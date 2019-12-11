Inspect for termites before you buy a home

Termites never hibernate, and they never stop working all year round, 24/7, looking for a food source. When buying a home, it is important you know that the property you are investing in is not invaded by termites. In addition to the procedural things you deal with when utilizing a real estate agent, its extremely important to have your home inspected by professionals. Termite inspections are a highly-recommended part of a general home inspection process.

In the greater Cape Girardeau region, there are a few different home inspection companies hired by potential buyers of properties during the contract phase who perform these inspections. Home inspectors do a broad range of inspections of the home, generating a report of exactly what you have in the house and how well things currently perform. They also ensure there are no serious issues to the roof or general internal and external structure, in addition to many other things. This is an extremely important inspection in helping you understand the nuts and bolts of the property.

In addition to the general home inspection, termite inspections are a very important inspection you should consider getting when buying a home. Hiring a professional from the pest control industry to perform this inspection is a wise decision for a very small fee. Pest professionals have the experience from hundreds upon hundreds of homes where they have seen termites work and do damage, giving them an in-depth understanding of where to search for potential termite activity.

In the Southeast Missouri area, termites are virtually everywhere. The question then becomes: is your house susceptible to termites or not?

The process of buying a home is not always an easy on. Among your other decisions, make sure you utilize the inspection skills of a pest professional when purchasing one of your largest investments.

Aaron Eades is the owner of Elite Pest Control.