Shop Local: Huckstep Body and Paint receives rave reviews

If Huckstep Body and Paint, Inc. is the first place you go for a repair quote, you probably wont look any further. But you should, so you know the true value of a great job. Zach Huckstep is the fourth generation to run the business, and just like his dad, grandfather and great grandfather, he knows that because his name is on that work, it needs to be a quality job.

Facebook posts account great experiences:

Integrity with high quality work. Robert Stockham

Great job! Got us in and out quickly and charged a fair price. They didn't try to tell us other things needed to be fixed, like another place we went to. They charged us for exactly what we needed and that was it. Honest, trustworthy, and quick. Definitely get a quote from them! Erin Hogan

I just got my 2013 Honda Civic back from Huckstep.. I have to say it was the best experience from a body shop ever not only did they finish my car within 3 days, they washed the outside and gave the inside a full detail.. these guys are the best, I highly recommend! Michael Cord

