Prayer 10-27-19

Rockin' on Air: A weekend with Kirby Ray DJ, musician, catwalk modelWhether keeping the airwaves full of up-to-the-minute music news, lending a hand in community service or cranking out delicious black metal music, Kirby Ray is a man on the go. Last weekend, he was able to pack all three of his passions into a...
NBA champion and ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch to visit CapeNBA champion and ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch to visit Cape A man who played high school basketball at the same time as NBA superstar Michael Jordan will be in Cape Girardeau at 7 p.m. Saturday: 1987 NBA Champion and 12-year ESPN basketball...
Over 200 nursing home residents attend 36th annual Golden Age GamesThe Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau was brimming with bright colors, props, dancing and applause during the 36th annual Golden Age Games on Friday. Over 200 residents from 15 nursing homes throughout Missouri participated in a parade and friendly...
Honorable Young Men impress lawmakersThe Honorable Young Men Club lived up to its name Friday, hosting regional politicians and members of the Legislature's black caucus with eye contact, respect and firm handshakes. "Soft skills," said Wyky Jean, co-founder of the mentorship program,...
Police pursuit leads to discovery of firearms, infantThe Cape Girardeau Police Department recovered three firearms Tuesday night after a half-mile vehicular pursuit ended with two suspects abandoning an infant in their car while attempting to flee on foot, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey...
Human remains found in Cape Girardeau alley, no signs of foul playHuman remains were found Friday afternoon in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. At approximately 1:07 p.m., Cape police were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of...
'Registrar emeritus' Alton Bray looks back on life, career at Southeast as he turns 1004Alton Bray paused to reflect as he sipped a cup of coffee earlier this week at Chateau Girardeau. Someone had just asked for his secret to a long life. I never really thought about it. It just happened, he eventually answered, with a slight...
Missouri attorney general warns of scams, discusses Facebook inquiryTheres no shortage of scams, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt warned residents of the Chateau Girardeau retirement community during a visit Thursday to Cape Girardeau. Scam artists seek to steal peoples money via telephone, internet, mail...
All hail the queen: SEMO student wins Miss Rodeo Missouri titleSoutheast Missouri State University student Rebecca Heppe, who hails from Sikeston, Missouri, recently won the title of Miss Rodeo Missouri 2020. The pageant was held Sept. 26 through 28 in Kansas City, and coronation was held at a performance of...
With sales-tax revenue flat, Jackson to look at fee increases for city services8Faced with rising operating costs and relatively stagnant revenue, Jackson city leaders are looking for ways to increase revenue through fee increases for various city services. Revenue enhancement was one of the main discussion topics during the...
Therapy pooch Teli boosts morale at Franklin Elementary SchoolFour-year-old English Labrador Teli with mostly all white fur except for a touch of tan on her snout doesnt like to be alone, and that jibes well with the students morale at Franklin Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. As the districts...
Beer, bands and sports: Your guide to Scott City's 43rd annual festivalFor 42 years, Scott Citys annual festival was held in the sweltering summer months in Scott City Park. But this year, plans have changed. Parks director Skylar Cobb said the multi-day event has developed a fall theme this time around and will be...
Cafe owners seek voter approval to serve alcohol in Oak Ridge1Oak Ridge voters will decide next month whether to allow a local cafe to serve liquor by the drink. Four years ago, voters rejected a similar proposal for the West End Market convenience store and restaurant by three votes. The vote was 25 for the...
Student advocates for disability awareness on campus, in communityWhat began as a few Facebook posts has turned into a movement to raise disability awareness on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University and within the local community. Southeast senior Kayla Patek was born three months premature, causing...
New class project encourages SEMO students to take action, 'be better'Southeast Missouri State University's Applied Ethical Leadership class is learning social responsibility through the "Do Better, Be Better" (DBBB) project this semester. The project is a semester-long experiential learning experience asking students...
SEMO Sikeston campus vegetable demonstration garden provides jobs for region, fresh food for allThe Southeast Missouri State University Sikeston campus and Lincoln University partnered to create a Vegetable Demonstration Garden, which opened in May. The student-led garden aims to provide more jobs and increase fresh produce for the Southeast...
Repair to partially close North Sprigg StreetThe southbound lane of the 1500 block of North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed for repairs starting Thursday, according to the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department. The northbound lane will remain open during the street work....
Most read 10/23/19Text about friend's death brings raw memories, inspirationLast week an acquaintance sent me a text with the photo of a column I wrote more than 25 years ago, February 1993. Among his comments: "Jon, you wrote this special article quite some time ago. It reached my heart. I'm thankful you wrote it. I've...
Missouri Legislature black caucus to visit with Honorable Young Men Club1Local youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club will host members of the Missouri state legislature this Friday in part to see how the successes of the program might be replicated elsewhere. As of Tuesday, seven members of the state...
Jackson considering charter government2If you ask Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and members of the citys Board of Aldermen, theyll tell you Jacksons municipal government is functioning properly and serving local citizens well. But they also believe theres room for improvement, which is...
Millersville Rural Fire Protection District backs bond issue for fire stationMillersville Rural Fire Protection District officials want voters to approve a $900,000 general obligation bond issue to finance construction and equipping of a new fire station. The bond issue is on the Nov. 5 ballot. Under the state constitution,...
Cape Mega Millions lottery winner claims $3M prize4With a $3 million ticket in hand, Cathy Blackwell of Cape Girardeau claimed the largest non-jackpot Mega Millions prize ever won in Missouri. By matching all five white-ball numbers drawn Oct. 8, Blackwell won a base prize of $1 million, according...
Local News 10/22/19Jackson city employees could see pay increases under proposed salary scheduleMany of Jacksons 130 city employees could see larger paychecks next year if the city adopts a proposed salary schedule presented during the Jackson Board of Aldermen study session Monday night. Jackson city administrator Jim Roach estimated the...
Most read 10/21/19What a night! VintageNOW benefits Safe House for WomenMore than 1,800 attendees eyed the VintageNOW Fashion Shows 10-year celebration of granting liberty from domestic violence through heroes and legends on Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Models from Southeast Missouri male and...
Most read 10/19/191 dead, 4 injured following crash on HWY 25One man is dead and four others were injured following a crash Friday evening on Highway 25, one-and-a-half miles south of Gordonville. Charles A. Jackson, 46, of Bloomfield, Missouri, crossed the centerline, striking Christopher L. Fuller, 19, of...
Most read 10/19/19Why the Cape First medical debt outreach mattersSix million dollars. That's the amount of medical debt that will be forgiven thanks to the generous outreach of Cape First Church, a multi-site church with locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Marble Hill, Missouri. The church raised $61,388...
Most read 10/18/19LeGrand/Boyd scholarship endowment announced at Southeast1A friendship forged between two Southeast Missouri State University fraternity brothers in the 1990s has resulted in a new scholarship at the university announced Thursday by the universitys foundation. The Jason J. LeGrand and Neal E. Boyd...
Most read 10/18/19Ad hoc group pushes two-pool plan for Cape, no more 'bubble'17The Cape Girardeau City Council and the local school board should construct a leisure pool on the Jefferson Elementary School campus and renovate the 50-meter Central Municipal Pool as a competitive swimming venue, an ad hoc advisory committee...