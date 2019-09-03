Prayer 9-3-19

More to explore
Franklin family receives RV to live in after losing son, home to floodwaters in McClureStepping into what remains of Tracey and Robin Franklins home is suffocating. You can smell the flood damage before you see it. Floor fans drone on in almost every room of the main floor but still struggle to circulate the heavy, humid air. Parts...
Subscriber exclusive: Attorney asks judge to sanction Scott County officialAn attorney has asked a judge to sanction Scott Countys top elected official and force him to testify again in connection with a sex discrimination case. The attorney, J.P. Clubb, filed a motion last week in Scott County Circuit Court, accusing...
Tiger Lilies hires volunteer as part time mentorFor 15 hours a week, newly hired Tiger Lilies mentor Tiffany Mead will serve as a guiding light for fifth- and sixth-grade girls seeking guidance within Cape Girardeau Central Middle School. Funding for the mentorship program now in its third...
Mud races bring old, new fans to annual Benton Neighbor DaysWhen the announcer called his name, Matthew Jenkinss 85 Chevy Scottsdale died before it could even reach the mudpit. As the 14-year-old tried to coax the engine back to life, his father, Rick, could only watch from the sideline. Theyd spent the...
Scott City woman missing after fall from boat on Kentucky LakeA Scott City woman remained missing Monday night after falling off a boat on Kentucky Lake on Sunday. Samantha Ratledge, 22, was reportedly a passenger on a pontoon boat that was headed south on Kentucky Lake at about 8 p.m. Sunday when, according...
No one injured during small fire Sunday at Maple Crest ManorFire at an assisted-living facility in Cape Girardeau over the weekend resulted in minor damage and no injuries to residents or staff, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Firefighters were called at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday to Maple...
Report: Man found dead on interstate was passenger with wrong-way Interstate driver; charges filedThe body of a man found in connection with a wrong-way police chase Thursday on Interstate 55 was a passenger in the vehicle of a man apprehended Friday after an overnight manhunt. Myron Lee Tillman, 41, was found and arrested early Friday morning,...
Subscriber exclusive: Cape County jury awards record $17 million in damages in personal-injury lawsuitA Cape Girardeau County jury has handed down a record $17 million verdict against BNSF Railway in a personal-injury case. The plaintiffs attorney called it the largest monetary award by a circuit court jury in the history of the...
Did you know about this secluded swimming hole in Southeast Missouri?After a morning of Jeeping along the gravel backroads around Perry and Madison Counties, Mike Buhs and Devin Wingo ended up at a spot they knew from childhood. "We were out exploring, but it just got too hot," Buhs said. "So I figured we'd bring ...
SEMO student among growing number to fall severely ill from acute vape-related lung illnessA Southeast Missouri State University student is among a growing number of people to suffer from a severe lung illness associated with vaping. E-cigarettes and vapes have grown in popularity in the last five years, and vaping-related illnesses have...
McMillen to head Sikeston DPSSIKESTON -- James McMillen has been named the director of Sikeston Department of Public Safety. The announcement came in a release from Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass on Friday afternoon. "Director McMillen is an outstanding law enforcement...
Photo Gallery 8/31/19Nothing More Refreshing: Amidon Swimming HoleIt's hot, like, August-in-Missouri hot, and you're covered in fine, pale chalkdust from exploring the gravel backroads of Madison County with the windows down. What could feel better than a plunge into the clear waters at Amidon Memorial...
Tillman arrested following wrong-way driving incidentMyron Lee Tillman, 41, of Lilbourn, Missouri was arrested early Friday morning after involving police in a 20-mile chase Thursday afternoon in his underwear, traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, according to a release from the...
Blunt urges trade, hopes for China dealMissouri's senior U.S. senator wants the United States to have more trade agreements with other countries amid the escalating trade war between China and the Trump administration. On a visit Thursday to Southeast Missouri State University, U.S. Sen....
Let the games begin: Southeast, SIU fans tailgate at season openerThursday afternoon, the Southeast Missouri State University marching band paraded a sea of focused Redhawks football players past multiple red and white tents of energetic students and alumni at Houck Stadium. It was almost time for the season...
Wrong way driver flees in underwear; body found along interstatePolice on Thursday were looking for a man in his underwear who they say drove a pickup more than 20 miles north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 before crashing and fleeing on foot. Police are also investigating whether the man has any...
Q&A: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus vocalist talks addiction, charity and faith ahead of Fawkesfest19American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is set to co-headline the 55-band festival Fawkesfest19 on Friday and Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The group is best known for its hit single, "Face Down" that peaked in 2007 and remained on the...
Capaha Park's splash pad opening likely delayed until 2020Cape Girardeau's new splash pad has yet to make a splash. It's still not operational and may not open until next spring, city parks and recreation director Julia Jones said Wednesday. Site work on the $470,000 project at Capaha Park began last fall...
Advisory group faces financial hurdle over aquatic center projectA city advisory committee faces a big financial hurdle in its efforts to plan for a new indoor aquatic center. The ad-hoc committee said last month it favors constructing a $13 million indoor aquatic center to include a 50-meter competition pool and...
Food, mud races and live music: Your guide to Benton Neighbor DaysSince 1969, the Benton Neighbor Days celebration has become a mainstay within Scott County, offering food, drinks, live music, pageants, 4-H exhibits and amusement rides to nearly 4,000 people each year. In 2017, David Wilhelm, then-president of the...
SEMO will pay tuition, general fees for low-income, academically qualified Mo. freshmen beginning in 2020A new scholarship program at Southeast Missouri State University will enable qualified low-income Missouri students to pursue a college education tuition-free. In announcing the new Will To Do Award scholarship Tuesday, university administrators...
'The brightest light ever': Shooting victim Madison Robinson planned to be paramedic with militaryCape Girardeau Central High School sophomore Madison Robinson had hopes of one day becoming a paramedic. But that dream was shattered Saturday night. Robinson, 15, was shot and killed on her front porch at 913 Jefferson Ave, at about 10:15 p.m. She...
Online exclusive: Southeast AD discusses future of alcohol sales at football gamesBeer is not on tap at Houck Stadium, nor wine for that matter. But in the future, Southeast Missouri State University might start selling alcoholic beverages at the stadium on game days, according to Brady Barke, the schools athletics...
On the road again: 800 Corvettes roar through Cape in celebration of National Corvette Museum's 25th anniversaryThe roar of horsepower shook the streets of downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon as 800 Corvettes -- some new, some antique -- assembled to celebrate "America's only true sports car." Corvettes of Southeast Missouri president and event...
Most read 8/27/19Police: Homicide of girl, 15, was retaliation for earlier fightAn altercation earlier in the day led to the death of a Cape Girardeau teenager Saturday night, according to a document filed by police. Cape Girardeau police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, in connection with the shooting that killed 15-year-old...
Most read 8/27/19Suspect in 15-year-old's homicide has violent history in CapeIsaiah M. Lane, the man accused of killing 15-year-old Madison Robinson on her front porch Saturday night, was her age when he and an accomplice robbed a Cape Girardeau restaurant 14 years ago. According to Southeast Missourian files, Lane was 15...