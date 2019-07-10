River City Players "Changing Rooms" Opens July 11.........

The summer production for River City Players will open Thursday, July 11 and run through Sunday, July 14. The show is "Changing Rooms" and it is being directed by Melissa Wade. This is a comedy about a bride to be, her know it all Mother-in-Law to be, and 3 total strangers! Throw in a sassy store clerk that thinks she knows what looks best on everyone and you have a smash hit of a show. These 5 women and 1 lone male make for a night of entertainment and laughter galore! Add Chef James delicious buffets and you are sure to have a fabulous time. Please refer to the attached flyer to choose the date that is best for you and call Port Cape 573-334-0954 now. Don't wait to call or you may miss out. We will be contributing 50% of our Sunday Matinee proceeds to the Glenn House to help with repairs that are desperately needed. Congratulations to this cast and crew for all the time and hard work they have put into this production! 🎭🎭🎭