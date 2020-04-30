New Construction Round-Up: A glance at Southeast Missouri's latest projects
Several major government and health care construction projects are in various phases of completion in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The following is a thumbnail roundup of five of them the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, the Jackson Police Department new headquarters, Cape Girardeaus City Hall complex project, the new Veterans Affairs medical facility being planned in southwest Cape Girardeau and SoutheastHEALTHs behavior hospital project.
PROJECT: CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY COURTHOUSE
ADDRESS: 203 N. High St., Jackson
EST. COST: $20 Million
SQ. FOOTAGE: 82,000
CONTRACTOR/ARCHITECT: Design-Build Team of Penzel Construction Co. and TreanorHL Architects
KEY FEATURES: Six courtrooms allow for the consolidation of two other facilities -- the former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson and the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. The new courthouse also features increased space for state courts, secure prisoner passage between the county jail and courtroom facilities, and enhanced staff and jury areas.
COMPLETION: April 2020 with a dedication and open house at a later date.
PROJECT: JACKSON POLICE STATION
ADDRESS: 202 W. Jackson Boulevard, Jackson
EST. COST: $6.5 Million
SQ. FOOTAGE: 18,000
CONTRACTOR/ARCHITECT: Design-Build Team of Penzel Construction Co. and TreanorHL Architects
KEY FEATURES: The new police headquarters will feature modern systems designed to maximize department efficiencies, including security systems designed to control access to sensitive functions within the building and surrounding area. It also includes a community/training room that will double as a storm shelter. Areas within the building will include administration, booking, detention, investigations, patrol, property/evidence, staff support and public.
COMPLETION: The contract completion date is May 28, 2020.
PROJECT: CAPE GIRARDEAU CITY HALL
ADDRESS: 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau
EST. COST: $12 Million
SQ. FOOTAGE: 27,000
CONTRACTOR/ARCHITECT: Design-Build Team of Penzel Construction Co. and TreanorHL Architects
KEY FEATURES: Cape Girardeau's new municipal government complex will include room for a variety of city government offices and services, including human resources, development services, finance, city manager, city attorney and public information functions, as well as room for the city council to meet, along with meeting space for various boards and commissions. The project may also include restoration of the Carnegie Library faÃ§ade.
COMPLETION: September 2021.
PROJECT: CAPE GIRARDEAU VA HEALTH CARE CENTER
ADDRESS: 711 S. Mt. Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau
EST. COST: $25 Million
SQ. FOOTAGE: 53,000
CONTRACTOR/ARCHITECT: B.L. Harbert International LLC, design program manager
KEY FEATURES: Expanded outpatient areas for gastrointestinal services, ophthalmology, audiology/speech pathology, mental health, whole health, primary care, laboratory, telehealth, radiology/diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, physical therapy and infusion.
COMPLETION: Tentatively set for July 2022.
PROJECT: SOUTHEAST BEHAVIORAL HEALTH HOSPITAL
ADDRESS: 639 S. Silver Springs Road, Cape Girardeau
EST. COST: $33 Million
SQ. FOOTAGE: 68,000+
CONTRACTOR/ARCHITECT: Kiefner Brothers, Cape Girardeau
KEY FEATURES: 102 inpatient beds, including two adult care units, a geriatric unit and a child/adolescent unit plus on-site recreational areas and areas designed for group and individual therapies. The project is a partnership between SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services Inc.
COMPLETION: Late 2020
