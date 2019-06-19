Prayer 6-19-19

More to explore
-
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury fires deputy who is running for his jobScott County Sheriff Wes Drury has fired a deputy who is running against him for sheriff and was the departments 2018 employee of the year. Carl Rose of Sikeston, Missouri, is running as a Republican candidate for sheriff in the 2020 election. He...
-
-
Homecomers schedule set, weekend hours addedThousands are expected to attend the 112th annual Homecomers from July 23 to 27 in uptown Jackson. With nearly nine entrances and the event being free to attend, Larry Koehler chairman of the Homecomers committee said its difficult to have...
-
-
-
One killed in 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in north Scott County on Tuesday afternoon resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on the scene, the crash happened about 3:50 p.m. when a northbound...
-
Sikeston man inadvertently let loose in Scott County skips hearingBENTON, Mo. -- A warrant has been issued for a Sikeston, Missouri, man's arrest and his bond forfeited after he failed to appear in court Thursday in Scott County. Lamar Tyrone Johnson, 34, failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment June 13, and...
-
Cape City Council welcomes plan to connect courthouse, annex for use as city hall3Cape Girardeau City Council members welcomed a plan Monday to turn the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new city hall featuring an addition that would connect the two downtown historic structures. Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Presson said,...
-
Isle Casino sold again; purchaser calls property 'quality asset'3A Colorado-based casino company announced Monday it has entered into an agreement to purchase operating assets at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and has indicated a hotel could be added to the property in the future. In addition, Century Casinos...
-
Jackson Aldermen decide no changes to this year's HomecomersIf any changes are made to the schedule or location of Jacksons annual Homecomers celebration, it wont be before 2020. That was the consensus of the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night after listening to Larry Koehler, chairman of American...
-
Cape Councilman Victor Gunn to resign July 8, moving out of ward1Cape Girardeau City Councilman Victor Gunn plans to resign July 8. The Ward 3 councilman made the announcement at Mondays council meeting. Gunn was first elected in August 2014 to fill the unexpired term of Trent Summers, who moved out of the...
-
-
Sixth annual suicide prevention conference set for July 25 in Cape GirardeauThe chief of the suicide prevention branch of the federal governments Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will be one of the featured speakers at the sixth annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Conference on July 25 in Cape...
-
Judge sentences immigrant living illegally in Cape County to prison1A man living in the country illegally was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison after he unlawfully re-entered the United States and was arrested in Cape Girardeau County. Gabriel Santos-Caporal, 29, of Mexico was sentenced by U.S....
-
Highway 77 in Scott County closed for bridge replacementHighway 77 in Scott County, between County Road 525 and County Road 352, will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over the North Cut Ditch, just north of Diehlstadt, Missouri. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states...
-
Most read 6/17/19Business Notebook: Restaurant updates; touring agriculture; time to renew Jackson business, contractors licenses; and keeping coolI've been asked a lot lately about the status of various restaurant projects in the Cape Girardeau area, so here's a quick update on several of them: Although he's not targeting a specific date, Top of the Marq managing partner Keller Ford told me...
-
SOS: Glenn House in need of repairsThe two-story Victorian-era Glenn House has stood tall overlooking the Mississippi River for 136 years. But as of late, its future as a museum is uncertain because of excessive water damage, overwhelming moisture levels, chipping paint, wood rot and...
-
East Cape trailer park residents continue dealing with floodwatersEAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. Residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau have had to find new places to lay their heads at night after last weeks evacuation of the area. For Gregory Gabelman and his son, Caleb, that...
-
Festival time in Cape: Thousands attend annual River Campus event1Parked cars lined the streets near the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus and shuttles were working overtime during this years annual Summer Arts Festival on Saturday. Nearly all designated parking lots were full or rapidly reaching...
-
-
-
-
-
Business owners singing 'Gloria' after Blues' title winVirtually every sports bar in Cape Girardeau was packed Wednesday night as hockey fans watched and cheered the St. Louis Blues as they captured the Stanley Cup for the first time in the teams 52-year history. Meanwhile, local stores selling Blues...
-
Like Vikings and Jedi: Missouri to allow outdoor cremations1Missouri could become the first state in the nation to legalize outdoor cremations fit for Vikings, some Native American tribes and even Jedi knights. State lawmakers passed a bill in the just-completed session to allow outdoor cremations at...
-
Regents approve operating budget; small raise first in two years for staff1The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a total operating budget of nearly $174 million for the universitys upcoming fiscal year during its two-day annual retreat Thursday and Friday in St. Louis. The budget for fiscal...
-
Missouri to begin accepting medical-marijuana patient, caregiver applications June 282The State of Missouri will begin accepting medical-marijuana applications from patients and caregivers starting June 28, six days ahead of the July 4 deadline. Patients and caregivers must visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov to enter information into the...
-
-
Avenue of Flag organizer recovering from amputation; Knudtson calls for 'huge turnout' on Flag Day todayFormer Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson is calling for a "huge turnout" today for a ceremony at the Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau County Park North to celebrate Flag Day and remember his brother-in-law and retired Navy captain, David Cantrell,...
-
-
Cape PD clarifies response in Facebook flap regarding call of suspicious activity3Cape Girardeau police first denied but later acknowledged on Facebook that a woman had reported seeing two suspicious men, who appeared to be coming after her, outside the Target store last Friday. The issue sparked controversy on Facebook, with...
-
Most read 6/13/19Mother charged in daughter's death6BENTON, Mo. -- The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died Saturday, allegedly at the hands of the mother's live-in boyfriend, has been arrested and charged in connection with the child's death and injuries sustained by another of her children. Amanda...
-
Most read 6/12/19Affidavit details sibling's explanation of how 2-year-old girl died; suspect tells different story9BENTON, Mo. -- Authorities were told multiple stories about how a 2-year-old girl died in Benton, Missouri, on Saturday. According to a probable-cause affidavit obtained by the Southeast Missourian, the man charged in connection to the girl's death,...
-
Most read 6/12/19Metro Business College to close barring surprise interventionBarring an eleventh hour change in plans, Metro Business College will close by the end of the year. Metro Business College has campuses in Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City and Rolla, all three of which will close according to MBC founder and president...