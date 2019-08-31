FROM THE ARCHIVE: Major League teams train in area During WWII
Photo by G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
Editor's note: The following story originally appeared in the Feb. 28, 1999 edition of the Southeast Missourian.
Luke Sewell, manager of the St. Louis Browns, was photographed in 1945 when he brought his baseball team to Cape Girardeau for the third time for spring training.
Jerome Hanna "Dizzy" Dean has been described as one of the greatest pitchers and most colorful personalities in baseball.
Dizzy became a big winner when he entered the major league baseball scene in 1930. Four years later, he won 30 games for the St. Louis Cardinals, leading them to the National League championship. He and his younger brother, Paul Daffey Dean, each won two world series games that year as the Cards won the series, 4-3.
The Dean Brothers were in Cape Girardeau in 1943, the first of three years that the St. Louis Browns held spring training in Cape Girardeau because of travel restrictions during World War II.
The elder Dean, who had suffered a sore arm that wouldn't heal, retired from baseball in 1941 to become a radio sports announcer.
Daffey Dean was a member of the 1943 Browns, and Dizzy paid a visit to his "little bruther" during spring training.
Dizzy was no stranger to Southeast Missouri fans. He played for the Cardinals from 1930 through 1937 and spent another four years with the Chicago Cubs. Dean also pitched a game or two in the Southeast Missouri area, one of them against a St. Louis Brown legend, Elam Vangilder of Cape Girardeau.
The non-major league matchup between Dean and Vangilder came at Charleston, and Vangilder came away the winner. Vangilder fanned 22 and Dean 8 in the matchup.
Vangilder pitched 11 years in the majors (1919-1939) -- nine of them for the St. Louis Browns. He won 19 games in 1922 when the Browns lost the American League race to the New York Yankees.
Vangilder pitched to some big stars -- Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig.
The Dean Boys became a pitching duo during the early 1930s with the Cards. So, it was no big surprise that Dizzy visited Daffy as he was "trying out" with the St. Louis Browns.
"Have to keep tabs on my bruther," said the older Dean, who also served as umpire in a spring training game or two. Dizzy, like members of the Browns, stayed at the Marquette Hotel in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The war years were years of baseball frenzy in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois in 1943, 1944 and 1945.
Brown fever hit Cape Girardeau, and Cardinal fever hit Cairo.
The St. Louis baseball Browns, described by fans everywhere as "one of the worst teams in major league baseball, were in Cape Girardeau. The 1942 defending National League champion St. Louis Cardinals were in Cairo.
During World War II, major league baseball teams were planning spring training at sites closer to home because of travel restrictions. William DeWitt, vice president and business manager of the Browns, announced in January 1943 his team would use facilities at Cape Girardeau.
About the same time, Cardinal president Sam Breadon said he was satisfied with accommodations offered at Cairo, with two diamonds, including old Cotter Field.
Baseball fans would never have bet that the following year, 1944, the two teams would hook up in what has been called the "Streetcar Series," in World Series play at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis.
The Browns captured the American League championship on the final day of the 1944 season, to face the Cardinals in old Sportsman's Park, along Grand Boulevard.
Cape Girardeau fans had been thrilled the year before, when the Browns won their first-ever, and only, American League pennant in history, because Cape Girardeau baseball fans claim it as their pennant, too.
The Browns had held spring training in Cape Girardeau for two seasons.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Raymond E. Beckman, on that final day of the season in 1944, was quoted as saying:
"It took Cape Girardeau just two years to do what Florida and California couldn't do in 40 years."
The Browns and Cardinals, before World War II, had trained in California and Florida respectively.
One of the people with "Cardinal fever" was Red Schoendienst, who appeared at the 1945 Cairo Cardinal training camp for his first major league tryout. The Illinois native made the team, played with Cardinals that year and was named as an outstanding rookie. Schoendienst later became manger of the Cardinals and still serves as a special coach for the team.
The Browns were joined in 1944 and 1945 at Cape Girardeau by one of their field teams, the Toledo Mud Hens, for spring training.
Bands greeted the players each year when they arrived at the Frisco passenger train station.
When the Browns, and the Toledo Mud Hens, of the American Association, arrived in Cape Girardeau for the 1945 training, a crowd of more than 1,500 fans met them at the Frisco station.
The Fairground Park grandstands were painted for the first time by volunteers. Fences were put up. The Arena building was filled with dirt for indoor practice, and Houck Field House changed into a pitchers' bullpen and team locker room.
The first electric pitching machine came to Cape Girardeau.
A big hit during the final spring training year here was Pete Gray, who was described as "the one-armed sensation."
It didn't take long for Gray to win the hearts of Cape Girardeau baseball fans during the spring of 1945.
In an early spring training game, the one-armed St. Louis Brown outfielder rapped out three hits in four trips to the plate, including a seventh-inning hit that gave the American League champs a victory over their field club, Toledo Mud Hens.
Gray had joined the Browns for the first time in their training camp at Cape Girardeau. In 1944, the 27-year-old Pennsylvanian, who lost his arm at age 6, hit .333 in the Southern Association with the Memphis ball club. He also stole 68 bases to lead that league in both categories.
Gray amazed teammates and fans alike in handling his position at center field. After catching the ball, Gray would throw his glove under his right armpit, rolling the ball along his wrist. He then recaptured the ball with his hand and tosses it in.
More to explore
-
Report: Man found dead on interstate was passenger with wrong-way Interstate driver; charges filedThe body of a man found in connection with a wrong-way police chase Thursday on Interstate 55 was a passenger in the vehicle of a man apprehended Friday after an overnight manhunt. Myron Lee Tillman, 41, was found and arrested early Friday morning,...
-
Subscriber exclusive: Cape County jury awards record $17 million in damages in personal-injury lawsuitA Cape Girardeau County jury has handed down a record $17 million verdict against BNSF Railway in a personal-injury case. The plaintiffs attorney called it the largest monetary award by a circuit court jury in the history of the...
-
Did you know about this secluded swimming hole in Southeast Missouri?After a morning of Jeeping along the gravel backroads around Perry and Madison Counties, Mike Buhs and Devin Wingo ended up at a spot they knew from childhood. "We were out exploring, but it just got too hot," Buhs said. "So I figured we'd bring ...
-
SEMO student among growing number to fall severely ill from acute vape-related lung illnessA Southeast Missouri State University student is among a growing number of people to suffer from a severe lung illness associated with vaping. E-cigarettes and vapes have grown in popularity in the last five years, and vaping-related illnesses have...
-
McMillen to head Sikeston DPSSIKESTON -- James McMillen has been named the director of Sikeston Department of Public Safety. The announcement came in a release from Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass on Friday afternoon. "Director McMillen is an outstanding law enforcement...
-
Photo Gallery 8/31/19Nothing More Refreshing: Amidon Swimming HoleIt's hot, like, August-in-Missouri hot, and you're covered in fine, pale chalkdust from exploring the gravel backroads of Madison County with the windows down. What could feel better than a plunge into the clear waters at Amidon Memorial...
-
Tillman arrested following wrong-way driving incidentMyron Lee Tillman, 41, of Lilbourn, Missouri was arrested early Friday morning after involving police in a 20-mile chase Thursday afternoon in his underwear, traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, according to a release from the...
-
Blunt urges trade, hopes for China dealMissouri's senior U.S. senator wants the United States to have more trade agreements with other countries amid the escalating trade war between China and the Trump administration. On a visit Thursday to Southeast Missouri State University, U.S. Sen....
-
Let the games begin: Southeast, SIU fans tailgate at season openerThursday afternoon, the Southeast Missouri State University marching band paraded a sea of focused Redhawks football players past multiple red and white tents of energetic students and alumni at Houck Stadium. It was almost time for the season...
-
-
Wrong way driver flees in underwear; body found along interstatePolice on Thursday were looking for a man in his underwear who they say drove a pickup more than 20 miles north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 before crashing and fleeing on foot. Police are also investigating whether the man has any...
-
Q&A: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus vocalist talks addiction, charity and faith ahead of Fawkesfest19American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is set to co-headline the 55-band festival Fawkesfest19 on Friday and Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The group is best known for its hit single, "Face Down" that peaked in 2007 and remained on the...
-
Capaha Park's splash pad opening likely delayed until 2020Cape Girardeau's new splash pad has yet to make a splash. It's still not operational and may not open until next spring, city parks and recreation director Julia Jones said Wednesday. Site work on the $470,000 project at Capaha Park began last fall...
-
Advisory group faces financial hurdle over aquatic center projectA city advisory committee faces a big financial hurdle in its efforts to plan for a new indoor aquatic center. The ad-hoc committee said last month it favors constructing a $13 million indoor aquatic center to include a 50-meter competition pool and...
-
Food, mud races and live music: Your guide to Benton Neighbor DaysSince 1969, the Benton Neighbor Days celebration has become a mainstay within Scott County, offering food, drinks, live music, pageants, 4-H exhibits and amusement rides to nearly 4,000 people each year. In 2017, David Wilhelm, then-president of the...
-
Photo Gallery 8/29/19Active search near Cape County Cowboy ChurchEmergency personnel search for the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven more than 20 miles north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 before crashing near the 111 mile marker and fleeing on foot into the woods near the Cape County Cowboy...
-
SEMO will pay tuition, general fees for low-income, academically qualified Mo. freshmen beginning in 2020A new scholarship program at Southeast Missouri State University will enable qualified low-income Missouri students to pursue a college education tuition-free. In announcing the new Will To Do Award scholarship Tuesday, university administrators...
-
'The brightest light ever': Shooting victim Madison Robinson planned to be paramedic with militaryCape Girardeau Central High School sophomore Madison Robinson had hopes of one day becoming a paramedic. But that dream was shattered Saturday night. Robinson, 15, was shot and killed on her front porch at 913 Jefferson Ave, at about 10:15 p.m. She...
-
-
Online exclusive: Southeast AD discusses future of alcohol sales at football gamesBeer is not on tap at Houck Stadium, nor wine for that matter. But in the future, Southeast Missouri State University might start selling alcoholic beverages at the stadium on game days, according to Brady Barke, the schools athletics...
-
On the road again: 800 Corvettes roar through Cape in celebration of National Corvette Museum's 25th anniversaryThe roar of horsepower shook the streets of downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon as 800 Corvettes -- some new, some antique -- assembled to celebrate "America's only true sports car." Corvettes of Southeast Missouri president and event...
-
Police: Homicide of girl, 15, was retaliation for earlier fightAn altercation earlier in the day led to the death of a Cape Girardeau teenager Saturday night, according to a document filed by police. Cape Girardeau police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, in connection with the shooting that killed 15-year-old...
-
Suspect in 15-year-old's homicide has violent history in CapeIsaiah M. Lane, the man accused of killing 15-year-old Madison Robinson on her front porch Saturday night, was her age when he and an accomplice robbed a Cape Girardeau restaurant 14 years ago. According to Southeast Missourian files, Lane was 15...
-
Paperwork, grading makes TTF 6 list for Veterans Drive extensionA final decision on whether to extend Veterans Memorial Drive wont be made by voters next year, but rather in 2025, members of a Cape Girardeau city advisory committee said Monday. But that hasnt stopped the advisory board from laying the...
-
Cape County Commission accepts tax rate requestsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday received requests from three county taxing entities for 2019 that are identical to their 2018 tax rates. During their Monday morning meeting, the county commissioners accepted a tax rate recommendation...
-
Codefi to offer Cupcakes & Cocktails networking event for womenCodefi in Cape Girardeau will host a networking event for female founders, entrepreneurs and businesswomen from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Codefi headquarters in Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway, Suite 601. The event, called Cupcakes & Cocktails,...
-
Photo Gallery 8/27/19Corvette Caravan cruises through Cape GirardeauHundreds of new and classic Corvette cars filled downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon with a parade followed by an evening car show before continuing on their journey to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the...
-
Local News 8/26/19Hackers targeting cities for ransomsCities increasingly face threats of cyberattacks that can halt basic operations of local government by locking up computer systems and public records and lead to high-price ransom demands by hackers. Missouri Municipal League's Stuart Haynes said,...
-
Local News 8/26/19Major case squad activated in Saturday night homicideThe Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide that occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau, according to a Sunday news release from the...
-
Most read 8/23/19Former Puxico couple unveil scholarship to help hometown studentsPuxico, Missouri, High School students can attend college virtually debt free, thanks to a new scholarship funded by a pair of PHS alumni who want to help others from their hometown achieve their higher education goals. Harold and Hermena Parks...