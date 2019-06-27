Semo Prom Mothers Coordinator

Semo Prom Mothers of Jackson's First Presbyterian Church announces its new 2019/20 teen representative.

According to the by-laws of the national non-profit Becca's Closet, each chapter is to have a teen rep interested in volunteerism and fashion.

Katee Hull, a senior at Jackson and the daughter of Robert and Veronica Hull will be doing just that! She will be assisting teens at the chapter's August 23,24th Homecoming dress Open House as well as helping decide what fashions stay on the racks and what do not.

Come out to the Semo Prom Mother's booth at the Jackson annual Homecomers week and meet her!

Girls can also already book their dress appointment for August by going online to our facebook page!