Connecting Small Business to Affordable Benefits

OnBoard, LLC, a local human resource company, helps small businesses access affordable benefits to help attract and retain employees.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO- Local small businesses who want to offer benefits to their current and future employees now have options. OnBoard, LLC has created a benefit bundle program, giving business owners access to quality benefits at an affordable price. This program, which debuted November 1, 2019, is designed to help the health and well-being of a growing small business community. Employee retention is a critical problem, and offering benefits is one way that business owners can combat this challenge. The current job market is very competitive and unemployment rates are at an all-time low. Offering benefits can give employers that extra nudge to attract employees.

This program, called the "Benefit Bundle" can be tailored to business needs and offers access to benefits such as health insurance, vision insurance, dental insurance, direct primary care, life insurance, disability and retirement. All benefits are 100% employee owned. The cost for the program is minimal, allowing employers to retain top talent by offering competitive benefit packages.

OnBoard, LLC is a locally owned and operated human resource consulting and outsourcing company, located in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Their mission is to assist small businesses that may not have dedicated HR personnel with affordable and complaint human resource services.