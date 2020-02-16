Travel Baseball Team Tryouts 11u and 13u

More to explore
Dicamba jury awards quarter billion in punitive damages7A federal jury in Cape Girardeau ruled Saturday that two of the world's largest agribusiness companies, Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp., must pay $250 million in punitive damages to a Southeast Missouri peach farmer for damage to his orchards caused by...
Gardner appointed to appellate judgeship2According to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson's office Friday, Parson appointed Judge Michael E. Gardner to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. He will succeed Judge Lawrence E. Mooney, who retired in September 2019. A Cape...
History Center to open research lab1The Cape Girardeau County History Center is growing and expanding, and plans are moving ahead for a separate site devoted solely to researchers accessing certain materials, said director Carla Jordan. That site will be just 20 steps away from the...
Jury awards $15 million in dicamba case2A federal jury in Cape Girardeau ruled Friday the herbicide dicamba killed or damaged thousands of peach trees in Southeast Missouri and has ordered two of the nation's largest agriculture chemical companies to pay $15 million in damages. The jury's...
'One Love' returns to Cape Girardeau for fifth annual Bob Marley Day1Live reggae music, drinks, food, vendors, positive vibrations -- the fifth annual Bob Marley Day, set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Barn, 731 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, has it all. Organizer and local artist Malcolm McCrae said this year, the...
Former assistant principal sentenced to 2 years of probation3STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. A former assistant high school principal in eastern Missouri who was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student has been sentenced to two years of probation. Elizabeth Giesler entered an Alford plea this week to one...
Missourian's Denson to be honored at annual advertising awards4The American Advertising Awards -- known colloquially as the ADDYs -- are a chance to spotlight the region's best advertising, and this year, Donna Denson will be honored for her lifetime achievement in the industry. Denson, advertising director for...
2020 flooding forecast released1In its first spring flooding forecast of 2020, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, said the flood potential in the Mississippi and Ohio river basins will be above average for much of the region. The report covers the time period of...
Review: 'Weather' may be last for Huey Lewis and The News'"Weather" is the first album of original songs from Huey Lewis and The News in nearly two decades and it may also be their last. Lewis has been suffering for decades from an inner-ear disorder that causes afflictions like hearing loss and vertigo,...
Genealogy series has practical focus2Bill Eddleman is gearing up to provide a series of genealogy workshops, to teach attendees the basics of one of his passions. Eddleman, who has been involved with the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society since 1991, said this series is an...
Most read 2/14/20Rush Limbaugh: A loving brother and a friend to countless Americans12I am uniquely blessed to be Rush Limbaugh's brother in ways too numerous to count, and I am blessed to be in the special position of witnessing firsthand the outpouring of love and prayers from his family, friends and fans. His wife, Kathryn, has...
Banquet hall security footage shows 'chaos' in Jan. 26 shooting6Recently-filed court information describes surveillance footage of a fight on the dance floor moments before a Jan. 26 shooting occurred inside River Valley Banquet Center, also known as The River, injuring five patrons and causing the hundreds of...
League of Women Voters celebrating 100 yearsIn 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted some women the right to vote, and of Feb. 14 of that year, the League of Women Voters was founded. The Southeast Missouri chapter is joining more than 750 chapters around the country in...
Jackson P&Z Commission votes to issue special-use permit for in-home reptile rescueAfter more than an hour of public comments at a public hearing Wednesday, the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately voted in favor of issuing Dru and Tara Reeves a special-use permit to operate their reptile rescue as an in-home business...
Trash collections changes announced for Presidents Day3There will be no trash collection Monday in Jackson in observance of Presidents Day. Trash normally collected Monday will be picked up Tuesday, according to the Jackson Sanitation Department. The Jackson Recycling Center and yard waste pits will...
Health officials monitor coronavirus outbreakAlthough no cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus have been reported in Missouri, the states Department of Health & Senior Services says it is prepared to respond if necessary. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said...
Mike Dumey brings down curtain on musical showcase with four upcoming shows1HITS!! will be longtime entertainer Mike Dumeys final musical variety dinner showcase, set for this weekend and next. Fittingly, hell perform with two longtime collaborators and former students: Mary Niswonger and Brodrick Twiggs. When Dumey...
Most read 2/12/20University can do better with MLK speaker next year14Some quick thoughts about Angela Davis' speech at Southeast Missouri State University along with a review of national politics, including: The person I hope surprises in New Hampshire -- and hangs on longer as an alternative who might rise from the...
Arrest warrants provide updated charges in banquet hall shooting4Warrants dated Feb. 7 and signed by Judge Frank E. Miller listed 12 charges filed by Cape Girardeau Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff against each of the three men suspected to be involved in a Jan. 26 shooting inside a Cape Girardeau...
Humane Society to offer free vouchers to have animals spayedLooking for the purr-fect Valentine? The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will offer free adoption for cats and a discounted adoption price for dogs through Friday, and on Saturday, will give away free vouchers for pet owners to have female cats...
Legion completes repairs to storm-damaged building1Nearly eight months after an isolated storm ripped the roof off their building, members of American Legion Post 158 in Jackson have reoccupied the structure, which they say is in better shape now than when it was built almost 85 years ago. A...
Most read 2/11/20Three suspects charged in shooting at The River3Arrest warrants have been issued for three men for their alleged involvement in a Jan. 26 banquet hall shooting that injured five people, according to the information released Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release...
Most read 2/11/20Charges filed against driver in Scott County police pursuit2Six felony charges and three misdemeanors were filed against a North Carolina man for allegedly leading Scott County sheriffs deputies on a pursuit for more than 9 miles while driving a stolen vehicle before crashing into a field and pointing a gun...
Most read 2/10/20From the Business Desk: Boutique will close when store manager retires2I talked recently with Dan Elkins, owner of the Danielle fashion boutique, who told me he had an "unusual news story" about the upcoming closure of his store on North Kings- highway. "We're closing, but we're also celebrating," he said. He went on...
Most read 2/8/20Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson headlines Cape First mens eventDuck Dynasty star Jase Robertson spoke to a sold-out crowd Friday night as part of the Cape First Church Impact Mens event. Robertson said Cape Girardeaus Walmart was the top seller nationally of his familys now-famous duck calls; it was the...
