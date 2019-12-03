Connecting Small Business to Affordable Benefits

-
Behavioral health hospital construction has begun1Construction is underway at the site of a new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, which, when it opens late next year, will offer the most extensive inpatient psychiatric services between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. Weve started...
Cape City Council approves electrical substation on West Cape Rock, dissolves downtown fundA special-use permit was approved Monday night by the Cape Girardeau City Council for construction of an electrical substation near the intersection of West Cape Rock Drive and Lexington Avenue. According to construction plans presented to council...
Southeast grad Jeff Earl appointed to state office1Southeast Missouri State University alumnus Jeff Earl will assume the role of legislative director for Gov. Mike Parsons office, effective next Tuesday, according to a news release. Since 2017, Earl has served as deputy legislative director, the...
EPA: Jackson company in compliance with emissions guidelinesThe Environmental Protection Agency says a Jackson company once cited for allegedly exposing employees to excessive levels of a hazardous chemical is now in complete compliance with state and federal environmental guidelines and is looking to find...
Scott County Sheriff seeks armed, dangerous suspect1The Scott County Sheriffs Office is asking the publics help to locate Christian M. Montgomery, 23, a Caucasian male known to frequent the Morley, Missouri, area, according to a social media post Tuesday afternoon. Montgomery has two active...
Cape City Council approves TTF sales tax for April ballot, rezoning request2An ordinance was unanimously approved by Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday night to include the question of renewing a one-half of 1% sales tax for the citys transportation improvements on the April 7 ballot. The Transportation Trust Fund...
Civic, business leader Dennis Vinson dies at 632Dennis L. Vinson founder, president and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson and a member of numerous civic, philanthropic and not-for-profit boards including the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents died Sunday night...
Narwhal to stay with Mac's Mission founder; could be trained as therapy dog3Adoption is no longer on the table for Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn Narwhal for short. Instead, Macs Mission founder Rochelle Steffen will house the beagle-mix puppy herself. I had no intention initially of keeping him, Steffen...
Missouri man running around world to raise awareness of struggling veterans1As a U.S. Navy veteran, Dustin Johnson knows the struggles service members face on returning stateside. After a failed attempt on his own life earlier this year, Johnson of Benton, Missouri, decided to take positive action and work toward realizing...
Football game postpones Jackson Christmas paradeThere are only two things that could keep the Jackson Christmas Parade from happening on schedule Saturday night bad weather and a Missouri Class 5 championship football game. Weather wont be an issue. As of Monday afternoon, Jacksons forecast...
Report: Jackson bridges need to be replaced, repaired1Jackson needs to replace at least one of its bridges in the next five years, another by 2029, and initiate a regular maintenance program for the rest of them, according to a report being presented tonight to the Jackson Board of Aldermen. The...
3 dead, 2 injured in Bollinger County flash flooding2A swift-water rescue team responded to multiple incidents Saturday in Bollinger County, where flash floods swept two different vehicles off of roadways, leading to three deaths. The first incident occurred in the morning, when a vehicle traveling...
Rural Routes: Dad and the art of motorcycle maintenance: Family uses motorbikes to stay closeThe day before Thanksgiving was crisp and cloudless. In other words, it was perfect weather for racing motorbikes across the hills between Jackson and Oak Ridge. So thats what Joe Strauser and his kids, 12-year-old Matthew and 10-year-old Sophie,...
Most read 12/2/19Subscriber exclusive Business Notebook: Franciscan sister leaves hospital after 40 years; casino may change handsPlans are underway for a new development on the west side of Cape Girardeau near the intersection of Siemers Drive and Highway 74. Cape Girardeau real estate developer Mike Peters told me last week work could start "as early as March" on City Place...
Small Business Saturday brings out shoppers, dealsThe holiday shopping seasons unofficial kickoff, Small Business Saturday, saw locally-owned businesses welcome shoppers in from a rainy November morning. Bob Schooley, owner of The Ground-A-Bout coffee shop at 107 E. Adams St. in uptown Jackson,...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/2/19Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 11/18/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Trident Rescue of Estero, Florida, in the amount of $21,600,...
Photo Gallery 12/1/1928th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of LightsOld Town Cape hosted the 28th annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cape Girardeau with "Christmas Lights and Winter Nights" as this year's theme. Following the parade, judges announced winners in the following categories: The Mattress...
Thankful People 'Spreading hope coast to coast:' Bob Blackwell planning to live out a dying wishBob Blackwell is a dying man, but he'll be the first to tell you he's not dead yet. A seven-year survivor of pancreatic cancer, Blackwell, 49, plans to make the most of the time he has left, although he's not sure how long that may be. After selling...
Two dead after severe weather in Bollinger CountyHeavy rain contributed to two water rescues and two resulting fatalities Saturday in Bollinger County. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at Bollinger County Road 356, a vehicle went into the water Saturday...
Child bicyclist injured after being struck by carSIKESTON -- A child was injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bicycle Tuesday in Sikeston. At 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to South Main Street and Kathleen Streets in reference...
Local News 11/29/19FIRST LEGO League 'City Shaper' Challenge winners announcedWinning teams at the Nov. 23 competition are: Project Award n Tech Titans of Cape Girardeau n SEMO Kidbots of Cape Girardeau and Jackson Robot Design Award n Cryptic Coders of Cape Girardeau n Savage Bots of Jackson Robot Performance Award n Spare...
Most read 11/29/19Developers drop downtown TIF project for now: 'Timing is just not right'A proposed Cape Girardeau downtown redevelopment project, which involved tax-increment financing (TIF), has been dropped for now. The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a measure to dissolve a special fund for the project so any future...
Most read 11/27/19Cape County prosecutors dismiss murder charges in fatal shooting of teenager; move frustrates victim's family9Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old girl on the front porch of her home in August because of what they say is a lack of witness cooperation. The decision has sparked...
Most read 11/26/19Narwhal's extra 'tail' explained: Parasitic twin1When Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn burst onto the animal rescue scene earlier this month, one question loomed above all others: Why did the golden retriever puppy have a tail growing out of his forehead? Reporting by The New York Times...
Connecting Small Business to Affordable Benefits
OnBoard, LLC, a local human resource company, helps small businesses access affordable benefits to help attract and retain employees.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO- Local small businesses who want to offer benefits to their current and future employees now have options. OnBoard, LLC has created a benefit bundle program, giving business owners access to quality benefits at an affordable price. This program, which debuted November 1, 2019, is designed to help the health and well-being of a growing small business community. Employee retention is a critical problem, and offering benefits is one way that business owners can combat this challenge. The current job market is very competitive and unemployment rates are at an all-time low. Offering benefits can give employers that extra nudge to attract employees.
This program, called the "Benefit Bundle" can be tailored to business needs and offers access to benefits such as health insurance, vision insurance, dental insurance, direct primary care, life insurance, disability and retirement. All benefits are 100% employee owned. The cost for the program is minimal, allowing employers to retain top talent by offering competitive benefit packages.
OnBoard, LLC is a locally owned and operated human resource consulting and outsourcing company, located in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Their mission is to assist small businesses that may not have dedicated HR personnel with affordable and complaint human resource services.
