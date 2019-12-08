SHOP LOCAL: Invest in our communitys future

As the end of the year draws near and you reflect on your most near and dear charities, consider what you can do to give back. When deciding which of the many ways to pay it forward, think about the people who came to your aid in sickness, who educated you and your family, who grew the food you ate, who started the company that became your first job.

What do they all have in common? They were educated in a strong school district.

Investing in your local school district is investing in everyones future. It enables a community to grow and prosper, providing a healthy economic base with good health care, housing, job force and education options.

Consider leaving a legacy gift to Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, the donation that gives back to your community in many ways, including through the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, food program, mentoring programs, teaching grants and scholarships, to name a few. The Foundation works closely with the district to make the biggest impact on the community. If you chose to add us to your estate plan, please notify the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation so we can thank you!

Please send your tax deductible 501©(3) donation to:

Amy McDonald

Executive Director

301 N. Clark, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

(573) 651-0555

foundation@capetigers.com

Or text DONATE to (573) 242-5711

A thank you and tax receipt will be provided.