River City Players End The Season With "Erica and Me"

As the season is coming to an end for River City Players, Capes' Community theatre, it is doing so with a comedy about a young professional that is willing to do anything to get that promotion at work. Rehearsals have been going on since early August and the calendar is creeping toward opening night on November 7. The cast have put many hours and evenings into this production. They won't disappoint. The show is a comedy with lots of twists and turns and misunderstandings. Matthew Antill is portraying the part of Simon the young man wanting that promotion at work. Charlie Foster is portraying the boss and Claudette Hency is the wife of the boss. Add in 4 women that are totally confused Krista Antill, Donna St. Sauver, Chrissie Roché, Katie Palisch and a guest appearance by Joy Brooker and you have one hour of entertainment where the belly laughs roll and a good time is had by all!

The show dates run from November 7-10. Dessert shows are Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 (doors at 6:30), dinner shows Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 (doors at 6:30) and Sunday, November 10 dessert Matinee 2:00 (doors 1:00). This production is being directed by Debbie Barnhouse and assisted directed by Brenda Johnson. Come and celebrate another great season for River City Players with this fun production. Please refer to the flyer on dates and choose the one that best suits your schedule. Call for reservations at 573-334-0954 Port Cape. Dinner shows are $35 and dessert shows are $20. I will see you at the THEATRE🎭