kids were probably bored, he came up with the idea of donating toys to local hospitals. His parents helped him brainstorm the idea and named it Kids for Kids of SEMO, a large scale service project founded by children, for children.
That first year he set a goal of donating 300 toys to a local hospital. When he quickly surpassed 1,100 items, he realized he could do more. The following year he set a goal of 3,000 items to three hospitals, followed by 5,000 items to five hospitals. And he's been raising the bar ever since.
"Our family motto is to serve God by serving others," says his mom, Melinda Arends. "The kids have embraced that, so we try to help the most people possible."
At the start of 2020, at 8 years old, Arends set the highest goal yet: 7,000 items to seven local hospitals. And then a pandemic closed the hospital doors to visitors, as well as donations, leaving him with a bunch of supplies and nowhere to go. Schools closed, too, leaving lots of children (and parents) at home, to face the same original problem: boredom.
When Arends began to get bored, he imagined that other kids were, too. So, he shifted gears and started making "quarantine kits," a brown lunch sack, filled with simple toys and activities that would entertain children while they were safe at home.
After decorating the bags with positive messages and pictures of sunshine, flowers and rainbows -- you know, things that make people happy -- they would drop them off on the doorsteps of children in their neighborhood. And because he's a cool 8-year-old, with a super cool mom, these first few drop-off missions were carried out using stealth ninja moves in a method that locals like to call ding-dong-ditch.
"We would have all the doors open, and the trunk," says Benny, who laughed as he remembered ringing the doorbell and running to their car for a quick getaway.
Of course, news of the quarantine kits spread quickly and the family started delivering goody bags per request throughout Cape and Jackson. Benny also made extras to place in the food pantry locations at the schools, including Jackson's South Elementary where he will be a third-grader this coming year. While the quarantine kits have kept him busy, Arends is anxious to get back to school.
"The first and last days are usually the best days," says Arends, who is most looking forward to being back with friends and learning his favorite subjects -- math and art. Even with football, baseball, video games, riding his new scooter and "doing jumps on it," Arends admits that he still gets bored from time to time. But maybe that's just part of life. Being bored gives us time to think, and thinking can lead to a whole world full of possibilities -- like planning for the future.
During quarantine, Benny sketched out his dream house and is considering a career in country music. Though his career goals may change throughout the years, this kid is definitely going to do something amazing. In the meantime, he will continue with Kids for Kids of SEMO. When the hospitals open up, he will drop off donations at four locations. And when boredom sets in and he's already helped everyone else feel better, he will simply lay down and rest.
-
Cape County records 12th coronavirus death3Cape Girardeau Countys first death attributed to COVID-19 came April 7. More than four months later, the number of county residents who died from the disease associated with coronavirus stood at five. The sixth death came Aug. 10. The seventh death...
-
'Dad Gum!': Local 'Cars' replica heads to museum in land down under1A replica of Tow Mater from Disneys Cars movie series has called Jackson home for the past decade, and become a family-favorite with appearances in parades and car shows across the state. Southeast Missouri must say goodbye to the local icon...
-
Voting deadline approaching for 14th annual People's Choice AwardsFor one more day, readers have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the Southeast Missourians annual Peoples Choice Awards. Now in its 14th year, the awards aim to highlight the best businesses and service providers in the area through a...
-
20 North's grand opening weekend, plus First Friday and moreIt is a weekend for the arts, this weekend. If you're heading to downtown Cape Girardeau or to the River Campus, you'll see the bright lights and artsy glow of First Friday. It's back in a major way this weekend, albeit socially distanced and with...
-
Perry County schools shift to online learning only3The Perry County School District is shifting to 100% online learning after the Labor Day weekend due to an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the county. All schools in the Perry County district will close to students at 3 p.m. Friday and will...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/3/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 31 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Web verification tool for Cape County voting contemplatedExpecting a record turnout for the general election, now just over two months away, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is hoping technology can boost voter confidence Nov. 3. Summers and clerks office staff are exploring a web-based...
-
Cape County records two coronavirus deaths5Two more Cape Girardeau County residents have died of COVID-19. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported Tuesday the 10th and 11th deaths of county residents because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths involved...
-
President Vargas bullish on Southeast enrollment for fall semester3In a letter to Southeast Missouri State University faculty and staff Monday, president Carlos Vargas noted what he called good news in reviewing the Fall 2020 enrollment profile. The fall semester began Aug. 24. Not all the information was...
-
Cape PD seeking assistance identifying suspect in theft at car wash4Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect in an Aug. 3 theft at a local business, according to a social media post by the department. Police released four photos of the suspect and...
-
-
Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residence4Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence. The warrant was...
-
Local law enforcement agencies honor fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon4As the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to mourn the loss of officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, local law enforcement leaders in Cape Girardeau County are paying their own respects to the fallen officer and his family. The workout...
-
Cape County records 1,000th coronavirus case, ninth death9With an active case count at nearly its mid-July peak, Cape Girardeau County recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend and the ninth death attributed to the virus. Officials with the countys Public Health Center said a dozen new cases...
-
-
Perry County detective earns international recognition, says there is work to be done2Perry County Sheriffs Office detective Jason Klaus, Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator, has been awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International, and said there is more work...
-
Jack Rickard, local entrepreneur, dies at 652Jack Rickard Jr., engineer and entrepreneur, died Monday morning at his home in downtown Cape Girardeau following a brief illness. He was 65 years old. For much of his life, Rickard had an interest in electric vehicles and converting...
-
SEMO historian marks 75th anniversary of World War II's endThe formal end of World War II 75 years ago Wednesday helped to cement in American minds the MacArthur myth, so says Adam Criblez, a Southeast Missouri State University historian. The 23-minute surrender ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo...
-
David Robinson arrested in Scott County on charges of domestic assault, victim tampering5David Robinson stepped into a Scott County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles and wrists Monday afternoon, more than two years after his exoneration in the murder of Sheila Box and subsequent $8 million settlement with the...
-
Cape PD investigating shots fired Tuesday night on South Ellis Street3Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired early Tuesday evening near the intersection of College and South Ellis streets in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m., according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann,...
-
Christian Boxing Academy offers sixth- to 12th-grade students opportunity through boxing, workforce development1The Christian Boxing Academy has reopened its doors at 155 S. Park Ave. to offer any sixth- to 12th-grade student in Cape Girardeau an opportunity to learn about life. Danny Rees announced the reopening in a Facebook video and said the...
-
International overdose awareness day events plannedToday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and two events planned will highlight the need for attention and prevention. Kristi Booth, herself in long-term recovery, is working to get her own not-for-profit agency up and running. Recover Out...
-
Marble Hill man charged with first-degree assault after altercation at Bollinger County hotel in June2Criminal charges were filed Tuesday in Bollinger County against a 24-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man for allegedly punching a man during a June 7 altercation at Woodland Inn Hotel. Devin M. Nanney is charged with one Class A felony count of...
-
Photo Gallery 8/31/20International Overdose Awareness Day Honor Walk 2020Those who have lost loved ones from overdose or are in recovery from it, and others who support the International Overdose Awareness Day Honor Walk gathered for the event on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Liberty Corner in Capaha Park. The event began...
-
Local News 8/29/20Healthcare CEOs perspective on navigating a health system during pandemicThe past few months have presented a challenge that a year ago we could not even fathom. But the challenge is here and is likely to be with us longer than we might like. We have met the COVID-19 pandemic challenge head on, committed to staying...
-
Most read 8/29/20Local GOPers bullish on Trump's chances45Matt Henson, the newly-named chair of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, discounts national presidential polling and is persuaded President Donald J. Trump will be reelected in November. Henson said this year's just-completed...
-
Most read 8/28/20Group discusses 'Blue on Black Crime' during weekly panel on race issues33In a topic change driven by Sundays shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Gateway Church pastor Ben Porter Jr. came up with a new subject at the last minute for his weekly panel discussion about race Thursday. In...
-
Most read 8/28/20Jackson School District hires Emmendorfer as coronavirus coordinator6Jackson School District has hired a COVID-19 coordinator former assistant superintendent Beth Emmendorfer, who had retired earlier this year. Superintendent John Link said the move is intended to create a single point of contact between the Cape...
-
Center Junction traffic moving to new pavement2Motorists traveling between Cape Girardeau and Jackson along U.S. 61 through the Center Junction construction zone will be directed onto new pavement running parallel to the highways existing lanes starting next week. According to the Missouri...
-
New coronavirus cases, additional death reported Wednesday2County health officials reported about three dozen new COVID-19 cases and one additional death because of the virus in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the fatality, its 10th related to the disease associated with...
-
Oran Food Mart serves up hospitality and good food1I took a road trip to Oran, Missouri, recently. I had never visited before and was following up on a food lead. The drive to Oran was breathtaking. Wild hyacinths were blooming in the ditches, immense white flowers rarely sprinkled with the odd pink...
-
Most read 8/26/20Cape County records eighth coronavirus fatality7Cape Girardeau County officials reported the countys eighth COVID-19 death Tuesday. The death comes a day after the countys seventh death related to the disease associated with coronavirus. Mondays death involved a 77-year-old man. Tuesdays...