Prayer 10-16-19

More to explore
-
Subscriber exclusive Cape council set to hire consultant for airport projects1The Cape Girardeau City Council will vote today on a measure to hire a consultant to perform planning work costing more than $472,000 as the first step toward construction of a new terminal and other major improvements to the citys airport. A...
-
Saint Francis Medical Center, Cape city set to prescribe new policing effort1Saint Francis Healthcare System plans to pay the salaries and benefits of five additional Cape Girardeau police officers, who will provide round-the-clock law enforcement at the medical centers main campus. The Cape Girardeau City Council is...
-
Ways to celebrate SE Homecoming: More than 10,000 alumni expectedSoutheast Missouri State University is expecting more than 10,000 alumni to visit its halls and crowd Houck Stadium during this years Homecoming celebrations set for Monday through Oct. 26. We talked with alumni relations director George Gasser...
-
Family of baby born with biliary atresia asks for helpWeston Engelen was born Nov. 16. Three days later, lab tests came back abnormal he was diagnosed with a congenital liver disease, biliary atresia. Kim Hoffman said her godson and 10-and-a-half-month-old miracle baby Weston of Cape Girardeau...
-
Be There for Them: How to support someone you know who has cancerYou have cancer is possibly one of the heaviest statements someone could receive. Between the rush of panic, despair and isolation, there are many emotions to process when someone has been diagnosed with cancer. When this happens, their world is...
-
Rural Routes: Marble Hill mechanic Pat Grippo reflects on life, plans for future1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Pat Grippo moved to Marble Hill to start a repair shop June 29, 1992. My birthday, six oclock. Thats when the moving truck pulled up to my house in town. It was a long way from his former home in upstate New York, but not...
-
Scott City businessman to run for Missouri House seatScott City real estate agent and small-business owner Will Perry will seek a state House seat next year, setting up a Republican primary battle with Democrat-turned-Republican Jamie Burger. Perry and Burger are seeking the 148th District House seat...
-
Southeast announces Distinguished Service Award, Young Alumni Service Award recipientsSeveral Southeast Missouri State University graduates and a faculty member will be recognized next week during the universitys annual homecoming festivities. The university announced Monday its 2019 Distinguished Service Award recipient is Abbie...
-
Festival brings taste of Germany to ChaffeeCHAFFEE, Mo. Monitoring homemade bratwursts and burgers on his grill Saturday during German Days in Chaffee, The German Cook Christian Voigt said with a big smile, This is festival season. It was the end of Chaffees two-day annual festival...
-
Cape Christian Community School to host 5K, walkCape Christian Community School will host its first race and walk to benefit Christian education Saturday. The certified route runs from Ivers Square near the Common Pleas Courthouse up Broadway, around Capaha Park and back to the starting point....
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 10/15/19Jackson Rotary Pancake DayJackson Rotary Pancake Day was Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the New McKendree United Methodist Church's south campus in Jackson. Pancake day coordinator Dana Townsend said this is the 70th holding of the event scheduled this year from 6:30 a.m. to 7...
-
Verona Lambert: Share that positivity with others.1A decade ago this October, Verona Lambert was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Lambert grew up in Sikeston, Missouri, attended Southeast Missouri State University and married her high school sweetheart. She moved to Jackson in the mid-1990s,...
-
-
Local News 10/14/19Clinical Trials Give Tomorrows Treatment, Today1Cristal Austin of Parma, Missouri, takes three pills everyday: a placebo, aspirin and then another placebo. Every three months, she visits her physician to monitor blood work and vitals; they have been tracking her progress since January. In...
-
-
Governor appoints Almandoz to state commissionMary Jane Almandoz of Cape Girardeau was appointed Friday to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission by Gov. Mike Parson. Almandoz spent many years teaching Spanish in both public and private schools in California. Over the past 17 years, she...
-
Judge rules Scott County official's Facebook posts off limits in court case3A judge Friday barred a plaintiff's attorney in a sex discrimination case from questioning a Scott County official about his past Facebook posts, which have been described as sexist and vulgar. At a hearing in the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape...
-
VintageNOW fashion show set for next weekend: 'it truly is so important to the Safe House'With a goal of $100,000 and more than 50 performers and models, the VintageNOW Fashion Show's 10th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 -- "Heroes and Legends" -- aims to be the biggest yet. The event will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape...
-
Aint Misbehavin: River Campus production encapsulates a piece of the African-American experienceMusic and theater lovers had the chance to hear a number of jazzy tunes Thursday evening when "Ain't Misbehavin'" premiered at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Cast member and Southeast junior Anthony Michael Shepard of St. Louis...
-
Condemnation process frustrates Cape council members6Dilapidated, vacant buildings have turned some Cape Girardeau city blocks into neighborhood eyesores and left City Council members frustrated over the lengthy condemnation process. "The frustration is the amount of time it takes to get it done,"...
-
Jackson Street Closure Starts 10/15Resurfacing of a section of Greensferry Road in Jackson is scheduled to start Tuesday and continue most of the week, weather permitting. The street work will be from North Hope Street east beyond Greensferry's intersection with Eastview Court and...
-
-
-
Saint Francis Foundations first Color DashRunners and walkers came out to the Saint Francis Foundations first Color Dash on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Race coordinator Ashley Gentry said funds raised from the race go to the Dig for Life program which provides...
-
-
-
-
-
Practicing the Flute Solo
-
Vanessa Hill: Faith in God will get you through.If there is one thing Vanessa Hill from South Fulton, Tennessee, knows a lot about, its cancer. As a registered nurse, mom of three, and current patient of Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, she has been on a journey with cancer on and...
-
Most read 10/11/19Perryville man faces charge after his pickup truck struck Cape police car1A Perryville, Missouri, man was charged with careless and imprudent driving after his Toyota pickup truck struck the rear of a Cape Girardeau police car and overturned Thursday on Interstate 55. The charge was filed against Corey Robinson, 39, who...
-
$3M winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Schnucks in CapeSomeone who bought a Missouri Lottery ticket in Cape Girardeau this week is $3 million richer today. A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks supermarket matched all five white-ball numbers in Tuesday nights lottery...
-
Humane Society announces campaign to raise $3.7 million for a new adoption center6The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced Wednesday a capital campaign to raise $3.7 million for the construction of a new 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center. Two lots have been purchased beside the existing adoption...
-
All-inclusive playground project in Perryville receives $50,000Plans have changed for the $1 million all-inclusive playground to be constructed in Perryville, Missouris Robert J. Miget Memorial Park. But the now two-phase endeavor is coming along due to a recently acquired $50,000 from Perry Countys local...
-
Most read 10/9/19Southeast Missourian to allow pseudonyms on online comments again33The Southeast Missourian has made several changes over time in how it manages comments below articles online. Throughout, our goal has been to encourage a positive forum for people to engage ideas, connect and be entertained. At the same time, we...
-
Most read 10/9/19Highway patrol: Wrong-way crash result of medical issue7A wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 involving a Scott County deputy Sunday occurred because the officer had a medical issue, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Deputy Jason Vishe, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was driving southbound in...
-
Most read 10/8/19Scott County deputy crashes, driving wrong way on I-55; second such crash involving a deputy in just over a yearA Scott County deputy, who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 55, was injured early Sunday in a crash while driving his patrol car. It was the second wrong-way crash involving a deputy from the sheriffs department in just over a year. Deputy...