Give Blood.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood due to surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries; one pint of blood can save up to three lives. You are eligible to donate blood every 56 days if you are in good health, feeling well and weigh at least 110 pounds.

According to the Red Cross website, the blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour; the donation itself takes only eight to 10 minutes, on average. When you get there, a Red Cross volunteer will assist you with signing in and going over basic eligibility. Youll be asked to show your ID, such as your drivers license, and then a volunteer will ask you in a private interview a few questions about your health history, the places youve traveled and any medications youre taking. They will also check your temperature, pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin levels. Next, they will cleanse an area on your arm and insert a new, sterile needle to collect a pint of blood. After that, you can relax for 10 to 15 minutes in the refreshment and recovery area, enjoying the satisfaction that comes from knowing you are helping to save lives.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter IsleCasino.